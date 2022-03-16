MTG Modern Horizons 2 cards worth money

The MH2 set is packed with valuable cards from $10, up to $150.

The release of Modern Horizons 2 brought about a number of powerful new and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards that are worth money.

There are over two dozen Modern Horizons 2 (MH2) cards that are valued above $10, almost one year after the MTG sets release. A majority of the cards are played within the Modern and Commander formats. But there are at least a dozen MH2 cards worth money played in Magic formats like Legacy and Vintage. The set contains over a dozen non-foil cards priced above $10 and there are alternative versions that reach as high as $150.

From monkeys and lands to dragons and elemental incarnation creatures, here are the MH2 cards worth money right now.

Ravagan, Nimble Pilferer

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer is a powerful one-drop in the MTG color Red that continues to sit on the ban hot seat within the Modern format. Despite players calling for it to get removed, the monkey pirate has maintained its value at around $82. The borderless foil version of Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer is worth around $155.

Force of Negation

Found in Modern, Legacy, Commander, and Vintage decks, Force of Negation is a Mono-Blue Instant speed spell. Priced at around $75 for its non-foil version, the retro frame foil version is worth around $125. And the regular foil version is valued at around $100.

Solitude

Solitude is a Mono-White 3/2 creature with Flash and Lifelink that gets played mostly in the Modern format and has appeared in the MTG Legacy and Commander formats as well. The non-foil version of the elemental incarnation is valued at around $50. Solitude’s borderless foil version is worth around $100, though.

Urza, Lord High Artificer

Often slotting into a number of MTG Commander decks, Urza, Lord High Artificer is a legendary 1/4 creature. The human artificer also sees gameplay within the Modern and Vintage formats as well. Priced at around $60 for its non-foil version, the retro frame foil version of Urza, Lord High Artificer is worth around $90 to $100.

Urza’s Saga

Urza’s Saga is an Enchantment land that has three chapters like other MTG sagas and is played in the Modern, Commander, Vintage, and Legacy formats. The MH2 card is worth around $40. And Urza’s Saga Showcase foil frame is valued at around $50 to $60.

Endurance

Played predominantly within the MTG Modern format and in some Legacy decks, Endurance is three-drop Mono-Green 3/4 creature with Flash and Reach. The elemental incarnation is valued at around $34. And the borderless foil version of Endurance is worth around $70.

Scalding Tarn

Dual-color lands are popular within MTG, able to provide additional mana options within a multicolor deck. Scalding Tarn lets players pay one life and sacrifice the land to find an Island or Mountain from their library and put it directly onto the battlefield.

Often played in a variety of formats like Modern and Commander, the land is valued at around $30. The retro frame foil version of Scalding Tarn is worth around $70. There is also an extended art foil version priced at around $43.

Esper Sentinel

Esper Sentinel is a popular Mono-White one-drop that began rising in value at the start of 2022. Often played in Commander decks, the human soldier is worth around $30. A Showcase foil version of Esper Sentinel is valued at around $48.

Cabal Coffers

Cabal Coffers is a unique MTG Black land that lets players pay and tap for additional Black mana equal to each Swamp they control. The land is valued at around $21 and its borderless foil version is worth around $62.

Misty Rainforest

Misty Rainforest is similar to Scalding Tarn but in the MTG colors Green and Blue. It is valued at around $27. The retro frame foil version of Misty Rainforest is worth around $60 to $70. There is also an extended art foil version of the land that is valued at around $40.

Ranger-Captain of Eos

Ranger-Captain of Eos is from the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons set and is often played within the Modern and Commander formats via tabletop, along with Historic as a digital version. The human soldier is valued at around $33. Ranger-Captain of Eos also has a retro frame foil version that is worth between $30 and $70.

Prismatic Vista

Prismatic Vista is an MH gold land that is mostly played in the MTG Commander format. The land is valued at around $30 and has an MH2 retro foil frame version that is worth around $40.

Force of Vigor

Force of Vigor is a Mono-Green Instant within the MH set that is priced at around $30. Within the MH2 set, the Instant has a retro frame foil that is worth around $40.

Sword of Hearth and Home

Sword of Hearth and Home is an Equipment Artifact that is only valued at around $12. But the MTG Artifact has an MH2 borderless foil version that is priced at around $30. And there is a retro frame foil version that is worth around $14.

Fury

Fury was once valued at only $16 but has since risen to around $24. The Mono-Red elemental incarnation with Double Strike also has an MH2 borderless foil version that is worth around $46.

Verdant Catacombs

Verdant Catacombs is a Black and Green Dual-land that was reprinted in MH2 and is valued at around $22, often getting played within the Commander format. There is a retro frame foil version of the land that is priced at around $42 and an extended art foil version that is worth around $32.

Murktide Regent

Often played within the Legacy and Modern formats, Mruktide Regent is a Mythic Rare dragon with the Delve MTG mechanic and Flying. The Mono-Blue dragon is priced at around $26. Murktide Regent also has a Showcase foil version that is worth between $25 and $29.

Marsh Flats

Marsh Flats is Dual-land in the MTG colors Black and White. The land is valued at around $18. Marsh Flats has a retro frame foil version worth around $27 and an extended art foil version priced at around $20 to $27.

Arid Mesa

Arid Mesa is a Dual-land in the MTG color Red and White that is valued at around $18. The MH2 land has a retro frame foil version priced at around $26 and an extended art foil version worth between $25 and $30.

Grief

Grief is a Mono-Black 3/2 creature with Menace that has the MTG mechanic Evoke. The elemental incarnation is valued at around $13. Grief also has a borderless foil version that is worth around $30.

Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth

Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth is a legendary Green land that is valued at around $10. The legendary land also has an extended art foil version priced at around $26 and a retro frame foil version worth around $25.

Prices are subject to change on a weekly basis. The MH2 cards worth money list will get updated following the release of a new set and each month if any major MTG card price changes have taken place.