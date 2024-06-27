New Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down June 27 to 28 rewards

Standard tournament rewards return through the 24-hour Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down event, featuring 25 milestones containing dice, Sticker packs, and flash events. With the Aqua Partners event finished, now is the time to restock your inventory for the next main event.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones.
What are the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones?
|Decor Splash Down milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Decor Splash Down rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice rolls
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards?
The previous version of the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards contained seashell Aqua Partners tokens for the main event. The June 27 to 28 version returns to a 25-milestone standard reward system that Scopely has been leaning on heavily all month. Despite a lack of originality, the tournament can still provide value, especially for those of us needing to restock dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.
Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards
Following the launch of Decor Splash Down, Monopoly GO daily special events Mega Heist and High Roller are slated to drop at 5pm CT on June 27 for a limited time. Both events can accelerate points gained to unlock milestones and rewards from the tournament.
Within the Decor Splash Down rewards are also flash event versions of Mega Heist and High Roller. Unlocking these while the timer is running from the daily events will extend the time duration. The Ecological Escapade Solo event running alongside the tournament also contains both flash events, which can triple the time you have to take advantage of them.
Stickers are a top reward we’ve all been chasing since the launch of the new Monopoly Games Sticker album season began. The five packs within the Decor Splash Down rewards can help you complete sets for free dice rolls.