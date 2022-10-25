All MTG Secret Lair 30-year anniversary countdown kit cards

Wizards of the Coast is dropping a Magic: The Gathering 30-year anniversary Secret Lair in November, containing 30 cards from over the last 30 years.
Slated to release on Nov. 7, the 30-year anniversary MTG countdown kit Secret Lair is a limited-time bundle that contains 30 Magic cards with alternative art, one for each year starting in 1993. The drop is scheduled to arrive by the start of December. All cards are reprints, showcasing alternative art from a variety of Secret Lair artists.
Collectors have a 30 percent chance of any given card having a foil treatment. And each card within the 30-year anniversary countdown kit is individually wrapped in its own booster, featuring a banner of the year it was originally printed. WotC is even adding sticker tabs with the drop for players and collectors who want to use the MTG Secret Lair as a gift.
Unlike the $999 proxy Alpha cards, the price of the MTG Secret Lair 30-year anniversary countdown kit is $149.99, with pre-orders beginning on Nov. 7. All cards are playable within their respective formats. To pre-order the drop, collectors can visit the WotC Secret Lair website.
Here’s every MTG card in the anniversary countdown Secret Lair kit, along with the year it was originally printed, according to WotC.
- Shivan Dragon: 1993
- Mishra’s Factory: 1994
- Necropotence: 1995
- Lim-Dul’s Vault: 1996
- Tradewind Rider: 1997
- Smokestack: 1998
- Squee, Goblin Nabob: 1999
- Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero: 2000
- Wild Mongrel: 2001
- Genesis: 2002
- Chrome Mox: 2003
- Glimpse of Nature: 2004
- Lightning Helix: 2005
- Bogardan Hellkite: 2006
- Ponder: 2007
- Heritage Druid: 2008
- Bloodbraid Elf: 2009
- Sun Titan: 2010
- Birthing Pod: 2011
- Deathrite Shaman: 2012
- Elspeth, Sun’s Champion: 2013
- Siege Rhino: 2014
- Dragonlord Ojutai: 2015
- Thalia, Heretic Cathar: 2016
- Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh: 2017
- Arclight Phoenix: 2018
- Emry, Lurker of the Loch: 2019
- Shark Typhoon: 2020
- Elite Spellbinder: 2021
- Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion: 2022
All images via WotC.