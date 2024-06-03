The Cloud Cruisin logo and keyart on a blurry background in candy colors.
Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (June 3 to 6)

Cloud Cruising is happening for the third time this year, and it's unique yet again.
Cloud Cruisin’ is back for another run in Monopoly GO. The June 3 to 6 version of this event comes just a few weeks after its May edition, which was shorter and not as generous as this one. Here’s our guide to Cloud Cruisin’s rewards and milestones.

What are the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones?

Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
You’ll get a lot of rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full list of rewards for Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ solo event includes 19,615 free dice rolls, 13 Sticker Packs, and 10 minutes of High Roller across 44 milestones. This makes it one of the biggest events of the year in Monopoly GO in terms of free rolls and Sticker Packs given away, which is why you should play it as much as possible. Here’s the complete prize breakdown:

Cloud Cruisin’ milestonesRewardsPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack5
230 dice10
3Cash15
475 dice60
5Green Sticker Pack20
6Mega Heist for 15 minutes20
760 dice5
8Orange Sticker Pack30
9250 dice200
10Cash30
11Orange Sticker Pack35
12Cash40
13450 dice400
14Mega Heist for 25 minutes60
15Orange Sticker Pack70
16Cash300
17650 dice550
18Cash Boost for five minutes70
19Pink Sticker Pack80
20Cash100
211,000 dice1,200
22High Roller for 10 minutes120
23Cash130
24Pink Sticker Pack150
25500 dice600
26Cash Boost for 10 minutes200
27Blue Sticker Pack300
281,600 dice1,800
29Blue Sticker Pack400
30Cash500
31700 dice900
32Cash800
331,800 dice2,300
34Purple Sticker Pack1,600
35Mega Heist for 40 minutes800
36Cash1,000
372,000 dice2,600
38Blue Sticker Pack1,000
39Purple Sticker Pack3,200
40Cash2,200
412,500 dice3,500
42Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,000
43Blue Sticker Pack1,500
448,000 dice5,500

What’s different about Cloud Cruisin’ Monopoly GO event for today?

The key difference between this version of Cloud Cruisin’ and the past ones this year in Monopoly GO is that none lasted three days like this one. This is also the first version to feature nearly 20,000 dice and over a dozen Sticker Packs, which is a generous gift from Mr. Monopoly since we’re approaching the end of the Making Music album with a few missing Stickers left to find.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ event

The goal of Cloud Cruisin’ is to land on tax and utility tiles, so aim for these tiles when rolling around the board. Since Peg-E Prize Drop has just ended and we don’t expect a Partner Event to start soon, the best strategy to maximize your rewards in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a scoring tile. This will increase your odds of landing on it and scoring points for the event.

If you save your dice for this moment and have enough in the bank to spend, you can get through to the end of Cloud Cruisin’ and collect all the rewards while using as few dice as possible.

