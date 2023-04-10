The original Modern Horizons is still packed with some of the most valuable MTG cards on the secondary market.

Having a significant impact on the Magic: The Gathering Modern format, the Modern Horizons set contains many cards worth money on the secondary market years after its release.

Printed in 2019, Modern Horizons (MH1) contained 209 new MTG cards out of 254 that was legal to play in the Modern format. The set was designed for gameplay in the Limited format, including Draft and Sealed, while also having a huge impact on the Modern and Commander formats. A few cards from the MH1 set were banned, like Wrenn and Six from the Legacy format. But that didn’t stop Wizards of the Coast from printing Modern Horizons 2 (MH2) in 2021, which to this day still has over a dozen cards worth money on the secondary market.

Unlike more recent MTG sets, MH1 wasn’t packed with a variety of variants. Foil cards were a normal traditional foil and there weren’t several alternative art versions either. Prices for the Modern Horizons set are subject to change and will get updated when any major MH1 price shifts take place.

Price list of every MH1 most valuable MTG cards

The Modern Horizons price list of cards worth money is based on secondary market values from MTGGoldfish and MTGStocks. From planeswalkers and a Mirrian Sword to legendary creatures, here are the Modern Horizons cards worth money today.

Wrenn and Six

Wrenn and Six

Prior to Wrenn and Seven and even Wrenn and Realmbreaker was Wrenn and Six, a powerful Red and Green planeswalker that was banned from the Legacy format. Since the release of MH1, the planeswalker has slowly declined in price over the years but is still the most valuable MTG card from the set.

Foil: $120 to $150

Regular: $57 to $65

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

A return to New Phyrexia in ONE and MOM has reminded Commander players of Yawgmoth, Thran Physician. The human clerk was also reprinted recently within the Dominaria Remastered set.

Foil: $75 to $90

Regular: $20 to $22

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Reprinted in MH2 and Dominaria Remastered was Urza, Lord High Artificer. Despite the reprints, though, the legendary creature still has an MH1 foil version priced at almost $100.

Foil: $85 to $95

Regular: $25 to $28

Serra the Benevolent

Serra the Benevolent

Having only been printed in MH1 and Jumpstart Historic Horizons, Serra the Benevolent has been on the rise since the start of 2023. The angel is most often played in Mono-White Commander decks and in Jodah, the Unifier WURBG deck.

Foil: $52 to $60

Regular: $15 to $16

Sword of Truth and Justice

Sword of Truth and Justice

The Sword of Truth and Justice is a part of the Mirran Sword cycle. It revived the printings of the Swords from WotC, with the tenth and final one getting printed in March of the Machine. Similar to recent printings that completed the cycle, Sword of Truth and Justice is most often played in the Commander format.

Foil: $75 to $80

Regular: $39 to $45

Force of Negation

Force of Negation

First printed in the MH1 set, Force of Negation is a popular Blue Instant spell within MTG formats like Modern, Vintage, and Legacy. And despite multiple reprints over the years, it has maintained its value.

Foil: $44 to $50

Regular: $33 to $38

Ranger-Captain of Eos

Ranger-Captain of Eos

Disrupting spell-heavy non-creature MTG decks is Ranger-Captain of Eos. The human soldier was first printed in MH1 and then reprinted in MH2. Since the start of 2023, the Ranger-Captain of Eos has seen a slight price increase.

Foil: $47 to $55

Regular: $30 to $33

Force of Vigor

Force of Vigor

Popular in Magic formats like Modern, Vintage, and Legacy is Force of Vigor. The Green Instant can get cast without paying its mana cost, destroying up to two Artifacts and/or Enchantments. Force of Vigor has seen a slight price decrease since the start of 2023 but has seemed to level out in April.

Foil: $46 to $50

Regular: $28 to $30

Morophon, the Boundless

Morophon, the Boundless

Shapeshifters are a popular creature type in formats like Commander and Modern. Morophon, the Boundless was first printed in MH1, seeing a recent price increase at the start of 2023. The shapeshifter is most often played in five-color Commander decks.

Foil: $49 to $55

Regular: $28 to $30

Prismatic Vista

Prismatic Vista

Mana fixing is important in formats like Legacy, Modern, and Commander which is why Prismatic Vista has been reprinted several times since its MH1 version. The gold land is most often played in multicolor Legacy and Commander decks.

Foil: $37 to $42

Regular: $26 to $27

The First Sliver

The First Sliver

Beefing up Sliver synergies in MTG Commander is The First Sliver. The five-color legendary gives all Sliver spells Cascade and is a 7/7 Mythic Rare. The First Sliver saw a price increase towards the end of 2022 and has since leveled out.

Foil: $45 to $50

Regular: $25 to $27

Seasoned Pyromancer

Seasoned Pyromancer

Popular within the MTG Modern format, Seasoned Pyromancer has been increasing in value since the start of March 2023. Originally printed in the MH1 set, the human shaman creates card advantage and tokens.

Foil: $34 to $36

Regular: $20

Echo of Eons

Echo of Eons

Played mostly in the Magic formats Commander and Legacy, Echo of Eons has been slowly climbing in value since the start of 2023. The MH1 Blue Sorcery spell has Flashback and shuffles both players’ graveyards back into the library.