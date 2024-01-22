A Scopely Pickup solo event has begun in Monopoly GO, featuring 50 milestones over two days of gameplay.

From the snow to the jungle, you can earn pickaxe tokens through the new Monopoly GO solo event called Ski Stars. All Ski Stars rewards and milestones are active for two days, running from Jan. 22 to 24. Included in the rewards are pickaxes that are used for the Jungle Treasures event that will run from Jan. 22 to 26. You can earn more pickaxes through daily tournaments as well.

Full list of Ski Stars rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Ski Stars rewards and milestones | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The total Dice you can earn from the Ski Stars event is 13,845, along with 248 pickaxe tokens. The event also includes five-star Sticker packs that are unlocked at milestones 37 and 47 for players like myself who are chasing those high-end Stickers to complete sets. All Monopoly GO Ski Stars rewards and milestones were confirmed by myself and the team at Dot Esports.

Milestones Tokens/Points Ski Stars rewards One Three 10 Dice Two 10 Three pickaxe tokens Three 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 10 Cash Five 60 100 Dice Six 15 Three pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Nine 20 Five pickaxe tokens 10 150 225 Dice 11 25 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 30 Six pickaxe tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 Seven pickaxe tokens 15 400 500 Dice 16 45 11 pickaxe tokens 17 50 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 55 Cash 19 60 13 pickaxe tokens 20 800 850 Dice 21 60 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 22 65 15 pickaxe tokens 23 70 70 Dice 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice 26 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 27 100 19 pickaxe tokens 28 115 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 29 140 140 Dice 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 32 250 200 Dice 33 300 26 pickaxe tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 Dice 36 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 550 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 pickaxe tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice 41 900 High Roller for 15 minutes 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 pickaxe tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 Dice 47 1,200 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 48 1,300 65 pickaxe tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice, plus five-star Sticker pack All Ski Stars rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

When does Monopoly GO Ski Stars end?

The Ski Stars solo event will run from Jan. 22 to 24. Another solo event offering pickaxe tokens will likely follow this one after Ski Stars is over.

How to play Monopoly GO Ski Stars event?

Ski Stars how to play | Screenshot via SotEsports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective of Ski Stars is to land on Monopoly GO tiles that have a Pickup token on them. On the token is a pair of skis. Each time you land on a ski token, you earn two points toward a Ski Stars milestone. Unlock milestones faster by increasing your Dice multiplier.