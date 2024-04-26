All Monopoly GO Parade Partners rewards and milestones

Parade Partners is a new opportunity for Monopoly GO players to earn thousands of dice and plenty of Stickers. This event allows you to team up with up to four other players to collect and spend Partner tokens. Working in pairs, you gather points and achieve unique milestone rewards.

The goal of the Parade Partners event is to collect drum tokens across the Monopoly GO board or from top events and tournaments. You then invite friends to join the event, with four slots available to form four different pairs. These drum tokens are used to spin the points wheel, allowing you to gain event points and collaboratively build a parade item, which provides rewards as you progress and fill the bar. Your collective goal is to gather 80,000 points. If you fill all four bars, you’ll receive a grand prize featuring an exclusive Grand Marshal M player token.

Parade Partners rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Partner events always have exclusive rewards. Image via Scopely

Each friend slot in Parade Partners offers five milestone rewards, and these rewards are the same regardless of which slot you complete. This means you can collect all the rewards listed below up to four times, except for the grand prize, which you receive when you complete all four bars for a total of 32,000 points. Here’s everything you can earn in Parade Partners in Monopoly GO.

Points milestone Reward 2,500 200 dice 6,000 Cash 13,000 Red safe (200 to 300 dice, Cash) 26,500 Yellow safe (High Roller, 300 to 500 dice, Pink Sticker Pack) 32,000 Purple safe (Cash Boost, Cash, 400 to 600 dice, Blue Sticker Pack) Grand prize Purple Sticker Pack, Grand Marshal M player token, 5,000 Dice

How to get more Parade Partners drum tokens in Monopoly GO

The best ways to get Parade Partners drum tokens in Monopoly GO are from:

Milestone rewards in events and tournaments Board pickups Daily Quick Wins and free shop rewards.

Top events like Railroad Rally or tournaments like Property Prodigies typically offer hundreds of Partner Tokens at several milestones, allowing you to accumulate thousands of them in a single event. This method is usually the fastest and most efficient, although it can be taxing on your dice bank. If you prefer to play it safe and don’t have many dice to spare, I recommend completing daily tasks to earn some bonus tokens. However, be aware that this method alone will likely not be sufficient for you to complete all four Monopoly GO partner slots.

