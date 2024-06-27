Image Credit: Bethesda
New Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down June 27 to 28 rewards

Get the reward rundown from the 25-milestone Monopoly GO tournament.
Danny Forster
Published: Jun 27, 2024 02:24 pm

Standard tournament rewards return through the 24-hour Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down event, featuring 25 milestones containing dice, Sticker packs, and flash events. With the Aqua Partners event finished, now is the time to restock your inventory for the next main event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones.

What are the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards and milestones?

Decor Splash Down milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesDecor Splash Down rewards
One5540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker pack
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker pack
10275175 Dice rolls
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker pack
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Blue Sticker pack
18700Cash
19800500 Dice rolls
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards?

Gold coins and dice in ocean chest through Monopoly GO
Use these events to restock your Dice rolls. Image via Scopely

The previous version of the Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards contained seashell Aqua Partners tokens for the main event. The June 27 to 28 version returns to a 25-milestone standard reward system that Scopely has been leaning on heavily all month. Despite a lack of originality, the tournament can still provide value, especially for those of us needing to restock dice rolls for the next Monopoly GO main event.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Decor Splash Down rewards

Following the launch of Decor Splash Down, Monopoly GO daily special events Mega Heist and High Roller are slated to drop at 5pm CT on June 27 for a limited time. Both events can accelerate points gained to unlock milestones and rewards from the tournament.

Within the Decor Splash Down rewards are also flash event versions of Mega Heist and High Roller. Unlocking these while the timer is running from the daily events will extend the time duration. The Ecological Escapade Solo event running alongside the tournament also contains both flash events, which can triple the time you have to take advantage of them.

Stickers are a top reward we’ve all been chasing since the launch of the new Monopoly Games Sticker album season began. The five packs within the Decor Splash Down rewards can help you complete sets for free dice rolls.

Author
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
