Monopoly GO: What happens to drum tokens at end of Parade Partners event?

The Monopoly GO Parade Partners main event is ending soon, but don’t worry about extra drum tokens because they have value.

Extra tokens left over after a main event within Monopoly GO are common, whether it’s because you finished early or didn’t get to finish. Scopely provides value for extra tokens, with the rewards varying based on the type of event. The Parade Partners anniversary Partner event is slated to end on May 1 at around 3pm CT. Once the event ends, all Monopoly GO Partner drum tokens earned will disappear and be transformed.

What happens to my Monopoly GO drum tokens after the Parade Partners event?

Go for the grand prize or let your tokens get turned into cash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the Monopoly GO Parade Partners event on May 1, all drum tokens that weren’t used to spin for rewards are turned into cash. For most players, including myself, cash isn’t the type of reward we want after spending hundreds of dice rolls on an event. But cash still has value within Monopoly GO and can get some of those dice rolls back by upgrading Landmarks during a Builder’s Bash event, which should drop around the next Treasure Hunt. Leveling up boards will turn homes into hotels, which can turn into rewards like dice and Sticker packs from a wheel spin.

Is rolling Dice in a Monopoly GO Partner event worth it?

Partner events in Monopoly GO occur about once a month and they are worth rolling for when you have the right friends as Partners. The key to getting the most out of any event is to set expectations for yourself and any friends you have partnered with. There are players, like myself, who intentionally roll to finish a main event while other friends of mine are happy with clearing a few chests to earn dice.

Most main events in Monopoly GO will offer rewards like a Wild Sticker, or game-piece Tokens in addition to staple rewards like Dice and Sticker packs. The Parade Partners event didn’t have a Wild Sticker as a grand prize reward, which could result in having leftover drum tokens when the event ends. But remember, those tokens turn into cash and still have value if used correctly.

