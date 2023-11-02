All MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited archetypes and signpost cards

A return to the plane of Ixalan in Magic: The Gathering brings about 10 two-color Draft archetypes in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan Standard-legal set, featuring typal themes that use new mechanics in the set.

Mechanics always play a major role in MTG Limited Draft archetypes. Within the Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) Draft archetypes, players will also get to craft around creature types like Vampires, Dinosaurs, Merfolk, and Pirates. New mechanics like Descend and Discover also play a significant role within each two-color archetype, along with returning mechanics like Explore.

Here are the 10 two-color pair Draft archetypes for Lost Caverns of Ixalan, per WotC.

WU (White and Blue): Oltec Ingenuity Craft and Artifacts

UB (Blue and Black): Echoes of the Dead Descend

GU (Green and Blue): River Herald Expedition Explore

BG (Black and Green): Fungal Festering Descend

BR (Black and Red): Going Down Descending Beatdown

RG (Red and Green): Dinosaurs of the Sun Empire dino stompy

GW (Green and White): Malamet Tactics go-wide Aggro

WB (White and Black): Dusk Legion Pilgrimage sacrifice

UR (Blue and Red): Pirate’s Plunder Artifact Aggro

RW (Red and White): Thousand-Moon Legion tap Midrange

Oltec Ingenuity Craft UW Draft archetype

Master’s Guide-Mural | Image via WotC Master’s Manufactory | Image via WotC Abuelo, Ancestral Echo | Image via WotC

The UW LCI Draft archetype has an Artifact theme in conjunction with the new Craft mechanic through the signpost double-face card Master’s Guide-Mural//Master’s Manufactory. It’s a Control-based archetype relying upon Lifelink and removal to dominate during the late-game stage of a match.

The Rare signpost card for the UW is Abuelo, Ancestral Echo. The Legendary spirit is a three-drop with Flying and Ward two. It also has an activated mana ability that Flickers a creature or Artifact, bringing it back to the battlefield under its owner’s control at the beginning of the next end step.

Echoes of the Dead UB Draft archetype

Uchbenbak, the Great Mistake | Image via WotC Wail of the Forgotten | Image via WotC

Echoes of the Dead Descend is the UB Control archetype within the LCI Limited format using the new Descend mechanic. Players will want to fill their graveyard while taking advantage of card draw and repetitive threats.

The Uncommon signpost is Uchbenbak, the Great Mistake, a five-drop with Vigilance, Menace, and Descend Eight. And the Rare is Wail of the Forgotten, which also has Descend Eight on a two-drop Sorcery modal option spell.

River Herald Expedition GU Draft archetype

Nicanzil, Current Conductor | Image via WotC Deepfathom Echo | Image via WotC

Focusing on the Explore mechanic is the River Herald Expedition GU Draft archetype in LCI. The mechanic supports ramp and scaling power on creatures, while also containing creatures with activated mana costs to use the extra mana on each turn.

Nicanzil, Current Conductor is the Uncommon signpost for the GU Draft archetype. The Merfolk scout is a two-drop that supports the Explore mechanic while also being able to scale in power and toughness itself. And the Rare is Deepfathom Echo, a four-drop Merfolk that Explores at the start of combat on your turn.

Fungal Festering BG Draft archetype

Akawalli, the Seething Tower | Image via WotC Squirming Emergence | Image via WotC

Graveyard shenanigans are back through the BG Fungal Festering LCI Draft archetype, using the Descend mechanic. The Uncommon signpost is Akawalli, the Seething Tower, a Legendary Fungus with Descend Four and Descend Eight on a three-drop with 3/3 baseline stats.

Slotting into the BG archetype as a Rare signpost is Squirming Emergence, a three-drop Sorcery spell with Fathomless Descent.

Going Down BR Draft archetype

Zoyowa Lava-Tongue | Image via WotC Molten Collapse | Image via WotC

The BR Draft archetype in LCI Limited has an aggressive nature, using creatures to apply pressure while taking out threats with removal. Leading the archetype as the Uncommon signpost is Zoyowa Lava-Tongue, a two-drop 2/2 with Deathtouch.

Zoyowa Lava-Tongue synergizes with Descend, pinging three damage to an opponent if you Descended and the opponent didn’t either discard a card or sacrifice a creature. And the Rare signpost is Molten Collapse, a solid two-drop modal option Sorcery removal spell.

Dinosaurs of the Sun Empire RG Draft archetype

Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath | Image via WotC, MTGGoldfish Palani’s Hatcher | Image via WotC

Dinosaurs are back in LCI, showcased in the RG Draft archetype. Big dinos are ready to squash opponents with the help of the Uncommon signpost Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath. The Legendary Dino is a two-drop with Haste that has a Kicker-like ETB cost of two that can have another dinosaur you control to use its power to Bite (deal damage without fighting) another target creature.

Leading the archetype as the Rare signpost is Palani’s Hatcher. The five-drop 5/3 gives all dinosaur creatures Haste and can produce dinosaur eggs.

Malamet Tactics GW Draft archetype

Kutzil, Malamet Exemplar | Image via WotC Kellan, Daring Traveler | Image via WotC

The GW LCI Draft archetype has an aggressive playstyle to it as it wants to go-wide and hit an opponent fast. The Uncommon signpost is Kutzil, Malamet Exemplar, a three-drop cat warrior tha prevents opponents from casting spells during your turn, which is important in the LCI Limited format considering the number of cards that have Flash.

Kutzil, Malamet Exemplar can also provide card advantage. And the Rare signpost is Kellan, Daring Traveler, an Adventure that is Mono-White to cast and has a Green Sorcery spell.

Dusk Legion Pilgrimage BW Draft archetype

Bartolomé del Presidio | Image via WotC Amalia Benavides Aguirre | Image via WotC

Behold the power of Vampires in the BW Draft archetype, featuring Bartolomé del Presidio as the Uncommon signpost. The Legendary vampire knight thrives on sacrificing a creature or Artifact to scale in power and toughness.

Leading the BW Draft archetype as the Rare signpost is Amalia Benavides Aguirre. The vampire scout is also a two-drop that Explores when you gain life, has Ward, and a boardwipe ability that won’t likely matter in the LCI LImited format.

Pirate’s Plunder UR Draft archetype

Captain Storm, Cosmium Raider | Image via WotC The Belligerent | Image via WotC

Equipment and treasure matters with the UR Draft archetype, led by the Uncommon signpost Captain Storm, Cosmium Raider. The Legendary human pirate is a two-drop that puts a +1/+1 counter on a pirate you control when an Artifact enters the battlefield.

Leading the UR Draft archetype as a Rare signpost is The Belligerent, a Legendary Artifact vehicle. And when the vehicle attacks, it creates a Treasure token.

Thousand-Moon Legion RW Draft archetype

Caparocti Sunborn | Image via WotC Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon | Image via WotC

Using the Discovery MTG mechanic and a tapping theme, the Thousand-Moon Legion RW Draft archetype is packed with creatures and Artifacts. The Uncommon signpost is Caparocti Sunborn, a four-drop Legendary that has Discover Three in its ability when it attacks and you tap two Artifacts and/or creatures that you control.

Leading the RW Draft archetype in LCI as the Rare signpost is Anim Pakal, the Thousandth Moon. The Legendary human soldier is a three-drop with 1/2 stats and has Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin feels. When Anim Pakal, the Thousandth Moon attacks, it creates 1/1 Gnome tokens that also attack. And when the Gnome tokens attack, the soldier gets a +1/+1 counter on it.