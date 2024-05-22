All MTG Modern Horizon 3 Flare cycle cards and how they work

Wizards of the Coast has designed a cycle of five new Magic: The Gathering cards for the Modern format through Modern Horizons 3, featuring Rare spells that can get cast for free.
What are MTG Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3?
All five of the Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) are new to the format and have a rarity of Rare. Each of the five spells is Mono-colored, representing the five colors in MTG. Each Flare spell can get cast for free if its controller sacrifices a non-token creature of the same color. Mana costs of the five Flare spells vary and all but Flare of Cultivation are Instant spells.
- Flare requirement to cast for free: You may sacrifice a nontoken X color creature rather than pay this spell’s mana cost.
Abilities of the Flare spells synergize with that MTG color. For example, the Blue Flare spell Flare of Denial counters a target spell. You can either sacrifice a creature or pay the mana cost to cast an MH3 Flare spell. All Flare spells have a Retro Frame alternative treatment.
Flare of Fortitude
- Casting cost: 2WW
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: “Until end of turn, your life total can’t change, and permanents you control gain Hexproof and Indestructible.”
- Flavor text: “I call upon a power greater than myself.”
Flare of Denial
- Casting cost: 1UU
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: “Counter target spell.”
- Flavor text: “I see where you’re going with that, and I don’t like it.”
Flare of Malice
- Casting cost: 2BB
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: “Each opponent sacrifices a creature or Planeswalker with the greatest mana value among creatures and Planeswalkers thy control.”
- Flavor text: “Suffer as I have suffered. Lose as I have lost.”
Flare of Duplication
- Casting cost: 1RR
- Type: Instant
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: “Copy target Instant or Sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.”
- Flavor text: “Decent. But let me show what mastery looks like.”
Flare of Cultivation
- Casting cost: 1GG
- Type: Sorcery
- Rarity: Rare
- Ability: “Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.”
- Flavor text: “You need to expand your horizons.”