All MTG Dominaria United creatures with double Kicker

Dominaria United introduced a twist on the lauded Kicker mechanic that contributed to the original Dominaria being such a dynamic and fun format. A cycle of five Rare double Kicker cards allow players to use two different colors to pay separate Kicker cost.

Players can choose to just Kick the spell using one color, but if it’s Kicked twice then they’ll gain an additional, more powerful effect. These cards have found homes in Standard and are always lurking at the periphery, likely to have their time in the sun if the right deck can support them.

This mechanic lets cards be useful at different points in the game. The modern Magic design philosophy has provided players with something to do at each phase of the game. It’s rare to have truly dead turns and that has opened the door for expensive spells to find a home. These cards can be played on curve and be fine, but will excel in late-game situations where the full double Kicker cost can be paid.

Archangel of Wrath

Image via WotC

This is the most successful card of the cycle. It’s a powerful 3/4 Flying and Lifelink creature for four mana. Even without any other abilities Archangel of Wrath would be a playable spell, as dishing out two damage to any target twice is fantastic. It’s a nice source of quick life gain and will help deal with opposing threats. In a dedicated Angel-tribal list, Archangel of Wrath is one of the best spells available in Standard. The all-around powerful body with a set of abilities makes it fit into any midrange deck that can play it.

Vodalian Mindsinger

Image via WotC

Vodalian Mindsinger hasn’t found a place in Standard yet, but its double Kicker ability has the potential to be useful. When this three-mana 2/2 enters the battlefield, you gain control of an opponent’s creature until Vodalian Mindsinger leaves the battlefield. The fragile body means this effect isn’t very strong; however, it can enter as a hefty 6/6 by using the Kicker ability twice. A Blue and Green deck should have plenty of efficient ways to protect Vodalian Mindsinger from removal.

Stronghold Arena

Image via WotC

If a Black-based life gain deck ends up being a supported strategy in Standard, then Stronghold Arena could be a worthwhile tool. The Kicker ability is a great method to quickly gain some life and the Enchantment’s effect is a solid way to turn life into card draw. This is the one spell in the cycle that doesn’t have much support and there are better options in Black at the two-mana slot that will prove much more useful.

Temporal Firestorm

Temporal Firestorm

Most of the time, players don’t even need to use Kicker to get value out of Temporal Firestorm. This Sorcery is a five-mana board wipe that deals five damage to each creature and Planeswalker. This is a solid way to reset the battlefield and has become a key tool for Jeskai Control builds in the format. The Kicker ability does come in handy every once in a while by protecting your creatures, leaving you ahead after the dust settles.

Urborg Lhurgoyf

Image via WotC

Urborg Lhurgoyf is a fixed version of the Modern staple Tarmogoyf. The Kicker ability is an effective way to fill the graveyard, milling up to six cards when Urborg Lhurgoyf enters the battlefield. This is a solid creature that can be quite powerful when paired with a fully stocked graveyard. Unfortunately for Urborg Lhurgoyf, there are plenty of graveyard hate options in Standard. Because of the strength of Black strategies in the format, every deck is packing main deck graveyard hate which negates what Urborg Lhurgoyf is trying to do.