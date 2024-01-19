Monopoly GO: Winter Express rewards and milestones

Ride those rolls for rewards.

Monopoly GO Viking Landmark board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new solo event dropped into Monopoly GO called Winter Express, offering Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends and five-star Sticker packs.

The Winter Express rewards and milestones solo event in Monopoly GO will run for three days, containing Peg-E tokens that you can grab before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20. You’ll need plenty of Dice to increase multipliers if you want to grab the tokens before the event ends, and the Winter Express solo event has those too, along with any tournaments that run alongside it. 

Full list of Winter Express rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Winter Express Monopoly GO
Winter Express Monopoly GO | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The Winter Express event features 14 925 Dice that you can earn if you complete the solo event, along with 10 Sticker packs and 640 Peg-E tokens. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsWinter Express rewards
OneFive15 Dice
TwoFiveFive Peg-E tokens
Three10Cash
Four10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Five65100 Dice
Six15Eight Peg-E tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine25Cash
10180225 Dice
112512 Peg-E tokens
1230Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1335Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
144015 Peg-E tokens
15350400 Dice
1645Cash
1760Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
18100Cash
197030 Peg-E tokens
20700725 Dice
2180Cash
22100Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
2311045 Peg-E tokens
24120Cash
251,3001,200 Dice
26130High Roller for 15 minutes
27140Cash
2815060 Peg-E tokens
29160Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
301,000Cash
31175160 Dice
32250Cash
33300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
3428075 Peg-E tokens
352,0001,700 Dice
36400Cash Grab for 15 minutes
37600Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
38700500 Dice
39800100 Peg-E tokens
403,0002,500 Dice
41900Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
421,000Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
431,100130 Peg-E tokens
441,200900 Dice
452,500Cash
461,200160 Peg-E tokens
471,400Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice
All Monopoly GO Winter Express rewards and milestones | rewards projected by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports

How to play Monopoly GO Winter Express 

Winter Express how to play
Winter Express tokens/points | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Winter Express has an objective of landing on the flour corner tiles in Monopoly GO. These are GO, Jail, Just Visiting, and Free Parking. Landing on the tiles earns you four Tokens/Points that unlock milestones within the Winter Express event. Increasing your Dice multiplier before landing on the tiles earns you even more Tokens/Points. 

When does Winter Express in Monopoly GO end?

The Monopoly GO solo event Winter Express will run for three days, from Jan. 19 to 22 at around 8:58am CT. Any Peg-E tokens earned after the Prize Drop ends will likely get turned into cash. 

Is playing Winter Express in Monopoly GO worth it?

Any solo event that runs for a few days is always worth playing during the first day or two, especially with Peg-E tokens available. Any tokens you can earn before the Prize Drop event ends can earn you an abundance of Dice and cash. 

The Winter Express event in Monopoly GO also has two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 41 and 47 that I’ll be rolling for as half of my sets are complete, and I need those higher star Stickers for the remaining sets left. 

