Monopoly GO: Road to Stardom rewards and milestones

The Road to Stardom solo event is kicking off the Making Music season in Monopoly GO, featuring over 16,000 Dice and objectives that synergize with tournaments.
Scopely has launched a new Monopoly GO Sticker album season through Making Music, alongside the Road to Stardom solo event. Now is the time to start collecting Stickers by unlocking event milestones and earning rewards like Dice and Sticker packs. The event includes limited-timed events like High Roller to help you hit those sweet rewards and a Sticker Boom to give you those extra Stars.
All Road to Stardom rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Road to Stardom reward
|One
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Two
|40
|20 Dice
|Three
|50
|Cash
|Four
|125
|75 Dice
|Five
|55
|Cash
|Six
|50
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Seven
|60
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|75
|Cash
|
|10
|90
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|400 Dice
|13
|125
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|14
|200
|Cash
|15
|250
|Sticker Boom for 10 minutes
|16
|1,200
|600 Dice
|17
|180
|Cash
|18
|200
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|19
|250
|Cash
|
|20
|2,000
|800 Dice
|21
|350
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|130 Dice
|24
|3,000
|1,200 Dice
|25
|500
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|26
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|800
|Sticker Boom for 20 minutes
|28
|4,500
|1,800 Dice
|29
|1,000
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|
|30
|1,200
|Cash
|31
|1,600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|32
|2,000
|Cash
|33
|7,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|34
|2,500
|Cash
|35
|6,500
|2,000 Dice
|36
|3,500
|Cash
|37
|9,000
|3,000 Dice
|38
|2,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|39
|5,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|40
|6,000
|Cash
|41
|16,000
|6,500 Dice
The Monopoly GO solo event Road to Stardom offers up to 16,725 Dice as a reward, along with 11 Sticker packs through 41 milestones. A Sticker Boom event is unlocked at milestones 15 and 27. High Roller is at milestone 21.
When do Road to Stardom rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Road to Stardom rewards end on March 30 at around 2:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO solo event will run for 48 hours and doubles up on rewards from tournaments by having a Railroad tile as one of its objectives.
How Road to Stardom rewards work in Monopoly GO
To earn points/tokens that unlock milestones and Road to Stardom rewards, you must land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you double rewards as it’s the same objective for a tournament.
- Chance tile: Two tokens/points
- Community Chest tile: Three tokens/points
- Railroad tile: Five tokens/points