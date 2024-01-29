Best MTG Limited Draft removal in Murders at Karlov Manor

It’s time to learn the best Magic: The Gathering removal cards to put into your deck for Murders at Karlov Manor Prerelease Sealed and Draft events.

Adding removal to a Magic deck within the Limited format is key, but not every Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) removal card is worth a top pick in Draft or a slot within a Prerelease Sealed event. Knowing the 10 Limited archetypes is important when considering removal for your build, along with Special Guest and The List MTG cards that are legal to play in MKM Prerelease and Draft events. Tragic Slip, for example, is a top one-drop Instant spell in Black that can hit a target creature for 1-1 or -13/-13 with Morbid. Drown in the Loch is another powerful Special Guest removal card, able to either Counter a spell or Destroy a target creature for only two mana.

From MTG reprints to new MKM cards, here’s the best removal to main deck at Limited events.

Full list of MTG Murders at Karlov Manor removal cards worth main decking

In addition to Special Guest and The List cards, Wizards of the Coast dropped several top removal cards into the Standard-legal set through MTG reprints like Shock, which can deal with aggressive builds, and Murder, an Instant Black removal spell that can take out any creature.

Deadly Cover-Up

Wraths at five mana are fairly standard within the MTG Limited format. Deadly Cover-Up takes that removal a step further through the Collect Evidence mechanic, exiling a chosen card from the graveyard, hand, and library.

Long Goodbye

Long Goodbye is a top Instant Draft removal pick in the color Black. The Uncommon costs two mana (1B) and can’t get Countered. Hitting Planeswalkers doesn’t matter much in Limited since there is only one within the MKM set, but taking out creatures with three mana or less in an aggressive meta can quickly change the board state advantage.

Slice from the Shadows

Another top pick in the color Black is Slice from the Shadows. Much like Long Goodbye, the spell can’t get Countered. Slice from the Shadows is a flexible piece of removal, able to take out any size creature should you have the mana available. Most often, the overall cost will be between three and four mana.

Dramatic Accusation

Blue Aura Enchantment tap-down cards are a standard inclusion within MTG Limited sets. Dramatic Accusation is unique in that you can pay two Blue mana as an activation cost to shuffle that tapped creature back into its owner’s hand. Three mana is slightly expensive but worth it in a Control-based build.

Make Your Move

Make Your Move is a solid three-drop Instant removal spell in the color White. Artifacts and Enchantments will impact the MKM Limited meta, which Make Your Move can deal with. And the White Instant is worth main decking since it can also hit creatures with a power of four or greater.

Hard-Hitting Question

Bite spells like Hard-Hitting Questions are great in creature-heavy stompy builds. The Uncommon only costs a Green mana to cast, but it does have the downside of casting at Sorcery speed.

Torch the Witness

Torch the Witness is similar to Slice from the Shadows but deals twice the “X” damage. It can only hit a target creature and not an opponent directly, though. The Uncommon in Red also creates a Clue token if there is excess damage, which matters in Aggro decks that need card draw later in a match or within Artifacts matter builds.

Makeshift Binding

The MKM set is light on Enchantment removal, bumping up Makeshift Binding as one of the best MTG removal cards in the Limited format. The three-drop Enchantment not only exiles a creature upon entering the battlefield but the Common gives you two life, which is significant within Limited gameplay.