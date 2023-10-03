All MTG Doctor Who Doctors and their companions

The Universes Beyond set of Doctor Who is tapping into time travel, featuring 14 Doctors who have been transformed into Magic: The Gathering cards.
The Doctor Who Commander Precon decks and cards are the newest additions to Universes Beyond, MTG cards that are legal to play in Eternal formats. Featured in the four Commander decks are 13 Doctors, their companions, and the villains they faced throughout time and space. The Fourteenth Doctor is also slated to join the set and will get added upon its reveal.
A total of 200 new MTG cards were added to the Doctor Who Commander set, 50 in each Precon, along with new Planechase cards specifically designed for the IP and a host of returning Magic mechanics like Suspend, Flashback, Cascade, Foretell, and Historic. A new ability word, Paradox, was also added as a way to identify whenever a player casts a spell from anywhere but their hand.
Doctors and companions work together using the Doctor’s Companion mechanic, which is a variant of Partner, allowing both the Doctor and their companion to operate as commanders from the command zone.
From The First Doctor to Rose Tyler, here’s every Doctor and companion within the MTG Doctor Who Universes Beyond set.
All companions in MTG Doctor Who
All companions within the WHO set have the mechanic Doctor’s Companion. This allows the companion to become a second commander when paired with a Doctor. The companions all have mono-color casting costs, or are colorless, potentially adding a third color to your Commander deck as each of the Doctors has a dual-color casting cost.
Here are all the MTG Doctor Who companions at time of writing on Oct. 3.
- Susan Foreman
- Jamie McCrimmon
- Jo Grant
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Tegan Jovanka
- Peri Brown
- Ace, Fearless Rebel
- Rose Tyler
- Donna Noble
- Amy Pond
- Clara Oswald
- Yasmin Khan
Many of the companions traveled with multiple iterations of The Doctor, and their ability may synergize with more than one Doctor. Clara Oswald is the only colorless companion, allowing her to get paired with any Doctor, although players will want to avoid a partnership between The Sixth Doctor and Clara Oswald since the Time Lord’s ability can only trigger once each turn.
All Doctors in MTG Doctor Who
Each of the Doctors has at least one triggered ability and has a dual-color casting cost. Any Doctor can operate as a commander since it is a Legendary Creature. And Doctor is an official MTG creature type, which means it works with changelings.
Here are all the MTG Doctor Who Doctors at time of writing on Oct. 3.
- The First Doctor
- The Second Doctor
- The Third Doctor
- The Fourth Doctor
- The Fifth Doctor
- The Sixth Doctor
- The Seventh Doctor
- The Eighth Doctor
- The Ninth Doctor
- The Tenth Doctor
- The Eleventh Doctor
- The Twelfth Doctor
- The Thirteenth Doctor
All of the Doctors are identified by their numerical iteration. The Doctor Who Commander set is slated to feature The Fourteenth Doctor and possibly more companions as well. Players can have multiple Doctors in a Commander deck, but only one can be the commander.
The MTG Doctor Who set releases on Oct. 13, featuring products like the four Commander Precon decks, along with collector boosters that contain alternative art and special foil treatments.