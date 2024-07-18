All MTG Bloomburrow Draft archetypes and signpost cards

The new Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow set features 10 dual-color animal creature type archetypes for Limited Draft and Sealed. You should walk into Prerelease and Draft events with confidence, knowing the strengths and signpost cards for each Draft archetype.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the 10 MTG Bloomburrow Draft archetypes.

What are the 10 MTG Bloomburrow Draft archetypes?

There are 10 MTG color combo archetypes within the Bloomburrow set, featuring a creature-type theme.

White and Blue (WU): Bird

Red and White (RW): Mouse

Green and White (GW): Rabbit

Black and White (BW): Bat

Green and Red (GR): Racoon

Black and Red (BR): Lizard

Black and Green (BG): Squirrel

Blue and Black (UB): Rat

Blue and Red (UR): Otter

Blue and Green (UG): Frog

Synergies exist between the creature types to strengthen the archetypes, allowing you to splash a third or fourth color if you dare—or you can play it safe and stick to the two-color combos. There’s no bonus sheet within the Bloomburrow set, reducing the number of potential bombs while playing the MTG Limited format. 10 Special Guest cards through The List are playable within Draft and Sealed.

What are the MTG Bloomburrow signpost Draft archetype cards?

Signpost MTG cards for a Draft archetype in Bloomburrow have a rarity of Uncommon. There are Rare signpost cards, but they’re harder to pull and are often considered a bomb within that color pair. And a cycle of Common signposts was also included in Bloomburrow. The Common rarity cards aren’t top picks but can significantly impact your build when looking for specific synergies.

Plumecreed Mentor WU Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Synergies with Flying. Image via WotC

A Draft archetype full of Birds with Flying is enough to scare any opponent. Plumecreed Mentor takes Flying to new heights by granting creatures without flying the ability to fly while buffing their stats. Based on what we’ve seen so far, I’ll be Drafting the WU archetype a lot.

Kastral, the Windcrested WU Draft archetype Rare signpost

Multiple abilities offer everything you want from an Azorious build. Image via WotC

Kastral, the Windcrested is the Rare signpost for the WU Draft Archetype, offering players modal ability options when Birds you control deal combat damage to a player.

Seedglaive Mentor RW Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Target the Mouse to trigger the Valiant mechanic. Image via WotC

Go Aggro with the RW Bloomburrow Draft archetype. Seedglaive Mentor has its baseline stats buffed when you target it with a spell like combat tricks or Equipment the first time each turn through the new mechanic, Valiant.

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame RW Draft archetype Rare signpost

Lead your army of Mice to victory. Image via WotC

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame is a Mouse Noble, giving other Mice +1/+1. The Equip cost of two should fit in the tempo of Bloomburrow Limited but may end up being too slow.

Burrowguard Mentor GW Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Create more creatures to buff the mentor’s power and toughness. Image via WotC

Going wide is what Burrowguard Mentor wants within the GW archetype. The Rabbit Soldier’s stats are based on the number of creatures you control. This isn’t a top Draft pick but a good support card for the archetype.

Finneas, Ace Archer GW Draft archetype Rare signpost

Slow down Flying creatures with Vigilance and Reach. Image via WotC

The GW archetype is a counter to WU, featuring Finneas, Ace Archer as the Rare signpost. Attacking with the Rabbit Archer buffs tokens and Rabbits and can even draw a card. The GW archetype is about going wide to overwhelm your opponent.

Starseer Mentor WB Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Force your opponent to lose life or sacrifice a nonland permanent. Image via WotC

Gaining or losing life before your end step is bad news for your opponents with Starseer Mentor on the battlefield. The Bat Warlock is also a solid attacker and defender with 3/5 stats and keywords like Vigilance and Flying.

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller WB Draft archetype Rare signpost

Swarm with Bats to gain life and then spend life to reanimate. Image via WotC

Zoraline, Cosmos Caller is a strong Commander card and a potential bomb in Bloomburrow Draft. Building around Bats adds life points that your Limited opponent won’t like, and then you get to spend those life points to reanimate. Watch out for this Legendary Bat at Prerelease events.

Muerra, Trash Tactician RG Draft archetype Rare signpost

Add Red or Green mana for Raccoons you control. Image via WotC

Ramp into bigger creatures using Muerra, Trash Tactician, and other Raccoon creatures on the battlefield. The Raccoon Warrior also features the Expand mechanic, granting you life or the ability to exile cards off the top of the library and play those cards until the end of your next turn.

Wandertale Mentor RG Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Use the Expend mechanic to your advantage. Image via WotC

The RG archetype is about big creatures overtaking an opponent’s board, with Wandertale Mentor leading the way. The Raccoon Bard uses the new Expend mechanic to make your mentor bigger. And while Wandertale Mentor is waiting to grow, use the Raccoon as a two-drop mana dork.

Fireglass Mentor BR Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Gain card advantage for dealing damage. Image via WotC

The BR Bloomburrow Draft archetype is aggressive while benefiting you when your opponent loses life. Fireglass Mentor is a standard two-drop that provides you with card advantage upon your opponent losing life that turn.

Gev, Scaled Scorch RB Draft archetype Rare signpost

Gain power when your opponent loses life. Image via WotC

Gev, Scaled Scorch is a card you want to stick around on the battlefield, which is why a Ward of two life points is a solid form of protection. The Lizard Mercenary deals direct damage to your opponent each time you cast a spell. This ability triggers your creatures to get buffed when they enter the battlefield.

Camellia, the Seedmiser BG Draft archetype Rare signpost

Food and Squirrel synergies unite. Image via WotC

Go wide in the BG Bloomburrow Draft archetype and give all your Squirrels Menace with Camellia, the Seedmiser. The Squirrel Warlock also has the mechanic Forage as an activated ability.

Vinereap Mentor BG Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Synergy with Food. Image via WotC

A Racoon synergizing with Food is spot-on flavor-wise. Even if you can’t find synergy for the Food tokens, the Artifacts are highly valuable within the Limited format. This is one Squirrel Druid you don’t want to sleep on.

Tidecaller Mentor UB Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Graveyard shenanigans through Threshold. Image via WotC

Tidecaller Mentor is a solid card based on mana cost and stats alone. The Rat Wizard also has Menace and uses the MTG mechanic Threshold for graveyard shenanigans.

Vren, the Relentless UB archetype Rare signpost

Let the Rats multiply and thrive. Image via WotC

Vren, the Relentless is a Rat bomb in Bloomburrow Draft. The Rat Rogue has Ward for protection and exiles creatures that die. Kill off your opponent’s creatures to make Rats while buffing the Rat for other Rats on the battlefield. It’s a true Rat swarm.

Alania, Divergent Storm UR Draft archetype Rare signpost

Copy spells but at a cost of giving your opponent card advantage. Image via WotC

Much like previous versions of the UR Draft archetype, it’s all about casting spells. But in Bloomburrow, the color pair synergizes with the Otter creature type. Alania, Divergent Storm can copy your first Instant/Sorcery or Otter spell that you cast. The cost, however, is that your opponent gets to draw a card.

Stormcatch Mentor UR Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Haste and Prowess are a nasty combo. Image via WotC

Unlike most Uncommon Draft signpost cards in Bloomburrow, Stormcatch Mentor has the potential to become a top pick. Spell costs are reduced through the Otter Wizard, which fuels Prowess on a creature that has Haste. For a two-drop, Stormcatch Mentor is above average.

Lilysplash Mentor GU Draft archetype Uncommon signpost

Blink your creatures to buff their stats. Image via WotC

Lilysplash Mentor can counter Flying builds in Bloomburrow. The Frog Druid has Reach and can blink other creatures through an activation cost. Blinked creatures return to the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on them.

Clement, the Worrywort GU Draft archetype Rare signpost

Ramp and reanimate. Image via WotC

Clement, the Worrywort turns your Frogs into mana dorks that only cast creatures. It’s not the best Rare but it is good in Bloomburrow Limited Draft and Sealed. And as an added bonus, the Frog Druid can reanimate creatures back to hand. Clement, the Worrywort also has solid stats and Vigilance. GB archetypes have struggled in the past but with Clement, the Worrywort to build around you have a good chance of beating your opponents.

That’s every Rare and Uncommon Draft archetype signpost card within the Limited format. Check out the Bloomburrow Commander decklists and for more Magic: The Gathering content, sign up for our MTG Madness newsletter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy