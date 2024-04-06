All MTG Thunder Junction cards worth money, prices, and rarities

Wizards of the Coast has created a unique Magic: The Gathering Standard-legal set called Outlaws of Thunder Junction, featuring a bonus sheet full of powerful reprints and a variety of booster fun treatments that are worth money on the secondary market.

Recommended Videos

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction set is the first of its kind in MTG, containing a 65-card bonus sheet of reprints called Breaking News and new cards through The List from The Big Score. Outlaws are the central theme of the Standard-legal set with the main mechanic tapping into that flavor by committing Crimes.

The new mechanic was the driving force behind the MTG reprints added to the Breaking News bonus sheet, which is packed with powerful cards from Magic’s past. The Big Score is mostly new cards, added to The List in conjunction with Special Guest cards. And all contain MTG cards worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change and were determined on average market price from sites MTGGoldfish and TCGPlayer.

What are the MTG Thunder Junction card rarities and treatments?

Rarity and treatment matter. Image via WotC

The OTJ set contains the standard rarities for MTG: Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare. Each rarity features cards with multiple variants from various booster fun treatments added by WotC. Here’s every Thunder Junction treatment and where to find them in booster packs.

OTJ Treatment Card number with treatment Rarity Where to find OTJ booster packs Full art Five NA Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit Borderless Seven 5 R/2 MR Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit Showcase Wanted Poster 13 5 R/8 MR Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit Showcase Breaking News 65 20 U/30 R/15 MR Playbooster, Collector, and Prerelease kit Texture foil Breaking News 15 15 MR Collector Extended art 61 OTJ/30 BIG/36 OTC OTJ: 50R/11 MR

BIG: 30 MR

OTJ: 36 R/4 MR Collector Vault frame 30 BIG 30 MR Collector Raised foil Vault frame Five BIG (elevated gold stamp) TBD Collector

All top MTG Breaking News card prices in Thunder Junction

Oko, Theif of Crowns. Image via WotC Mindslayer. Image via WotC Crackle With Power. Image via WotC Mana Drain. Image via WotC

The Breaking News bonus sheet in OTJ contains 65 reprinted Magic cards. Leading up to the release of the Thunder Junction, some Breaking News cards with Textured foil treatments had secondary market prices of over $100. Showcase Breaking News foils and non-foils were also worth money. All Breaking News MTG card prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after Thunder Junction releases.

OTJ Breaking News card Treatment OTJ Breaking News card price(s) Oko, Thief of Crowns #77 Borderless Texture foil Around $185/ $150 foil MIndbreak Trap #68 Borderless Texture foil Around $150/ $90 foil Mindbreak Trap #12 Showcase foil Around 85/ $50 non-foil Mana Drain #11 Showcase foil Around $70/ $40 non-foil Force of Vigor #29 Showcase foil Around $25/ $14 non-foil Crackle with Power #22 Showcase foil Around $15/ $10 non-foil

All top MTG Big Score card prices in Thunder Junction

Sword of Wealth and Power. Image via WotC Loot, the Key to Everything. Image via WotC Lost Jitte. Image via WotC

All Big Score MTG cards in OTJ were originally meant to get released through an expansion set that was canceled after the failure of Aftermath. 30 of the cards were added to Thunder Junction through The List slot, with Raised foils pricing at over $100 before launch. All card prices of Big Score Magic cards are subject to change and will be updated after OTJ officially releases.

OTJ BIG Score card Treatment OTJ Big Score card price(s) Loot, the Key to Everything #62 Showcase Raised foil Around $250/ $80 foil/ $40 non-foil Sword of Wealth and Power #64 Showcase Raised foil Around $250 to $350/ $95 foil/ $65 non-foil Lotus Ring #89 Extended art foil Around $190 and $90 for non-foil Tarnation Vista #60 Showcase Around $100 foil/ $55 non-foil Lotus Ring #54 Showcase Around $190 foil/ $80 non-foil Lost Jitte #53 Showcase Around $175 foil/ $70 non-foil Vaultborn Tyrant #50 Showcase Around $55 foil/ $25 non-foil Vaultborn Tyrant #85 Extended art Around $45 foil/ $20 non-foil Nexus of Becoming #55 Showcase Around $90 foil/ $22 non-foil Fomori Vault #59 Showcase Around $90 foil/ $35 non-foil Simulacrum Synthesizer #36 Showcase Around $70 foil/ $25 non-foil Omenpath Journey #48 Showcase Around $75 foil/ $30 non-foil Esoteric Duplicator #35 Showcase Around $65 foil/ $25 non-foil

All top MTG Thunder Junction prices in main set

Oko the Ringleader. Image via WotC Terror of the Peaks. Image via WotC Jace Reawakened. Image via WotC. Tinygbones, the Pickpocket. Image via WotC

Main set cards aren’t priced the same as The Big Score and Breaking News cards, but some are still worth money. All Thunder Junction prices are subject to change before launch and will be updated after the set releases.

OTJ card Treatment OTJ card price(s) Oko, The Ringleader #296 Showcase foil Around $65/ $40 non-foil Final Showdown #312 Extended foil Around $45/ $20 non-foil Final Shutdown #11 Normal foil Around $30/ $20 non-foil Terror of the Peaks #337 Extended foil Around $50/ $40 non-foil Terror of the Peaks #149 Normal foil Around $30/ $20 non-foil Jace Reawakened #306 Borderless foil Around $30/ $25 non-foil Godvein Hydra #341 Extended foil Around $45/ $25 non-foil Tinybones, the Pickpocket #290 Showcase foil Around $85/ $33 non-foil Bristly Bill, Spine Sower #338 Extended foil Around $30/ $20 non-foil

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more