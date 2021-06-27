MTG Modern Horizons 2 cards worth money

Modern Horizons 2 is the new direct-to-Modern Magic: The Gathering set that released on June 18.

The premium product is filled with powerful cards suited for Modern and Commander playability. Both formats are known for coveted staples that easily drive the price of top-tier decks well above $500.

Demanding mana bases and key cards that don’t get reprinted, Modern is both the most popular competitive eternal format in Magic and one of the most expensive. This is reflected in the prices of Modern Horizons 2 cards over a week after release.

Urza’s Saga, Grief, and Damn are some of the new cards from Modern Horizons 2 that are early staples in a handful of the format’s best decks. Enemy fetch lands were also reprinted in the set which are necessary cards in any multicolored competitive deck in Modern.

Most cards have high-priced showcase and alternate art printings. For this list, the prices are determined from the regular non-foil printing with price data from TCGPlayer.

Here’s the Modern Horizons 2 cards worth money.

Enemy fetch lands: Scalding Tarn, Misty Rainforest, Arid Mesa, Marsh Flats, Verdant Catacombs

These lands are the glue that holds Modern together. Fetch lands help every multi-colored deck in the format quickly get their gameplans online. That is the reason fetch lands are consistently more than $30 for a copy.

With the cards being reprinted in Modern Horizons 2 the prices are at their lowest. This is the best time to pick up these lands because they do not get printed often. The last time enemy fetch lands were printed in a set was in Modern Masters 2017.

Here is each fetch land and its price as of press time.

Scalding Tarn: $46.09

Misty Rainforest: $42.92

Verdant Catacombs: $39.37

Marsh Flats: $24:85

Arid Mesa: $24.46

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Before the set was released Ragavan was going for over $100. The price settled down a little bit, but the pirate monkey is holding strong at $74.90.

This card sees play in a variety of Red aggro lists. The 2/1 is a solid attacker early and scales well into the midgame with its Dash ability. Ragavan is a coveted Mythic Rare card that’s primed for a long time of Modern playability.

Urza’s Saga

You know Urza’s Saga is good when excitable players were calling for a ban within days of Modern Horizons 2’s release. The unique land is supercharging various Artifact-based strategies like Affinity and Amulet Titan. The card is also being jammed into decks that don’t generally care about Artifacts because of the value it generates through three turns.

The card’s price dropped significantly now that Modern Horizons 2 is drafted due to the return to in-store play in the United States. The price of Urza’s Saga is sitting at $28.95, making it the second most expensive original card in the set.

Solitude

This is a five-mana 3/2 Lifelink Creature with Flash that enters the battlefield and hits another creature with a Swords to Plowshares effect. It’s a good card but doesn’t scream a $26.93 price tag per copy.

What makes Solitude great is that it can be cast for its Evoke cost simply by exiling a white card from your hand. This, like the other cards in the Modern Horizons 2 cycle, makes the card adaptable to any board state.

Solitude is set to be a solid card in Modern and an excellent piece in any Commander deck with White in its color identity.

Grief

Grief’s combo with Ephemerate is a strong line of hand disruption on turn one. That alone makes it worthwhile playing in Modern control builds. Grief is like Solitude, but it enters the battlefield and can Thoughtseize a target opponent.

A four-mana 3/2 Creature with Menace is also a playable creature on its own. When combined with the ability to Evoke it by exiling a Black card in hand, it makes sense Grief hovers at $20.73.

Esper Sentinel

Commander players are going to be buying copies of Esper Sentinel for years to come. The Artifact Human Soldier is a card that gives White decks much needed card draw. The card isn’t overwhelmingly powerful like Smothering Tithe, but it should still be a staple for a color many consider the weakest in the format.

Esper Sentinel is card draw and synergizes with Artifact and Human strategies. This is a coveted Commander card and sits at $20.63.