Monopoly GO: Road to Stardom rewards and milestones

The Road to Stardom solo event is kicking off the Making Music season in Monopoly GO, featuring over 16,000 Dice and objectives that synergize with tournaments.

Scopely has launched a new Monopoly GO Sticker album season through Making Music, alongside the Road to Stardom solo event. Now is the time to start collecting Stickers by unlocking event milestones and earning rewards like Dice and Sticker packs. The event includes limited-timed events like High Roller to help you hit those sweet rewards and a Sticker Boom to give you those extra Stars.

All Road to Stardom rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Milestone Tokens/Points Road to Stardom reward One 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Two 40 20 Dice Three 50 Cash Four 125 75 Dice Five 55 Cash Six 50 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Seven 60 Cash Boost for five minutes Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 75 Cash 10 90 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice 13 125 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 14 200 Cash 15 250 Sticker Boom for 10 minutes 16 1,200 600 Dice 17 180 Cash 18 200 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 800 Dice 21 350 High Roller for 10 minutes 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 Dice 24 3,000 1,200 Dice 25 500 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 26 600 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 800 Sticker Boom for 20 minutes 28 4,500 1,800 Dice 29 1,000 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 30 1,200 Cash 31 1,600 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 32 2,000 Cash 33 7,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 34 2,500 Cash 35 6,500 2,000 Dice 36 3,500 Cash 37 9,000 3,000 Dice 38 2,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 39 5,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 40 6,000 Cash 41 16,000 6,500 Dice

The Monopoly GO solo event Road to Stardom offers up to 16,725 Dice as a reward, along with 11 Sticker packs through 41 milestones. A Sticker Boom event is unlocked at milestones 15 and 27. High Roller is at milestone 21.

When do Road to Stardom rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Road to Stardom rewards end on March 30 at around 2:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO solo event will run for 48 hours and doubles up on rewards from tournaments by having a Railroad tile as one of its objectives.

How Road to Stardom rewards work in Monopoly GO

To earn points/tokens that unlock milestones and Road to Stardom rewards, you must land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you double rewards as it’s the same objective for a tournament.

Chance tile: Two tokens/points

Community Chest tile: Three tokens/points

Railroad tile: Five tokens/points

