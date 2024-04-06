All MTG Thunder Junction cards worth money, prices, and rarities

Wizards of the Coast has created a unique Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set called Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring a bonus sheet full of powerful reprints and a variety of booster fun treatments that are worth money on the secondary market.
The Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is the first of its kind in MTG, containing a 65-card bonus sheet of reprints called Breaking News and new cards through The List from The Big Score. Outlaws are the central theme of the Standard-legal set with the main mechanic tapping into that flavor by committing Crimes.
The new mechanic was the driving force behind the MTG reprints added to the Breaking News bonus sheet, which is packed with powerful cards from Magic’s past. The Big Score is mostly new cards, added to The List in conjunction with Special Guest cards. And all contain MTG cards worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change and were determined on average market price from sites MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.
What are the MTG Thunder Junction card rarities and treatments?
The OTJ set contains the standard rarities for MTG: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare. Each rarity features cards with multiple variants from various booster fun treatments added by WotC. Here’s every Thunder Junction treatment and where to find them in booster packs.
|OTJ Treatment
|Card number with treatment
|Rarity
|Where to find OTJ booster packs
|Full art
|Five
|NA
|Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
|Borderless
|Seven
|5 R/2 MR
|Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
|Showcase Wanted Poster
|13
|5 R/8 MR
|Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
|Showcase Breaking News
|65
|20 U/30 R/15 MR
|Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit
|Texture foil Breaking News
|15
|15 MR
|Collector
|Extended art
|61 OTJ/30 BIG/36 OTC
|OTJ: 50R/11 MR
BIG: 30 MR
OTJ: 36 R/4 MR
|Collector
|Vault frame
|30 BIG
|30 MR
|Collector
|Raised foil Vault frame
|Five BIG (elevated gold stamp)
|TBD
|Collector
All top MTG Breaking News card prices in Thunder Junction
The Breaking News bonus sheet in OTJ contains 65 reprinted Magic cards. Leading up to the release of the Thunder Junction, some Breaking News cards with Textured foil treatments had secondary market prices of over $100. Showcase Breaking News foils and non-foils were also worth money. All Breaking News MTG card prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after Thunder Junction releases.
|OTJ Breaking News card
|Treatment
|OTJ Breaking News card price(s)
|Oko, Thief of Crowns #77
|Borderless Texture foil
|Around $185/ $150 foil
|MIndbreak Trap #68
|Borderless Texture foil
|Around $150/ $90 foil
|Mindbreak Trap #12
|Showcase foil
|Around 85/ $50 non-foil
|Mana Drain #11
|Showcase foil
|Around $70/ $40 non-foil
|Force of Vigor #29
|Showcase foil
|Around $25/ $14 non-foil
|Crackle with Power #22
|Showcase foil
|Around $15/ $10 non-foil
All top MTG Big Score card prices in Thunder Junction
All Big Score MTG cards in OTJ were originally meant to get released through an expansion set that was canceled after the failure of Aftermath. 30 of the cards were added to Thunder Junction through The List slot, with Raised foils pricing at over $100 before launch. All card prices of Big Score Magic cards are subject to change and will be updated after OTJ officially releases.
|OTJ BIG Score card
|Treatment
|OTJ Big Score card price(s)
|Loot, the Key to Everything #62
|Showcase Raised foil
|Around $250/ $80 foil/ $40 non-foil
|Sword of Wealth and Power #64
|Showcase Raised foil
|Around $250 to $350/ $95 foil/ $65 non-foil
|Lotus Ring #89
|Extended art foil
|Around $190 and $90 for non-foil
|Tarnation Vista #60
|Showcase
|Around $100 foil/ $55 non-foil
|Lotus Ring #54
|Showcase
|Around $190 foil/ $80 non-foil
|Lost Jitte #53
|Showcase
|Around $175 foil/ $70 non-foil
|Vaultborn Tyrant #50
|Showcase
|Around $55 foil/ $25 non-foil
|Vaultborn Tyrant #85
|Extended art
|Around $45 foil/ $20 non-foil
|Nexus of Becoming #55
|Showcase
|Around $90 foil/ $22 non-foil
|Fomori Vault #59
|Showcase
|Around $90 foil/ $35 non-foil
|Simulacrum Synthesizer #36
|Showcase
|Around $70 foil/ $25 non-foil
|Omenpath Journey #48
|Showcase
|Around $75 foil/ $30 non-foil
|Esoteric Duplicator #35
|Showcase
|Around $65 foil/ $25 non-foil
All top MTG Thunder Junction prices in main set
Main set cards aren’t priced the same as The Big Score and Breaking News cards, but some are still worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after the set releases.
|OTJ card
|Treatment
|OTJ card price(s)
|Oko, The Ringleader #296
|Showcase foil
|Around $65/ $40 non-foil
|Final Showdown #312
|Extended foil
|Around $45/ $20 non-foil
|Final Shutdown #11
|Normal foil
|Around $30/ $20 non-foil
|Terror of the Peaks #337
|Extended foil
|Around $50/ $40 non-foil
|Terror of the Peaks #149
|Normal foil
|Around $30/ $20 non-foil
|Jace Reawakened #306
|Borderless foil
|Around $30/ $25 non-foil
|Godvein Hydra #341
|Extended foil
|Around $45/ $25 non-foil
|Tinybones, the Pickpocket #290
|Showcase foil
|Around $85/ $33 non-foil
|Bristly Bill, Spine Sower #338
|Extended foil
|Around $30/ $20 non-foil