All MTG Brothers’ War booster treatments, and where to find them

An epic battle revisited by Magic: The Gathering within The Brothers’ War showcases several new booster fun treatments within Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

Slated to hit local game stores with the prerelease events on Nov. 11 and globally on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) contains a total of 101 Common, 80 Uncommon, 63 Rare, and 23 Mythic Rare rarities of MTG cards. Scattered throughout booster packs like Draft, set, and collectors, are seven different types of booster treatments.

Here’s every MTG booster treatment within The Brothers’ War set, according to WotC.

Mech land treatment

The battle between Urza and Mishra consisted mostly of giant war machines powered by Powerstones and Phyrexian technology. Paying homage to the monstrosities of war are the mech basic lands.

Mech Plains Mech Plains Mech Island Mech Island Mech Swamp Mech Swamp Mech Mountain Mech Mountain Mech Forest Mech Forest

There are 10 Mech BRO basic lands in traditional foil and non-foil, found in Draft and set booster packs. All collector booster packs contain a foil Mech land. Around one and four Draft and set booster packs contain a Mech foil or non-foil basic land.

Retro Artifact treatment

Taking a stroll through the history of Magic, WotC has added 63 reprinted Artifacts to the BRO set with a Retro frame treatment. The rarity of these Artifacts is 18 Uncommons, 30 Rares, and 15 Mythic Rares. Players will find one Retro Artifact or Schematic Artifact in Draft and set BRO booster packs.

Schematic Artifact treatment

Ashond’s Alter Goblin Charbelcher Howling Mine Omnithopter Phyrexian Revoker Wurmcoil Engine

Each of the 63 Retro Artifact MTG cards in BRO has a Schematic treatment as well. These cards showcase early designs of the art that was eventually used on the Artifacts. All Schematic Artifacts are featured in the Retro Frame treatment and appear in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

The Schematic Artifacts will show up in Draft and set booster packs one-sixth of the time. Schematic treatments are in traditional foil and non-foil.

Serialized Schematic Artifacts

Wurmcoil Engine Serialized Retro Artifact

Exclusive to BRO collector booster packs are Serialized Schematic Artifacts. There are 500 Serialized versions of the 63 total Retro Artifacts. These MTG cards can appear in traditional foil or a double-rainbow foil treatment. Mechanically there is no difference between a Serialized Artifact and a Retro/Schematic Artifact.

MTG Transformer treatment

Found within The Brothers’ War set and collector booster packs are 15 unique Transformer MTG cards that have their own set code of BOT. All have a rarity of Mythic Rare, featuring new and existing MTG mechanics.

The Transformer MTG cards are in 10 percent of set booster packs. Each BRO bundle contains a non-foil Transformer and gift bundles guarantee a foil version. The Transformer cards are also featured in a Shattered Glass treatment, found only in collector booster packs. Shattered Glass Transformers have non-foil and foil versions. The foil versions are extremely rare, similar to the Neon versions of Hidetsugu within Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Borderless treatment

Planeswalkers within an MTG set typically have the borderless treatment. Within the BRO set, there are six borderless Rares and two Mythic Rares. The Meld form of Urza is a planeswalker and therefore doesn’t have a borderless version. Instead, the design team gave Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa, and Urza, Prince of Kroog borderless versions.

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Players can find non-foil borderless treatments in around three percent of Draft boosters and four percent within set booster packs. All three types of BRO booster packs have foil and non-foil borderless cards.

Extended art treatments

Extended art treatments were applied to MTG cards within BRO collector booster packs, Jumpstart booster packs, and in The Brothers’ War Commander decks. There are a total of 53 Rares and 19 Mythic Rares with the extended art treatment in collector boosters.

BRO Jumpstart boosters: Five Rares.

BRO Commander decks: 16 Rares and four Mythic Rares, along with five Rares and two other Mythic Rares within the Commmander slot through set booster and collector booster packs.

Any Meld cards within BRO that have the borderless treatment don’t have an extended art treatment.

Breakdown of each BRO booster pack

Within The Brothers’ War set are three traditional booster packs (Draft, set, and collector), BRO Jumpstart packs, prerelease packs, bundle packs, and the Commander decks.

Draft booster packs

One Rare or Mythic rare, that can potentially be in the borderless frame treatment.

In a third of boosters replacing a Common, one traditional foil card that can be a basic land, Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Mythic Rare, or a Retro Artifact or Retro Schematic card.

One Retro Artifact or Retro Schematic card.

One basic land or Mech land card.

Three non-foil Uncommons.

10 non-foil Commons, unless one is replaced by a traditional foil card of any rarity.

Set booster packs

At least one Rare or Mythic Rare card (approximately 42 percent to have two, 13 percent to have three, one percent to have four, and less than one percent to have five).

One Retro Artifact or Retro Schematic card from the Retro Artifact bonus sheet.

One traditional foil card of any rarity, including borderless Rares, Transformers cards, Retro Artifacts, Retro Schematics, Jumpstart cards, or Commander cards.

Two Wildcards of any rarity, including an opportunity to open The Brothers’ War Commander cards, Jumpstart booster Rares, Transformers cards, or Retro Artifacts, and Retro Schematics.

Three connected Uncommons.

Three connected Commons.

One basic land or Mech basic land that could come in foil or non-foil.

One art card.

One card from The List or a token, DFC helper card, punch-out counter card, or ad card.

Collector booster packs

One foil alternate-frame rare or Mythic Rare that could be an extended-art, Commander extended-art, borderless, Retro Artifact, Retro Schematic card, or Serialized Retro schematic card (in less than one percent of boosters).

Two non-foil retro or Schematic Artifacts: Each collector booster contains one Retro Artifact and one Schematic Artifact, one of which will be Rare or Mythic Rare.

One additional foil Uncommon Retro or Schematic Artifact.

One Transformers series card, which might be foil (in 21 percent of boosters) or Shattered Glass (in 12 percent of boosters), or both (in less than one percent of boosters).

One traditional foil Rare or Mythic Rare.

One non-foil borderless or extended-art Rare or Mythic Rare.

One non-foil extended-art Commander Rare or Mythic Rare, or Jumpstart Rare.

One traditional foil Mech land.

Two traditional foil Uncommons.

Four traditional foil Commons.

One traditional foil double-sided token

