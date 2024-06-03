Mrs. Monopoly and friend racing in pods
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones guide (June 3 to 4)

Pod Pursuit is a short and small event, but one very much worth completing.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jun 3, 2024 01:00 pm

Pod Pursuit gets its third edition in Monopoly GO on June 3, becoming the first tournament to go live after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event. While the Peg-E tokens are gone, the event still offers plenty of free rolls and extra leaderboard rewards.

What are the rewards of Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO on June 3?

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice on Monopoly GO board
Go after the dice.

In Pod Pursuit, Monopoly GO players can get 3,440 free dice rolls, a few Sticker Packs, and even a short High Roller bonus to increase their points per play. Here’s the full breakdown of Pod Pursuit prizes.

Pod Pursuit milestonesRewardsPoints required
140 dice55
2Green Sticker Pack40
370 dice90
4High Roller for five minutes130
580 dice110
6Cash150
7Orange Sticker Pack200
8Mega Heist for 15 minutes250
9Pink Sticker Pack225
10175 dice275
11Cash300
12Blue Sticker Pack400
13250 dice375
14Cash425
15Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes500
16375 dice600
17Blue Sticker Pack550
18Cash700
19500 dice800
20Cash1,000
21Cash900
22750 dice1,300
23Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,500
24Cash1,800
251,200 dice2,000

What’s different in Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit this time?

Pod Pursuit in the June 3 version is exactly the same as its two previous iterations. All rewards, milestones, and points required are identical as Scopely typically uses this tournament to close out special Monopoly GO events like Peg-E Prize Drop. It’s still one of the best tournaments to play due to its reduced number of milestones and the great number of free dice rolls available.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit event

Since Pod Pursuit is rolling out along with Cloud Cruisin’, you want to play both events simultaneously, preferably when you have Mega Heist active. This bonus increases the points you get from Bank Heists during tournaments, which will help you earn points faster and claim rewards with fewer dice rolls. With 65 minutes of Mega Heist available in Cloud Cruisin’, the best strategy is to play Pod Pursuit actively whenever you claim any of these boosts in the other event.

You should also check out the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for other valuable boosts like Free Parking Dice and High Roller, which will help you save dice during Pod Pursuit.

Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.