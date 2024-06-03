Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (June 3 to 6)

Cloud Cruisin’ is back for another run in Monopoly GO. The June 3 to 6 version of this event comes just a few weeks after its May edition, which was shorter and not as generous as this one. Here’s our guide to Cloud Cruisin’s rewards and milestones.
What are the Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones?
The full list of rewards for Monopoly GO’s Cloud Cruisin’ solo event includes 19,615 free dice rolls, 13 Sticker Packs, and 10 minutes of High Roller across 44 milestones. This makes it one of the biggest events of the year in Monopoly GO in terms of free rolls and Sticker Packs given away, which is why you should play it as much as possible. Here’s the complete prize breakdown:
|Cloud Cruisin’ milestones
|Rewards
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|2
|30 dice
|10
|3
|Cash
|15
|4
|75 dice
|60
|5
|Green Sticker Pack
|20
|6
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|20
|7
|60 dice
|5
|8
|Orange Sticker Pack
|30
|9
|250 dice
|200
|10
|Cash
|30
|
|11
|Orange Sticker Pack
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|450 dice
|400
|14
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|60
|15
|Orange Sticker Pack
|70
|16
|Cash
|300
|17
|650 dice
|550
|18
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|70
|19
|Pink Sticker Pack
|80
|20
|Cash
|100
|
|21
|1,000 dice
|1,200
|22
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|23
|Cash
|130
|24
|Pink Sticker Pack
|150
|25
|500 dice
|600
|26
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|200
|27
|Blue Sticker Pack
|300
|28
|1,600 dice
|1,800
|29
|Blue Sticker Pack
|400
|30
|Cash
|500
|
|31
|700 dice
|900
|32
|Cash
|800
|33
|1,800 dice
|2,300
|34
|Purple Sticker Pack
|1,600
|35
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|800
|36
|Cash
|1,000
|37
|2,000 dice
|2,600
|38
|Blue Sticker Pack
|1,000
|39
|Purple Sticker Pack
|3,200
|40
|Cash
|2,200
|41
|2,500 dice
|3,500
|42
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|1,000
|43
|Blue Sticker Pack
|1,500
|44
|8,000 dice
|5,500
What’s different about Cloud Cruisin’ Monopoly GO event for today?
The key difference between this version of Cloud Cruisin’ and the past ones this year in Monopoly GO is that none lasted three days like this one. This is also the first version to feature nearly 20,000 dice and over a dozen Sticker Packs, which is a generous gift from Mr. Monopoly since we’re approaching the end of the Making Music album with a few missing Stickers left to find.
How to get the most rewards from Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ event
The goal of Cloud Cruisin’ is to land on tax and utility tiles, so aim for these tiles when rolling around the board. Since Peg-E Prize Drop has just ended and we don’t expect a Partner Event to start soon, the best strategy to maximize your rewards in Monopoly GO is to use your highest dice multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from a scoring tile. This will increase your odds of landing on it and scoring points for the event.
If you save your dice for this moment and have enough in the bank to spend, you can get through to the end of Cloud Cruisin’ and collect all the rewards while using as few dice as possible.