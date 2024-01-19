Monopoly GO: Winter Express rewards and milestones

A new solo event dropped into Monopoly GO called Winter Express, offering Peg-E tokens before the Prize Drop event ends and five-star Sticker packs.
The Winter Express rewards and milestones solo event in Monopoly GO will run for three days, containing Peg-E tokens that you can grab before the Prize Drop event ends on Jan. 20. You’ll need plenty of Dice to increase multipliers if you want to grab the tokens before the event ends, and the Winter Express solo event has those too, along with any tournaments that run alongside it.
Full list of Winter Express rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Winter Express event features 14 925 Dice that you can earn if you complete the solo event, along with 10 Sticker packs and 640 Peg-E tokens.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Winter Express rewards
|One
|Five
|15 Dice
|Two
|Five
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Five
|65
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Eight Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|12 Peg-E tokens
|12
|30
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|40
|15 Peg-E tokens
|15
|350
|400 Dice
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|18
|100
|Cash
|19
|70
|30 Peg-E tokens
|20
|700
|725 Dice
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|23
|110
|45 Peg-E tokens
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,300
|1,200 Dice
|26
|130
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|60 Peg-E tokens
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|175
|160 Dice
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|34
|280
|75 Peg-E tokens
|35
|2,000
|1,700 Dice
|36
|400
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|38
|700
|500 Dice
|39
|800
|100 Peg-E tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|42
|1,000
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|43
|1,100
|130 Peg-E tokens
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|160 Peg-E tokens
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
How to play Monopoly GO Winter Express
Winter Express has an objective of landing on the flour corner tiles in Monopoly GO. These are GO, Jail, Just Visiting, and Free Parking. Landing on the tiles earns you four Tokens/Points that unlock milestones within the Winter Express event. Increasing your Dice multiplier before landing on the tiles earns you even more Tokens/Points.
When does Winter Express in Monopoly GO end?
The Monopoly GO solo event Winter Express will run for three days, from Jan. 19 to 22 at around 8:58am CT. Any Peg-E tokens earned after the Prize Drop ends will likely get turned into cash.
Is playing Winter Express in Monopoly GO worth it?
Any solo event that runs for a few days is always worth playing during the first day or two, especially with Peg-E tokens available. Any tokens you can earn before the Prize Drop event ends can earn you an abundance of Dice and cash.
The Winter Express event in Monopoly GO also has two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 41 and 47 that I’ll be rolling for as half of my sets are complete, and I need those higher star Stickers for the remaining sets left.