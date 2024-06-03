Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones guide (June 3 to 4)

Pod Pursuit gets its third edition in Monopoly GO on June 3, becoming the first tournament to go live after the conclusion of the Peg-E Prize Drop event. While the Peg-E tokens are gone, the event still offers plenty of free rolls and extra leaderboard rewards.

Recommended Videos

What are the rewards of Pod Pursuit in Monopoly GO on June 3?

Go after the dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Pod Pursuit, Monopoly GO players can get 3,440 free dice rolls, a few Sticker Packs, and even a short High Roller bonus to increase their points per play. Here’s the full breakdown of Pod Pursuit prizes.

Pod Pursuit milestones Rewards Points required 1 40 dice 55 2 Green Sticker Pack 40 3 70 dice 90 4 High Roller for five minutes 130 5 80 dice 110 6 Cash 150 7 Orange Sticker Pack 200 8 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 250 9 Pink Sticker Pack 225 10 175 dice 275 11 Cash 300 12 Blue Sticker Pack 400 13 250 dice 375 14 Cash 425 15 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 500 16 375 dice 600 17 Blue Sticker Pack 550 18 Cash 700 19 500 dice 800 20 Cash 1,000 21 Cash 900 22 750 dice 1,300 23 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,500 24 Cash 1,800 25 1,200 dice 2,000

What’s different in Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit this time?

Pod Pursuit in the June 3 version is exactly the same as its two previous iterations. All rewards, milestones, and points required are identical as Scopely typically uses this tournament to close out special Monopoly GO events like Peg-E Prize Drop. It’s still one of the best tournaments to play due to its reduced number of milestones and the great number of free dice rolls available.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Pod Pursuit event

Since Pod Pursuit is rolling out along with Cloud Cruisin’, you want to play both events simultaneously, preferably when you have Mega Heist active. This bonus increases the points you get from Bank Heists during tournaments, which will help you earn points faster and claim rewards with fewer dice rolls. With 65 minutes of Mega Heist available in Cloud Cruisin’, the best strategy is to play Pod Pursuit actively whenever you claim any of these boosts in the other event.

You should also check out the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for other valuable boosts like Free Parking Dice and High Roller, which will help you save dice during Pod Pursuit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more