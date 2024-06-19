Next Monopoly GO Sticker Album release date and guide

The next Monopoly GO sticker album in 2024 is Monopoly Games, and it releases on June 20 at 2pm CT. It’s themed on the Olympic Games this year, with many references to real-world sports and funny adaptations to the Monopoly world.

This guide will cover everything we know so far about the new Monopoly GO Sticker Album, Monopoly Games. All the information comes from reliable leakers and dataminers in the game’s community, and Dot Esports has verified and confirmed most of the details below.

Monopoly Games album sets and stickers count

Get ready for hundreds of new stickers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monopoly Games has 23 standard album sets and five prestige sets. You unlock prestige after completing standard. Each set has nine Stickers, with the following distribution:

Standard album : 207 Stickers total, 23 sets with 181 standard Stickers and 26 Golden Stickers.

: 207 Stickers total, 23 sets with 181 standard Stickers and 26 Golden Stickers. Prestige album: 252 Stickers total, 28 sets with 205 standard Stickers and 47 Golden Stickers.

When you complete the Standard album, you get its rewards and start the Prestige album from scratch. The Prestige album has the same Stickers as the Standard album plus the five Prestige sets, with higher dice rewards per set and golden editions of the player tokens and shields from the original version.

All Monopoly Games album completion rewards

You can get the following rewards from completing the Monopoly Games album:

Discus Thrower player token (Golden version for Prestige completion)

20,000 dice rolls (25,000 for Prestige completion)

Cash

When does Monopoly Games album end?

Monopoly Games is set to finish on Sept. 26, running for about three months. This should give you plenty of time to complete several sets or even the full album. Focus on collecting Sticker Packs from top events and tournaments, and play Treasure Hunts, Prize Drops, and Partner Events often to get any gold stickers you might need.

What we don’t know about Monopoly Games yet

We still don’t know how Sticker Packs will work during Monopoly Games. Developer Scopely usually makes changes to Sticker Pack mechanics and odds between sets. For example, it removed Galaxy Packs when Making Music started and introduced the Wild Sticker. It’s unclear if the Wild Sticker will stay or if we’ll get a different kind of Sticker Pack like the Galaxy and Golden Packs. This is important because it affects how players get Stickers, especially the untradeable Golden Stickers, which often prevent players from completing sets or the album.

