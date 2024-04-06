Category:
MTG
TCG

All MTG Thunder Junction cards worth money, prices, and rarities

Crack packs to pull these top MTG cards worth money.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 01:08 pm
Jace and Vraska with Loot in Thunder Junction
Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast has created a unique Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set called Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring a bonus sheet full of powerful reprints and a variety of booster fun treatments that are worth money on the secondary market.

Recommended Videos

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is the first of its kind in MTG, containing a 65-card bonus sheet of reprints called Breaking News and new cards through The List from The Big Score. Outlaws are the central theme of the Standard-legal set with the main mechanic tapping into that flavor by committing Crimes.

The new mechanic was the driving force behind the MTG reprints added to the Breaking News bonus sheet, which is packed with powerful cards from Magic’s past. The Big Score is mostly new cards, added to The List in conjunction with Special Guest cards. And all contain MTG cards worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change and were determined on average market price from sites MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.

What are the MTG Thunder Junction card rarities and treatments?

Dragon spitting fire in air while in battle
Rarity and treatment matter. Image via WotC

The OTJ set contains the standard rarities for MTG: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare. Each rarity features cards with multiple variants from various booster fun treatments added by WotC. Here’s every Thunder Junction treatment and where to find them in booster packs.

OTJ TreatmentCard number with treatmentRarityWhere to find OTJ booster packs
Full artFiveNAPlaybooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
BorderlessSeven5 R/2 MRPlaybooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
Showcase Wanted Poster135 R/8 MRPlaybooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
Showcase Breaking News6520 U/30 R/15 MRPlaybooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
Texture foil Breaking News1515 MRCollector
Extended art61 OTJ/30 BIG/36 OTCOTJ: 50R/11 MR
BIG: 30 MR
OTJ: 36 R/4 MR		Collector
Vault frame30 BIG30 MRCollector
Raised foil Vault frameFive BIG (elevated gold stamp)TBDCollector

All top MTG Breaking News card prices in Thunder Junction

The Breaking News bonus sheet in OTJ contains 65 reprinted Magic cards. Leading up to the release of the Thunder Junction, some Breaking News cards with Textured foil treatments had secondary market prices of over $100. Showcase Breaking News foils and non-foils were also worth money. All Breaking News MTG card prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after Thunder Junction releases.

OTJ Breaking News cardTreatmentOTJ Breaking News card price(s)
Oko, Thief of Crowns #77Borderless Texture foilAround $185/ $150 foil
MIndbreak Trap #68Borderless Texture foilAround $150/ $90 foil
Mindbreak Trap #12Showcase foilAround 85/ $50 non-foil
Mana Drain #11Showcase foilAround $70/ $40 non-foil
Force of Vigor #29Showcase foilAround $25/ $14 non-foil
Crackle with Power #22Showcase foilAround $15/ $10 non-foil

All top MTG Big Score card prices in Thunder Junction

All Big Score MTG cards in OTJ were originally meant to get released through an expansion set that was canceled after the failure of Aftermath. 30 of the cards were added to Thunder Junction through The List slot, with Raised foils pricing at over $100 before launch. All card prices of Big Score Magic cards are subject to change and will be updated after OTJ officially releases.

OTJ BIG Score cardTreatmentOTJ Big Score card price(s)
Loot, the Key to Everything #62Showcase Raised foilAround $250/ $80 foil/ $40 non-foil
Sword of Wealth and Power #64Showcase Raised foilAround $250 to $350/ $95 foil/ $65 non-foil
Lotus Ring #89Extended art foilAround $190 and $90 for non-foil
Tarnation Vista #60Showcase Around $100 foil/ $55 non-foil
Lotus Ring #54ShowcaseAround $190 foil/ $80 non-foil
Lost Jitte #53ShowcaseAround $175 foil/ $70 non-foil
Vaultborn Tyrant #50ShowcaseAround $55 foil/ $25 non-foil
Vaultborn Tyrant #85Extended artAround $45 foil/ $20 non-foil
Nexus of Becoming #55ShowcaseAround $90 foil/ $22 non-foil
Fomori Vault #59ShowcaseAround $90 foil/ $35 non-foil
Simulacrum Synthesizer #36ShowcaseAround $70 foil/ $25 non-foil
Omenpath Journey #48ShowcaseAround $75 foil/ $30 non-foil
Esoteric Duplicator #35ShowcaseAround $65 foil/ $25 non-foil

All top MTG Thunder Junction prices in main set

Main set cards aren’t priced the same as The Big Score and Breaking News cards, but some are still worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after the set releases.

OTJ cardTreatmentOTJ card price(s)
Oko, The Ringleader #296Showcase foilAround $65/ $40 non-foil
Final Showdown #312Extended foilAround $45/ $20 non-foil
Final Shutdown #11Normal foilAround $30/ $20 non-foil
Terror of the Peaks #337Extended foilAround $50/ $40 non-foil
Terror of the Peaks #149Normal foilAround $30/ $20 non-foil
Jace Reawakened #306Borderless foilAround $30/ $25 non-foil
Godvein Hydra #341Extended foilAround $45/ $25 non-foil
Tinybones, the Pickpocket #290Showcase foilAround $85/ $33 non-foil
Bristly Bill, Spine Sower #338Extended foilAround $30/ $20 non-foil
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All MTG Legendary ‘Joins Up’ Enchantments in Thunder Junction
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Legendary ‘Joins Up’ Enchantments in Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them
A mercenary at a table with coins and a knife through wanted poster in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Crime payoff cards in Thunder Junction Draft
Gisa raising zombies from a graveyard
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Crime payoff cards in Thunder Junction Draft
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All MTG Legendary ‘Joins Up’ Enchantments in Thunder Junction
Tinybones carrying stolen loot over piano in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
All MTG Legendary ‘Joins Up’ Enchantments in Thunder Junction
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them
A mercenary at a table with coins and a knife through wanted poster in Thunder Junction
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
How MTG Bounties work in Commander and where to find them
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Best MTG Crime payoff cards in Thunder Junction Draft
Gisa raising zombies from a graveyard
Category: MTG
MTG
TCG
TCG
Best MTG Crime payoff cards in Thunder Junction Draft
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 5, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.