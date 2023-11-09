Best combat tricks for Limited play in MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan

With the imminent release of MTG’s Lost Caverns of Ixalan, it’s time to explore some of the best combat tricks and smart plays that can turn the tide, especially in a game of Limited or Draft.

These cards are important to know not only for the sake of including them in your Limited deck but also to be alert of your opponent’s open mana during their attack or block combat phase.

For those new to the game, a “combat trick” is usually an instant-speed spell or ability that is used during the combat phase to unexpectedly alter the outcome of combat. This can include spells that boost a creature’s power and toughness, grant it special abilities, or remove or debuff opposing creatures, all with the aim of gaining an advantage in battle. Let’s dig in.

The three best combat tricks for Limited Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Boost effects

The simplest and most efficient way to perform a combat trick is by boosting your creature with an instant spell, a creature ability, or a spell with flash. In many Limited games, players are often satisfied to exchange blows or to lose a small creature if it means taking down the opponent’s creature.

The trick is to make your opponent believe this is the expected outcome and then surprise them with a so-called combat trick. The following are some of the best spells from Lost Caverns of Ixalan for Limited that give creatures a small but significant boost.

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Defensive maneuvers

In addition to boosting creatures for a surprise advantage in combat, players can also lure opponents into attacking them by leaving too few creatures behind for blocking. This strategy will more than likely goad aggressive players into attacking. Little do they know, the few lands previously left untapped will be skillfully used to ambush those attacking creatures. Here are some of the best combat tricks that can be used defensively.

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Instant speed removal

Let’s be clear about one thing, removal is king in Limited. No matter how weak some removal spells may seem compared to their premium counterparts, a few removal spells are simply a must in every Limited deck. The following is a list of cards that help finish off enemy creatures during combat. Check out this article for a more extensive list of good removal spells from Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

The most important part of performing a successful combat trick is the timing. It’s sometimes wiser to save up those combat trick spells for the mid-game when losing or winning a creature really counts. Other times, it’s imperative to stall your opponents’ hyper-aggressive start of the game by getting rid of at least one or two small creatures to slow down the bleeding.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan is releasing on Nov. 17, 2023.