Wizard castng a spell through Flare of Malice in MH3
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Modern Horizon 3 Flare cycle cards and how they work

Cheat out an Instant or Sorcery speed spell for free.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 22, 2024 10:55 am

Wizards of the Coast has designed a cycle of five new Magic: The Gathering cards for the Modern format through Modern Horizons 3, featuring Rare spells that can get cast for free. 

Recommended Videos

What are MTG Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3?

Wizard castng a spell through Flare of Duplication in MH3
Sacrifice a non-token creature of the same color to bypass mana cost. Image via WotC

All five of the Flare spells in Modern Horizons 3 (MH3) are new to the format and have a rarity of Rare. Each of the five spells is Mono-colored, representing the five colors in MTG. Each Flare spell can get cast for free if its controller sacrifices a non-token creature of the same color. Mana costs of the five Flare spells vary and all but Flare of Cultivation are Instant spells. 

  • Flare requirement to cast for free: You may sacrifice a nontoken X color creature rather than pay this spell’s mana cost. 

Abilities of the Flare spells synergize with that MTG color. For example, the Blue Flare spell Flare of Denial counters a target spell. You can either sacrifice a creature or pay the mana cost to cast an MH3 Flare spell. All Flare spells have a Retro Frame alternative treatment.

Flare of Fortitude

Mage casting a spell on MH3 Flare cycle MTG card
Protect your life total. Image via WotC
  • Casting cost: 2WW
  • Type: Instant
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Ability: “Until end of turn, your life total can’t change, and permanents you control gain Hexproof and Indestructible.”
  • Flavor text: “I call upon a power greater than myself.”

Flare of Denial

Mage casting a spell on MH3 Flare cycle MTG card
I see what you are doing and Nope, it ain’t happening. Image via WotC
  • Casting cost: 1UU
  • Type: Instant
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Ability: “Counter target spell.”
  • Flavor text: “I see where you’re going with that, and I don’t like it.”

Flare of Malice

Mage casting a spell on MH3 Flare cycle MTG card
Destroy your opponent’s board state. Image via WotC
  • Casting cost: 2BB
  • Type: Instant
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Ability: “Each opponent sacrifices a creature or Planeswalker with the greatest mana value among creatures and Planeswalkers thy control.”
  • Flavor text: “Suffer as I have suffered. Lose as I have lost.”

Flare of Duplication

Mage casting a spell on MH3 Flare cycle MTG card
Copy your spells. Image via WotC
  • Casting cost: 1RR
  • Type: Instant
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Ability: “Copy target Instant or Sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.”
  • Flavor text: “Decent. But let me show what mastery looks like.”

Flare of Cultivation

Mage casting a spell on MH3 Flare cycle MTG card
Gain a mana advantage over your opponent(s). Image via WotC
  • Casting cost: 1GG
  • Type: Sorcery
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Ability: “Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.”
  • Flavor text: “You need to expand your horizons.”
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Magic: The Gathering color combination names
MTG Ulalek, Fused Atocity five color and colorless Eldrazi
Category: MTG
MTG
All Magic: The Gathering color combination names
Max Miceli and others Max Miceli and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Surprise MTG Treefolk added to Modern Horizons 3—without their partner
Six taking to a bird in the forest through MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Surprise MTG Treefolk added to Modern Horizons 3—without their partner
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Read Article MTG Modern Horizons 3: All Special Guest cards and where to find them
A giant taking apart a Phyrexian creature in MH3 Speicial Guests
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Modern Horizons 3: All Special Guest cards and where to find them
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Magic: The Gathering color combination names
MTG Ulalek, Fused Atocity five color and colorless Eldrazi
Category: MTG
MTG
All Magic: The Gathering color combination names
Max Miceli and others Max Miceli and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Surprise MTG Treefolk added to Modern Horizons 3—without their partner
Six taking to a bird in the forest through MH3
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Surprise MTG Treefolk added to Modern Horizons 3—without their partner
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Read Article MTG Modern Horizons 3: All Special Guest cards and where to find them
A giant taking apart a Phyrexian creature in MH3 Speicial Guests
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
MTG Modern Horizons 3: All Special Guest cards and where to find them
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 21, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.