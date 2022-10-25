All MTG Secret Lair 30-year anniversary countdown kit cards

Shivan Dragon Mishra’s Factory Necropotence Lim-Dul’s Vault Tradewind Rider Smokestack Squee, Goblin Nabob Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero Wild Mongrel Genesis Chrome Mox Glimpse of Nature Lightning Helix Bogardan Hellkite Ponder Heritage Druid Bloodbraid Elf Sun Titan Birthing Pod Deathrite Shaman Elspeth, Sun’s Champion Siege Rhino Dragonlord Ojutai Thalia, Heretic Cathar Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh Arclight Phoenix Emry, Lurker of the Loch Shark Typhoon Elite Spellbinder Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion

Wizards of the Coast is dropping a Magic: The Gathering 30-year anniversary Secret Lair in November, containing 30 cards from over the last 30 years.

Slated to release on Nov. 7, the 30-year anniversary MTG countdown kit Secret Lair is a limited-time bundle that contains 30 Magic cards with alternative art, one for each year starting in 1993. The drop is scheduled to arrive by the start of December. All cards are reprints, showcasing alternative art from a variety of Secret Lair artists.

Collectors have a 30 percent chance of any given card having a foil treatment. And each card within the 30-year anniversary countdown kit is individually wrapped in its own booster, featuring a banner of the year it was originally printed. WotC is even adding sticker tabs with the drop for players and collectors who want to use the MTG Secret Lair as a gift.

Unlike the $999 proxy Alpha cards, the price of the MTG Secret Lair 30-year anniversary countdown kit is $149.99, with pre-orders beginning on Nov. 7. All cards are playable within their respective formats. To pre-order the drop, collectors can visit the WotC Secret Lair website.

Here’s every MTG card in the anniversary countdown Secret Lair kit, along with the year it was originally printed, according to WotC.

Shivan Dragon: 1993

Mishra’s Factory: 1994

Necropotence: 1995

Lim-Dul’s Vault: 1996

Tradewind Rider: 1997

Smokestack: 1998

Squee, Goblin Nabob: 1999

Lin Sivvi, Defiant Hero: 2000

Wild Mongrel: 2001

Genesis: 2002

Chrome Mox: 2003

Glimpse of Nature: 2004

Lightning Helix: 2005

Bogardan Hellkite: 2006

Ponder: 2007

Heritage Druid: 2008

Bloodbraid Elf: 2009

Sun Titan: 2010

Birthing Pod: 2011

Deathrite Shaman: 2012

Elspeth, Sun’s Champion: 2013

Siege Rhino: 2014

Dragonlord Ojutai: 2015

Thalia, Heretic Cathar: 2016

Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh: 2017

Arclight Phoenix: 2018

Emry, Lurker of the Loch: 2019

Shark Typhoon: 2020

Elite Spellbinder: 2021

Nashi, Moon Sage’s Scion: 2022

All images via WotC.