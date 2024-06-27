New Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down June 27 to 28 rewards

Standard tournament rewards return through the 24-hour Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down event, featuring 25 milestones containing dice, Sticker packs, and flash events. With the Aqua Partners event finished, now is the time to restock your inventory for the next main event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones.

What are the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones?

Decor Splash Down milestones Points to unlock milestones Decor Splash Down rewards One 55 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker pack Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker pack 10 275 175 Dice rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker pack 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Blue Sticker pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards?

Use these events to restock your Dice rolls. Image via Scopely

The previous version of the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards contained seashell Aqua Partners tokens for the main event. The June 27 to 28 version returns to a 25-milestone standard reward system that Scopely has been leaning on heavily all month. Despite a lack of originality, the tournament can still provide value, especially for those of us needing to restock dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards

Following the launch of Decor Splash Down, Monopoly GO daily special events Mega Heist and High Roller are slated to drop at 5pm CT on June 27 for a limited time. Both events can accelerate points gained to unlock milestones and rewards from the tournament.

Within the Decor Splash Down rewards are also flash event versions of Mega Heist and High Roller. Unlocking these while the timer is running from the daily events will extend the time duration. The Ecological Escapade Solo event running alongside the tournament also contains both flash events, which can triple the time you have to take advantage of them.

Stickers are a top reward we’ve all been chasing since the launch of the new Monopoly Games Sticker album season began. The five packs within the Decor Splash Down rewards can help you complete sets for free dice rolls.

