The Ecological Escapade logo in Monopoly GO over a blurred background with "June 27" written above it.
Images via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

New Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones (June 27 to 29)

This amazing top event is back, and its rewards are still great.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 08:06 am

Monopoly GO’s top event, Ecological Escapade, is back after its early release on June 22 with Aqua Partners. This time, Ecological Escapade is even better. It has thousands of extra dice, more sticker packs, and no partner event tokens.

Plus, the Diving Helmet player token is available at milestone 15, making it an early and exclusive reward you probably won’t get in any other event. You can also get over 20,000 dice and 14 Sticker Packs, giving a boost to your Monopoly Games album. Check out our new Ecological Escapade guide below.

Full list of Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

MilestoneRewardPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack5
230 Dice10
3Cash15
475 Dice40
5Green Sticker Pack20
6125 Dice25
7Orange Sticker Pack30
8250 Dice130
9Cash30
10Orange Sticker Pack35
11Cash40
12450 Dice320
13Mega Heist for 25 minutes40
14Orange Sticker Pack55
15Diving Helmet player token250
16650 Dice500
17Cash Boost for five minutes65
18Pink Sticker Pack75
19Cash90
201,000 Dice950
21High Roller for 10 minutes120
22Cash100
23Pink Sticker Pack140
24525 Dice320
25Cash Boost for 10 minutes200
26Blue Sticker Pack260
271,600 Dice1,400
28Blue Sticker Pack350
29Cash400
30700 Dice600
31Cash700
321,800 Dice1,700
33Purple Sticker Pack1,200
34Mega Heist for 40 minutes600
35Cash1,100
362,200 Dice2,400
37Blue Sticker Pack1,000
38Purple Sticker Pack1,800
39Cash2,000
403,000 Dice3,200
41Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,200
42Blue Sticker Pack1,600
438,000 Dice + Purple Sticker Pack5,500

Ecological Escapade on June 27 has 43 milestones, just like the original version, and it also lasts two days, ending on June 29. This should be plenty of time to collect all the points and rewards. The total extra dice rewarded this time is about 2,500 more than the previous edition, with an additional four Sticker Packs, two of them being five-star packs.

Best strategy to get more rewards and points in Ecological Escapade

This version of Monopoly GO’s Ecological Escapade is different from the first one because you now have to collect pickup tokens around the board instead of landing on corner squares. While pickup tokens aren’t as exciting as getting the jail bonus dice from corner squares, they are easier to manipulate. You can cluster them together to increase your chances of landing a high roll on a scoring square. Use your lowest dice multiplier first and save your highest dice multiplier for when you have a good number of tokens clustered together at a good distance from your current roll, like six to eight squares away from the cluster.

Another great strategy for Ecological Escapade is to play actively when an incomplete tournament is active. If you miss a pickup token tile, you might still land on a railroad square and score for the tournament, increasing your chances of getting positive dice rolls instead of missing scoring squares.

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice for Monopoly GO rewards
It’s one of the best events of the year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is Ecological Escapade worth playing in Monopoly GO?

Ecological Escapade is worth playing for its high dice rewards, short milestones, and exclusive player token. It also has a 10-minute High Roller and 65 minutes of Mega Heist, boosting your tournament outcomes. The 14 sticker packs, including three five-star packs, are invaluable for completing the Monopoly Games album. Rolling for these rewards is definitely worth it if you can.

If you don’t think you can complete Ecological Escapade, prioritize it if you have enough dice. Stop aggressive rolling after reaching milestones 15, 16, 20, or 32, which have the best rewards like the Diving Helmet Player Token and big dice milestones. Be careful not to waste new dice rolls. If you can’t complete the next dice milestone after claiming one, save your dice for the next event until you have a few thousand banked. With around 10,000 dice, you’ll likely complete large solo events and tournaments.

When is the next Monopoly GO top event?

The next Monopoly GO top event after Ecological Escapade likely starts on June 29 around 10am CT, the usual release time. Monopoly GO usually has one event replacing another, and Ecological Escapade ends on June 29. We’re also expecting a new Peg-E Prize Drop event on June 29. If it releases with the next solo event, the new event will have several Peg-E token rewards in its milestones, leading to fewer dice and sticker packs.

If you’re focused on getting more dice and sticker packs, don’t save for June 29. Instead, play Ecological Escapade as much as possible and use your dice bank wisely. The next event will likely offer fewer rewards compared to Ecological Escapade.

