Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Race to the top rewards and milestones (March 22 to 23)

Earn a top spot on the leaderboard.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:02 pm
Mr. Monopoly in race car
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A standard tournament called Race to the Top has returned to Monopoly GO, featuring a Mega Heist, Dice, Stickers, and more. 

Recommended Videos

Returning to Monopoly GO following the end of the Treasure Hunt event is the Race to the Top tournament. Those who didn’t get a chance to finish the event may have missed out on the Wild Sticker, but there are other ways to get one before the Making Music Sticker album drops. And be sure to take advantage of the Golden Blitz while you can. 

Every Race to the Top reward and milestone in Monopoly GO

Packed behind 25 milestones are Race to the Top rewards like a Mega Heist at milestone eight and a High Roller special event at milestone four. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsRace to the Top rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards end?

All Race to the Top rewards end on March 23 at around 2:58pm CT. The tournament only runs for 24 hours, and the solo event Full Bloom runs alongside it.

How to get more Race to the Top rewards in Monopoly GO

The best way to earn more Race to the Top rewards is to place within the top 10 on the leaderboard. To get ahead, I recommend rolling as soon as the tournament drops on March 22 at around 3pm CT. This should put you near the top of the leaderboard, which you can maintain by playing in smaller intervals until the tournament ends.

How to play Monopoly GO Race to the Top

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on the Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your performance during these mini-games rewards you with tokens/points that unlock milestones and Race to the Top rewards.

Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Race to the Top rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (March 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Wild Stickers in Monopoly GO
The Wild Sticker icon on a blue background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get Wild Stickers in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (March 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (March 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Wild Stickers in Monopoly GO
The Wild Sticker icon on a blue background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get Wild Stickers in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 21, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.