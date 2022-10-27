All MTG Brothers’ War spoilers from Oct . 27 preview stream

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim Teferi Temporal Pilgrim Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Urza Powerstone Prodigy Mishra, Excavation Prodigy Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa Urza Prince of Kroog Mishra Claimed by Gix Urza Lord Protector Phyrexian Dragon Engine The Mightstone and Weakstone Top half of Mishra Meld Bottom half of Mishra Meld Top half Urza Meld Bottom half Urza Meld Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Titania, Voice of Gaea Top half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Bottom half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Phyrexian Fleshgorger Hurkyl, Master Wizard Splitting the Powerstone Powerstone Token Battlefield Forge Brushland Llanowar Wastes Underground River Mishra, Eminent One Urza, Chief Artificer

Wizards of the Coast launched into a week of The Brothers’ War spoilers during the official preview stream today, showcasing over a dozen Magic: The Gathering cards in the upcoming Standard-legal set.

Giant mechs and two brothers devastating the plane of Dominaria is the foundation for The Brothers’ War (BRO), scheduled to globally launch on Nov. 18. The Standard-legal set will contain a total of 287 cards, showcasing new and existing characters that were established within the original novel and Antiquities set. It is the second set within a year-long story that will end with a Multiverse war against the Phyrexians.

The official BRO preview stream showcased new and returning mechanics, from Meld—which forms giant versions of Ittania, Urza, and Mishra—to Powerstones that fuel Artifacts within the set. New booster treatments were also revealed, along with a new Teferi planeswalker card.

Here’s every Brothers’ War spoiler from the official MTG preview stream on Oct. 27

Planeswalker Teferi

Teferi Temporal Pilgrim Teferi Temporal Pilgrim

Teferi is the only planeswalker to get previewed so far, showing off his skills at drawing cards while being able to create spirit creature tokens. It’s possible that the other planeswalkers joining Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim within the BRO set are Saheeli Rai and Kaya.

The Melding of Urza, Mishra, and Titania

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Titania, Voice of Gaea Top half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Bottom half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Mishra Claimed by Gix Phyrexian Dragon Engine Top half of Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia Bottom half of Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia Urza Lord Protector The Mightstone and Weakstone Top half to Urza planeswalker Bottom half of Urza planeswalker

WotC has included the Meld mechanic within BRO. But instead of creating Eldrazi, the mechanic will showcase giant versions of Titania, Urza, and Mishra. To create these giant MTG cards, two different BRO cards are Melded into one, with half of the giant new card on the back side of each individual card.

Legendary BRO creatures

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Hurkyl, Master Wizard

From humans to Phyrexians, The Brothers’ War doesn’t have a shortage of legendary creatures and artificers. Gix, a Phyrexian Praetor who influenced Mishra throughout the events of BRO is a powerful Mono-Black Mythic Rare. And Hurkyl, Master Wizard is a solid Blue MTG card that synergizes with non-creature spells.

Giant BRO mechs with Prototype

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

Prototype is a new mechanic within the BRO set. It allows players to cast horrific Artifact war machines at an alternative casting cost, which reduces the Artifact’s stats while maintaining its type and keywords.

Multiple versions of Mishra and Urza

Mishra, Excavation Prodigy Urza Powerstone Prodigy Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa Urza Prince of Kroog Mishra Claimed by Gix Urza Lord Protector Urza Planeswalker Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia

The BRO set will contain multiple versions of the brothers Mishra and Urza throughout their history. Each MTG card is legendary, although the rarity varies.

Powerstones in BRO

Splitting the Powerstone Powerstone Token

The Powerstone is a core item within the BRO story, with each brother claiming a half. Urza took the original piece, naming it the Might stone, and gave Mishra the broken-off piece, calling it the Weak stone. Powerstone tokens within The Brothers’ War tap for one colorless mana but can only cast Artifact spells or pay for activated abilities.

Reanimating Artifacts in BRO

Ashnod’s Harvester

Graveyard shenanigans will hit new levels within the BRO set, featuring the return of Unearth. The mechanic brings back Artifact creatures and non-creatures within The Brothers’ War set but only for one turn at Sorcery speed, giving the creatures and non-creatures Haste.

Rare Dual Pain lands

Battlefield Forge Brushland Llanowar Wastes Underground River

The cycle of Dual-lands, often referred to as Pain lands, will be completed within BRO. Each land taps for a colorless mana or can tap for one of two colored mana at the cost of one life point.

BRO Commander Retro frames

Urza, Chief Artificer Mishra, Eminent One

There are two Precon Commander decks coinciding with the release of the BRO Standard-legal set. One features Mishra as the face commander and the other showcases Urza. Both commanders come in Retro card-style frames, along with the other 99 cards in the preconstructed decks.

All images via WotC.