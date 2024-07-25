Best Bloomburrow Prerelease Draft cards for Raccoon archetype

Stomp your opponents with the new Raccoon Draft archetype in Magic: The Gathering Bloomburrow, which specializes in an aggressive Midrange strategy that prevents your opponent from doing anything but chump blocking.

This article will help you confidently head into Prerelease, Draft, and Sealed events at local game stores or through MTG Arena while playing the Gruul Raccoon archetype. And don’t sleep on our exclusive spreadsheet of every card in Bloomburrow graded for Limited play that’s available to all MTG Madness subscribers.

How MTG Bloomburrow Raccoon Draft archetype works



Gruul Stompy builds are a staple dual-color archetype in MTG. But in Bloomburrow, Raccoons and the Expend mechanic have taken the boring archetype to new levels. After playing in the Early Access event, I wouldn’t say the BRB Raccoon Draft archetype is the best, but it’s a solid B-to-A-tier deck depending on your picks.

A key reason why the Racoon archetype does well, especially against aggressive decks, is that you can ramp into Expend and bigger creatures. Use of extra mana each turn has the Raccoon build scale quickly, and ending games if your opponent doesn’t have the removal to deal with multiple 4/4, 4/5, and 6/6 creatures hitting the board.

Bat and Frog archetypes are natural counters to the Raccoon Gruul Stompy deck. I like to splash a little life gain in the Raccoon deck for some extra cushion, especially if you miss dropping creatures on Curve.

Wandertale Mentor, the Uncommon signpost for the Raccoon Bloomburrow Draft archetype, is a bomb and shouldn’t be slept on. The Common signpost, Junkblade Bruiser, is a solid finisher. And the Rare Muerra, Trash Tactician is nice but not necessary.

Here are my favorite MTG Bloomburrow Gruul archetype cards I’ve played. I’ll continue testing through Prerelease events that start on July 26.

Best MTG Bloomburrow mana Ramp cards in Raccoon archetype

Wandertale Mentor

Three Tree Rootweaver

Wandertale Mentor

Three Tree Rootweaver

Brazen Collector

Three Tree Mascot

Heaped Harvest

Fountainport Bell

Best MTG Bloomburrow Expend payoff cards in Raccoon archetype

Brambleguard Veteran

Bar-Knuckle Boxer

Brambleguard Veteran

Bar-Knuckle Boxer

Junkblade Bruiser

Teapot Slinger

Wandertale Mentor

Best MTG Bloomburrow stompy creatures in Raccoon archetype

Brambleguard Veteran

Galewind Moose

Brambleguard Veteran

Galewind Moose

Rust-Shield Rampager

Sharpshooter

Best MTG Bloomburrow Instant, Sorcery, and Enchantment spells in Raccoon archetype

Hunter’s Talent

High Stride

Giant Growth

Rabid Bite

Rabid Gnaw

Longstalk Brawl

