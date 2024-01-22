A Scopely Pickup solo event has begun in Monopoly GO, featuring 50 milestones over two days of gameplay.
From the snow to the jungle, you can earn pickaxe tokens through the new Monopoly GO solo event called Ski Stars. All Ski Stars rewards and milestones are active for two days, running from Jan. 22 to 24. Included in the rewards are pickaxes that are used for the Jungle Treasures event that will run from Jan. 22 to 26. You can earn more pickaxes through daily tournaments as well.
Full list of Ski Stars rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The total Dice you can earn from the Ski Stars event is 13,845, along with 248 pickaxe tokens. The event also includes five-star Sticker packs that are unlocked at milestones 37 and 47 for players like myself who are chasing those high-end Stickers to complete sets. All Monopoly GO Ski Stars rewards and milestones were confirmed by myself and the team at Dot Esports.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Ski Stars rewards
|One
|Three
|10 Dice
|Two
|10
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|60
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Nine
|20
|Five pickaxe tokens
|10
|150
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|30
|Six pickaxe tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|Seven pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice
|16
|45
|11 pickaxe tokens
|17
|50
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|13 pickaxe tokens
|20
|800
|850 Dice
|21
|60
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|22
|65
|15 pickaxe tokens
|23
|70
|70 Dice
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|27
|100
|19 pickaxe tokens
|28
|115
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|29
|140
|140 Dice
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|32
|250
|200 Dice
|33
|300
|26 pickaxe tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice
|36
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|550
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|30 pickaxe tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice
|41
|900
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|45 pickaxe tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,150
|650 Dice
|47
|1,200
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|48
|1,300
|65 pickaxe tokens
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice, plus five-star Sticker pack
When does Monopoly GO Ski Stars end?
The Ski Stars solo event will run from Jan. 22 to 24. Another solo event offering pickaxe tokens will likely follow this one after Ski Stars is over.
How to play Monopoly GO Ski Stars event?
The objective of Ski Stars is to land on Monopoly GO tiles that have a Pickup token on them. On the token is a pair of skis. Each time you land on a ski token, you earn two points toward a Ski Stars milestone. Unlock milestones faster by increasing your Dice multiplier.