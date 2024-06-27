New Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones (June 27 to 29)

Monopoly GO’s top event, Ecological Escapade, is back after its early release on June 22 with Aqua Partners. This time, Ecological Escapade is even better. It has thousands of extra dice, more sticker packs, and no partner event tokens.

Plus, the Diving Helmet player token is available at milestone 15, making it an early and exclusive reward you probably won’t get in any other event. You can also get over 20,000 dice and 14 Sticker Packs, giving a boost to your Monopoly Games album. Check out our new Ecological Escapade guide below.

Full list of Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Milestone Reward Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack 5 2 30 Dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 75 Dice 40 5 Green Sticker Pack 20 6 125 Dice 25 7 Orange Sticker Pack 30 8 250 Dice 130 9 Cash 30 10 Orange Sticker Pack 35 11 Cash 40 12 450 Dice 320 13 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 40 14 Orange Sticker Pack 55 15 Diving Helmet player token 250 16 650 Dice 500 17 Cash Boost for five minutes 65 18 Pink Sticker Pack 75 19 Cash 90 20 1,000 Dice 950 21 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 22 Cash 100 23 Pink Sticker Pack 140 24 525 Dice 320 25 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 200 26 Blue Sticker Pack 260 27 1,600 Dice 1,400 28 Blue Sticker Pack 350 29 Cash 400 30 700 Dice 600 31 Cash 700 32 1,800 Dice 1,700 33 Purple Sticker Pack 1,200 34 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 600 35 Cash 1,100 36 2,200 Dice 2,400 37 Blue Sticker Pack 1,000 38 Purple Sticker Pack 1,800 39 Cash 2,000 40 3,000 Dice 3,200 41 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,200 42 Blue Sticker Pack 1,600 43 8,000 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack 5,500

Ecological Escapade on June 27 has 43 milestones, just like the original version, and it also lasts two days, ending on June 29. This should be plenty of time to collect all the points and rewards. The total extra dice rewarded this time is about 2,500 more than the previous edition, with an additional four Sticker Packs, two of them being five-star packs.

Best strategy to get more rewards and points in Ecological Escapade

This version of Monopoly GO’s Ecological Escapade is different from the first one because you now have to collect pickup tokens around the board instead of landing on corner squares. While pickup tokens aren’t as exciting as getting the jail bonus dice from corner squares, they are easier to manipulate. You can cluster them together to increase your chances of landing a high roll on a scoring square. Use your lowest dice multiplier first and save your highest dice multiplier for when you have a good number of tokens clustered together at a good distance from your current roll, like six to eight squares away from the cluster.

Another great strategy for Ecological Escapade is to play actively when an incomplete tournament is active. If you miss a pickup token tile, you might still land on a railroad square and score for the tournament, increasing your chances of getting positive dice rolls instead of missing scoring squares.

It’s one of the best events of the year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is Ecological Escapade worth playing in Monopoly GO?

Ecological Escapade is worth playing for its high dice rewards, short milestones, and exclusive player token. It also has a 10-minute High Roller and 65 minutes of Mega Heist, boosting your tournament outcomes. The 14 sticker packs, including three five-star packs, are invaluable for completing the Monopoly Games album. Rolling for these rewards is definitely worth it if you can.

If you don’t think you can complete Ecological Escapade, prioritize it if you have enough dice. Stop aggressive rolling after reaching milestones 15, 16, 20, or 32, which have the best rewards like the Diving Helmet Player Token and big dice milestones. Be careful not to waste new dice rolls. If you can’t complete the next dice milestone after claiming one, save your dice for the next event until you have a few thousand banked. With around 10,000 dice, you’ll likely complete large solo events and tournaments.

When is the next Monopoly GO top event?

The next Monopoly GO top event after Ecological Escapade likely starts on June 29 around 10am CT, the usual release time. Monopoly GO usually has one event replacing another, and Ecological Escapade ends on June 29. We’re also expecting a new Peg-E Prize Drop event on June 29. If it releases with the next solo event, the new event will have several Peg-E token rewards in its milestones, leading to fewer dice and sticker packs.

If you’re focused on getting more dice and sticker packs, don’t save for June 29. Instead, play Ecological Escapade as much as possible and use your dice bank wisely. The next event will likely offer fewer rewards compared to Ecological Escapade.

