Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (June 3 to 6)

Cloud Cruisin’ is back for another run in Monopoly GO. The June 3 to 6 version of this event comes just a few weeks after its May edition, which was shorter and not as generous as this one. Here’s our guide to Cloud Cruisin’s rewards and milestones.

What are the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones?

You’ll get a lot of rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full list of rewards for Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ solo event includes 19,615 free dice rolls, 13 Sticker Packs, and 10 minutes of High Roller across 44 milestones. This makes it one of the biggest events of the year in Monopoly GO in terms of free rolls and Sticker Packs given away, which is why you should play it as much as possible. Here’s the complete prize breakdown:

Cloud Cruisin’ milestones Rewards Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack 5 2 30 dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 75 dice 60 5 Green Sticker Pack 20 6 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 20 7 60 dice 5 8 Orange Sticker Pack 30 9 250 dice 200 10 Cash 30 11 Orange Sticker Pack 35 12 Cash 40 13 450 dice 400 14 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 60 15 Orange Sticker Pack 70 16 Cash 300 17 650 dice 550 18 Cash Boost for five minutes 70 19 Pink Sticker Pack 80 20 Cash 100 21 1,000 dice 1,200 22 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 23 Cash 130 24 Pink Sticker Pack 150 25 500 dice 600 26 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 200 27 Blue Sticker Pack 300 28 1,600 dice 1,800 29 Blue Sticker Pack 400 30 Cash 500 31 700 dice 900 32 Cash 800 33 1,800 dice 2,300 34 Purple Sticker Pack 1,600 35 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 800 36 Cash 1,000 37 2,000 dice 2,600 38 Blue Sticker Pack 1,000 39 Purple Sticker Pack 3,200 40 Cash 2,200 41 2,500 dice 3,500 42 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,000 43 Blue Sticker Pack 1,500 44 8,000 dice 5,500

What’s different about Cloud Cruisin’ Monopoly GO event for today?

The key difference between this version of Cloud Cruisin’ and the past ones this year in Monopoly GO is that none lasted three days like this one. This is also the first version to feature nearly 20,000 dice and over a dozen Sticker Packs, which is a generous gift from Mr. Monopoly since we’re approaching the end of the Making Music album with a few missing Stickers left to find.

How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ event

The goal of Cloud Cruisin’ is to land on tax and utility tiles, so aim for these tiles when rolling around the board. Since Peg-E Prize Drop has just ended and we don’t expect a Partner Event to start soon, the best strategy to maximize your rewards in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a scoring tile. This will increase your odds of landing on it and scoring points for the event.

If you save your dice for this moment and have enough in the bank to spend, you can get through to the end of Cloud Cruisin’ and collect all the rewards while using as few dice as possible.

