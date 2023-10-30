Spicy MTG removal through Molten Collapse may see play across multiple formats

A Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoiler called Molten Collapse, previewed by GGRecon on Oct. 30, has Rakdos Magic: The Gathering players rejoicing over the Sorcery spell’s playability in multiple formats.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) spoiler season resumed at full speed on Oct. 30, showcasing Molten Collapse, a two-drop Sorcery removal spell that is potentially a better Dreadbore. First printed through Return to Ravnica, Dreadbore is cheap removal at Sorcery speed for Rakdos (Black and Red) decks. Molten Collapse is an evolved version of it, using the Descend mechanic to offer players an additional option.

Molten Collapse

Molten Collapse | Image via WotC

Molten Collapse is a modal two-drop removal spell at Sorcery speed in the colors Black and Red.

Mana cost : BR

: BR Type : Sorcery

: Sorcery Rarity : Rare

: Rare Ability : “Choose one. If you Descended this turn, you may choose both instead.”

: “Choose one. If you Descended this turn, you may choose both instead.” Choice one : “Destroy target creature or Planeswalker.”

: “Destroy target creature or Planeswalker.” Choice two: “Destroy target noncreature, nonland permanent with a mana value one or less.”

Sacrificing your stuff is a popular theme within the Black and Red colors in MTG. Molten Collapse capitalizes on those themes through Descend, a new Magic mechanic that cares about a permanent getting put into the graveyard during that turn.

Players who Descend and then play Molten Collapse can remove a pesky noncreature or nonland permanent like Sol Ring, Witch’s Oven, and even Map tokens within the Standard and Limited format. While Dreadbore was cheap removal at Sorcery speed, Molten Collapse is a potential two-for-one form of cheap removal, even if it still is at Sorcery speed.

Within the Standard format, Molten Collapse has an abundance of targets it can hit when its controller Descends. Treasure tokens can get removed, along with one-drop Sagas like Kumano Faces Kakkazan. Its impact on the Standard format, however, will likely be minimal. But it should play well in Limited, and Molten Collapse certainly has potential through formats like Pioneer, Modern, and Commander.

Players can test out Molten Collapse at prerelease events when Lost Caverns of Ixalan drops into local game stores on Nov. 10.

