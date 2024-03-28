Category:
Monopoly GO: Road to Stardom rewards and milestones

Jam that Dice multiplier for Stardom rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 28, 2024 02:00 pm
Mrs. Monopoly watching a singer on stage
The Road to Stardom solo event is kicking off the Making Music season in Monopoly GO, featuring over 16,000 Dice and objectives that synergize with tournaments. 

Scopely has launched a new Monopoly GO Sticker album season through Making Music, alongside the Road to Stardom solo event. Now is the time to start collecting Stickers by unlocking event milestones and earning rewards like Dice and Sticker packs. The event includes limited-timed events like High Roller to help you hit those sweet rewards and a Sticker Boom to give you those extra Stars. 

All Road to Stardom rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mrs. Monopoly watching a singer on stage
MilestoneTokens/PointsRoad to Stardom reward
One25Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Two4020 Dice
Three50Cash
Four12575 Dice
Five55Cash
Six50Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Seven60Cash Boost for five minutes
Eight350200 Dice
Nine75Cash
1090Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
11100Cash
12800400 Dice
13125Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
14200Cash
15250Sticker Boom for 10 minutes
161,200600 Dice
17180Cash
18200Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
19250Cash
202,000800 Dice
21350High Roller for 10 minutes
22275Cash
23400130 Dice
243,0001,200 Dice
25500Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
26600Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
27800Sticker Boom for 20 minutes
284,5001,800 Dice
291,000Cash Boost for 10 minutes
301,200Cash
311,600Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
322,000Cash
337,000Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
342,500Cash
356,5002,000 Dice
363,500Cash
379,0003,000 Dice
382,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
395,000Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
406,000Cash
4116,0006,500 Dice

All Road to Stardom rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO solo event Road to Stardom offers up to 16,725 Dice as a reward, along with 11 Sticker packs through 41 milestones. A Sticker Boom event is unlocked at milestones 15 and 27. High Roller is at milestone 21.

When do Road to Stardom rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Road to Stardom rewards end on March 30 at around 2:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO solo event will run for 48 hours and doubles up on rewards from tournaments by having a Railroad tile as one of its objectives. 

How Road to Stardom rewards work in Monopoly GO

To earn points/tokens that unlock milestones and Road to Stardom rewards, you must land on a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you double rewards as it’s the same objective for a tournament. 

  • Chance tile: Two tokens/points
  • Community Chest tile: Three tokens/points
  • Railroad tile: Five tokens/points
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.