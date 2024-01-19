Monopoly GO: Winter Express rewards and milestones

A new solo event dropped into Monopoly GO called Winter Express, offering Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends and five-star Sticker packs.

Recommended Videos

The Winter Express rewards and milestones solo event in Monopoly GO will run for three days, containing Peg-E tokens that you can grab before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20. You’ll need plenty of Dice to increase multipliers if you want to grab the tokens before the event ends, and the Winter Express solo event has those too, along with any tournaments that run alongside it.

Full list of Winter Express rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Winter Express Monopoly GO | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The Winter Express event features 14 925 Dice that you can earn if you complete the solo event, along with 10 Sticker packs and 640 Peg-E tokens.

Milestones Tokens/Points Winter Express rewards One Five 15 Dice Two Five Five Peg-E tokens Three 10 Cash Four 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Five 65 100 Dice Six 15 Eight Peg-E tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 25 Cash 10 180 225 Dice 11 25 12 Peg-E tokens 12 30 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 13 35 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 40 15 Peg-E tokens 15 350 400 Dice 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 18 100 Cash 19 70 30 Peg-E tokens 20 700 725 Dice 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 23 110 45 Peg-E tokens 24 120 Cash 25 1,300 1,200 Dice 26 130 High Roller for 15 minutes 27 140 Cash 28 150 60 Peg-E tokens 29 160 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 30 1,000 Cash 31 175 160 Dice 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 34 280 75 Peg-E tokens 35 2,000 1,700 Dice 36 400 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 37 600 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 38 700 500 Dice 39 800 100 Peg-E tokens 40 3,000 2,500 Dice 41 900 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 42 1,000 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 43 1,100 130 Peg-E tokens 44 1,200 900 Dice 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 160 Peg-E tokens 47 1,400 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice All Monopoly GO Winter Express rewards and milestones | rewards projected by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports

How to play Monopoly GO Winter Express

Winter Express tokens/points | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Winter Express has an objective of landing on the flour corner tiles in Monopoly GO. These are GO, Jail, Just Visiting, and Free Parking. Landing on the tiles earns you four Tokens/Points that unlock milestones within the Winter Express event. Increasing your Dice multiplier before landing on the tiles earns you even more Tokens/Points.

When does Winter Express in Monopoly GO end?

The Monopoly GO solo event Winter Express will run for three days, from Jan. 19 to 22 at around 8:58am CT. Any Peg-E tokens earned after the Prize Drop ends will likely get turned into cash.

Is playing Winter Express in Monopoly GO worth it?

Any solo event that runs for a few days is always worth playing during the first day or two, especially with Peg-E tokens available. Any tokens you can earn before the Prize Drop event ends can earn you an abundance of Dice and cash.

The Winter Express event in Monopoly GO also has two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 41 and 47 that I’ll be rolling for as half of my sets are complete, and I need those higher star Stickers for the remaining sets left.