Monopoly GO: Ski Stars rewards and milestones

Pickups are back.
Danny Forster
Published: Jan 22, 2024 10:07 am
A Scopely Pickup solo event has begun in Monopoly GO, featuring 50 milestones over two days of gameplay. 

From the snow to the jungle, you can earn pickaxe tokens through the new Monopoly GO solo event called Ski Stars. All Ski Stars rewards and milestones are active for two days, running from Jan. 22 to 24. Included in the rewards are pickaxes that are used for the Jungle Treasures event that will run from Jan. 22 to 26. You can earn more pickaxes through daily tournaments as well.

Full list of Ski Stars rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The total Dice you can earn from the Ski Stars event is 13,845, along with 248 pickaxe tokens. The event also includes five-star Sticker packs that are unlocked at milestones 37 and 47 for players like myself who are chasing those high-end Stickers to complete sets. All Monopoly GO Ski Stars rewards and milestones were confirmed by myself and the team at Dot Esports. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSki Stars rewards
OneThree10 Dice
Two10Three pickaxe tokens
Three10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four10Cash
Five60100 Dice
Six15Three pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight25Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Nine20Five pickaxe tokens
10150225 Dice
1125Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1230Six pickaxe tokens
1340Cash
1445Seven pickaxe tokens
15400500 Dice
164511 pickaxe tokens
1750Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1855Cash
196013 pickaxe tokens
20800850 Dice
2160Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
226515 pickaxe tokens
237070 Dice
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice
2690High Roller for 10 minutes
2710019 pickaxe tokens
28115Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
29140140 Dice
301,000Cash
31200Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
32250200 Dice
3330026 pickaxe tokens
34350Cash
351,6001,400 Dice
36500Cash Boost for five minutes
37550Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
38700Cash
3980030 pickaxe tokens
402,5002,000 Dice
41900High Roller for 15 minutes
42950Cash
431,00045 pickaxe tokens
441,100600 Dice
452,000Cash
461,150650 Dice
471,200Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
481,30065 pickaxe tokens
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice, plus five-star Sticker pack
All Ski Stars rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

When does Monopoly GO Ski Stars end?

The Ski Stars solo event will run from Jan. 22 to 24. Another solo event offering pickaxe tokens will likely follow this one after Ski Stars is over. 

How to play Monopoly GO Ski Stars event?

Ski Stars how to play
Ski Stars how to play | Screenshot via SotEsports/Scopely/Hasbro

The objective of Ski Stars is to land on Monopoly GO tiles that have a Pickup token on them. On the token is a pair of skis. Each time you land on a ski token, you earn two points toward a Ski Stars milestone. Unlock milestones faster by increasing your Dice multiplier. 

