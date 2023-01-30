All Dominaria Remastered MTG cards worth money

Force of Will Vampiric Tutor Sylvan Library Birds of Paradise Urza, Lord High Artificer Yawgmoth, Thran Physician Urza’s Incubator Enlightened Tutor Worldly Tutor Sneak Attack Lyra Dawnbringer No Mercy

Following the launch of Magic: The Gathering’s second remastered tabletop set, prices of Dominaria Remastered cards are strong despite an overall dip in value.

The Dominaria Remastered (DMR) supplemental tabletop set, released on Jan. 13, was designed for Draft gameplay while containing reprints from a total of 27 MTG sets. There are 261 regular cards in the set, along with card style variants like retro frames and borderless foils. A cycle of tutors and cycling lands was included in the DMR set. And popular cards like Force of Will and Yawgmoth, Thran Physician were among the reprints.

Here are the top Dominaria Remastered cards and their variants that are worth money on the secondary market, according to MTGGoldfish, TCGPlayer, and MTGStocks. The prices of DMR cards are subject to change and will get updated on a monthly basis.

Force of Will

Force of Will

First printed in 1996 through Alliances, Force of Will gets another reprint in the DMR set. Variations of the Blue Instant spell like the Double Masters borderless foil version are valued at around $300. Within the DMR set, Force of Will has a retro foil frame that is priced at around $200. Players often use Force of Will in MTG formats like Vintage, Legacy, and Commander.

Retro frame foil: $170 to $220

Borderless foil: $130 to $145

Foil: $80

Non-foil retro frame: $80 to $85

Non-foil borderless: $75 to $80

Regular: $76

Vampiric Tutor

Vampiric Tutor

Vampiric Tutor is rated as one of the most popular Tutors in MTG and was originally printed in 1997. The one-drop Instant speed spell in the color Black lets players search their library for any card and put it on top of the library. Often played in Commander and Vintage formats, the spell has been reprinted several times over the years, with its most expensive version worth almost $300.

Borderless foil: $80 to $85

Retro frame foil: $70 to $75

Non-foil borderless: $$40 to $45

Non-foil retro frame: $$35 to $40

Foil: $40

Regular: $36

Sylvan Library

Sylvan Library

First printed in Legends, Sylvan Library is a two-drop Green Enchantment that draws two additional cards at the beginning of its controller’s draw step. The controller then pays four life for each card they choose to keep and puts it on the top of their library. Sylvan Library is most often played in the MTG Commander format.

Borderless foil: $72 to $85

Retro foil: $75 to $80

Foil: $30 to $35

Non-foil retro: $35

Non-foil borderless: $30 to $32

Regular: $35

Birds of Paradise

Birds of Paradise

Birds of Paradise was first printed in Alpha, with its limited Alpha version valued at over $4,500. The one-drop in Green is typically played in the Commander format, and sometimes in Modern. Variations of the bird have been printed over the years, like Gilded Goose. And prices for the one-drop creature vary from under $10 to thousands of dollars.

Retro foil frame: $55 to $70

Borderless foil: $11

Regular: $7 to $8

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Urza, Lord High Artificer still has an MH2 version that is worth around $75 and an MH foil valued at around $90. The legendary is often played in the Commander and Modern formats and has a borderless foil variant in DMR that is priced at over $50.

Borderless foil: $47 to $55

Retro foil: $40 to $45

Non-foil retro and borderless: $27 to $29

Foil: $28

Regular: $26

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

Having protection from humans as the father of machines, Yawgmoth, Thran Physician is a popular four-drop Black legendary creature with 2/4 stats and powerful abilities. Played in the Commander format primarily, the human cleric’s most expensive variant is from Time Spiral Remastered, priced at around $265.

Borderless foil: $42 to $50

Retro frame foil: $45 to $50

Non-foil retro and borderless: $20

Regular: $20

Urza’s Incubator

Urza’s Incubator

Urza’s Incubator was first printed in Urza’s Destiny and later in the Commander 2015 set. The lack of cards on the secondary market kept prices high for the MTG Artifact. A reprint in DMR should help with availability.

Borderless foil: $35 to $40

Retro frame foil: $25 to $30

Non-foil borderless: $25 to $28

Non-foil retro frame: $23

Regular: $24

Enlightened Tutor

Enlightened Tutor

Mostly played in the Commander format, Enlightened Tutor has several reprints from over the years, with the Eternal Masters foil valued the highest at around $90. The DMR versions of the Instant are much lower but still priced over $20.

Borderless foil: $30 to $35

Retro frame foil: $25 to $30

Regular: $20

Worldly Tutor

Worldly Tutor

Similar to the other Tutors, Worldly Tutor is primarily played in the Commander format. The Green Instant dipped in price at first but has since stabilized.

Borderless foil: $23 to $25

Retro frame foil: $20

Regular: $16

Sneak Attack

Sneak Attack

Sneak Attack is a four-drop Red Enchantment that can cheat a creature card from hand onto the battlefield for only one Red mana. Played in Commander and Legacy formats, the Enchantment has two variants valued at around $25 to $30.

Borderless foil: $25 to $30

Retro frame foil: $25 to $30

Regular: $10

Lyra Dawnbringer

Lyra Dawnbringer

Lord of angels Lyra Dawnbringer gets another reprint in DMR and variants that have the five-drop valued at around $25. Lyra is often played in the Commander and Pioneer formats, giving all angels +1/+1 stats while having First Strike, Lifelink, and Flying for herself.

Borderless foil: $25

Retro frame foil: $8 to $9

Regular: $3 to $4

No Mercy

No Mercy

Destroying creatures is easy with No Mercy, a Black four-drop Enchantment that was reprinted in DMR. Often played in the Commander format, the Enchantment has an Urza’s Legacy foil version worth over $150 and an Amonkhet Invocations foil version worth around $100.

Borderless foil: $20 to $25

Retro frame foil: $15 to $18

Regular: $13

All images via WotC.