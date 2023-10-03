All MTG Doctor Who Doctors and their companions

The Universes Beyond set of Doctor Who is tapping into time travel, featuring 14 Doctors who have been transformed into Magic: The Gathering cards.

The Doctor Who Commander Precon decks and cards are the newest additions to Universes Beyond, MTG cards that are legal to play in Eternal formats. Featured in the four Commander decks are 13 Doctors, their companions, and the villains they faced throughout time and space. The Fourteenth Doctor is also slated to join the set and will get added upon its reveal.

A total of 200 new MTG cards were added to the Doctor Who Commander set, 50 in each Precon, along with new Planechase cards specifically designed for the IP and a host of returning Magic mechanics like Suspend, Flashback, Cascade, Foretell, and Historic. A new ability word, Paradox, was also added as a way to identify whenever a player casts a spell from anywhere but their hand.

Doctors and companions work together using the Doctor’s Companion mechanic, which is a variant of Partner, allowing both the Doctor and their companion to operate as commanders from the command zone.

From The First Doctor to Rose Tyler, here’s every Doctor and companion within the MTG Doctor Who Universes Beyond set.

All companions in MTG Doctor Who

Yasmin Khan | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Amy Pond | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Donna Noble | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Rose Tyler | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Ace Fearless Rebel | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Sarah Jane Smith | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Jamie McCrimmon | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Peri Brown | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Tegan Jovanka | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Jo Grant | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Clara Oswald | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Susan Foreman | Image vai WotC/Doctor Who K-9, Mark I | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

All companions within the WHO set have the mechanic Doctor’s Companion. This allows the companion to become a second commander when paired with a Doctor. The companions all have mono-color casting costs, or are colorless, potentially adding a third color to your Commander deck as each of the Doctors has a dual-color casting cost.

Here are all the MTG Doctor Who companions at time of writing on Oct. 3.

Susan Foreman

Jamie McCrimmon

Jo Grant

Sarah Jane Smith

Tegan Jovanka

Peri Brown

Ace, Fearless Rebel

Rose Tyler

Donna Noble

Amy Pond

Clara Oswald

Yasmin Khan

Many of the companions traveled with multiple iterations of The Doctor, and their ability may synergize with more than one Doctor. Clara Oswald is the only colorless companion, allowing her to get paired with any Doctor, although players will want to avoid a partnership between The Sixth Doctor and Clara Oswald since the Time Lord’s ability can only trigger once each turn.

All Doctors in MTG Doctor Who

The First Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Second Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Third Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Fourth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Fifth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Sixth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Seventh Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Eighth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Ninth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Tenth Doctor | Image via WotC The Eleventh Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Twelfth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who The Thirteenth Doctor | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Each of the Doctors has at least one triggered ability and has a dual-color casting cost. Any Doctor can operate as a commander since it is a Legendary Creature. And Doctor is an official MTG creature type, which means it works with changelings.

Here are all the MTG Doctor Who Doctors at time of writing on Oct. 3.

The First Doctor

The Second Doctor

The Third Doctor

The Fourth Doctor

The Fifth Doctor

The Sixth Doctor

The Seventh Doctor

The Eighth Doctor

The Ninth Doctor

The Tenth Doctor

The Eleventh Doctor

The Twelfth Doctor

The Thirteenth Doctor

All of the Doctors are identified by their numerical iteration. The Doctor Who Commander set is slated to feature The Fourteenth Doctor and possibly more companions as well. Players can have multiple Doctors in a Commander deck, but only one can be the commander.

The MTG Doctor Who set releases on Oct. 13, featuring products like the four Commander Precon decks, along with collector boosters that contain alternative art and special foil treatments.

