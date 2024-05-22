All MTG Modern Horizon 3 Flare cycle cards and how they work

Wizards of the Coast has designed a cycle of five new Magic: The Gathering cards for the Modern format through Modern Horizons 3, featuring Rare spells that can get cast for free.

What are MTG Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3?

Sacrifice a non-token creature of the same color to bypass mana cost. Image via WotC

All five of the Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) are new to the format and have a rarity of Rare. Each of the five spells is Mono-colored, representing the five colors in MTG. Each Flare spell can get cast for free if its controller sacrifices a non-token creature of the same color. Mana costs of the five Flare spells vary and all but Flare of Cultivation are Instant spells.

Flare requirement to cast for free: You may sacrifice a nontoken X color creature rather than pay this spell’s mana cost.

Abilities of the Flare spells synergize with that MTG color. For example, the Blue Flare spell Flare of Denial counters a target spell. You can either sacrifice a creature or pay the mana cost to cast an MH3 Flare spell. All Flare spells have a Retro Frame alternative treatment.

Flare of Fortitude

Protect your life total. Image via WotC

Casting cost: 2WW

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Until end of turn, your life total can’t change, and permanents you control gain Hexproof and Indestructible.”

Flavor text: “I call upon a power greater than myself.”

Flare of Denial

I see what you are doing and Nope, it ain’t happening. Image via WotC

Casting cost: 1UU

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Counter target spell.”

Flavor text: “I see where you’re going with that, and I don’t like it.”

Flare of Malice

Destroy your opponent’s board state. Image via WotC

Casting cost: 2BB

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Each opponent sacrifices a creature or Planeswalker with the greatest mana value among creatures and Planeswalkers thy control.”

Flavor text: “Suffer as I have suffered. Lose as I have lost.”

Flare of Duplication

Copy your spells. Image via WotC

Casting cost: 1RR

Type: Instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Copy target Instant or Sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.”

Flavor text: “Decent. But let me show what mastery looks like.”

Flare of Cultivation

Gain a mana advantage over your opponent(s). Image via WotC

Casting cost: 1GG

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.”

Flavor text: “You need to expand your horizons.”

