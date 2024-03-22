Monopoly GO: Race to the top rewards and milestones (March 22 to 23)

A standard tournament called Race to the Top has returned to Monopoly GO, featuring a Mega Heist, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Returning to Monopoly GO following the end of the Treasure Hunt event is the Race to the Top tournament. Those who didn’t get a chance to finish the event may have missed out on the Wild Sticker, but there are other ways to get one before the Making Music Sticker album drops. And be sure to take advantage of the Golden Blitz while you can.

Every Race to the Top reward and milestone in Monopoly GO

Packed behind 25 milestones are Race to the Top rewards like a Mega Heist at milestone eight and a High Roller special event at milestone four. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs.

Milestones Tokens/Points Race to the Top rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards end?

All Race to the Top rewards end on March 23 at around 2:58pm CT. The tournament only runs for 24 hours, and the solo event Full Bloom runs alongside it.

How to get more Race to the Top rewards in Monopoly GO

The best way to earn more Race to the Top rewards is to place within the top 10 on the leaderboard. To get ahead, I recommend rolling as soon as the tournament drops on March 22 at around 3pm CT. This should put you near the top of the leaderboard, which you can maintain by playing in smaller intervals until the tournament ends.

How to play Monopoly GO Race to the Top

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on the Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your performance during these mini-games rewards you with tokens/points that unlock milestones and Race to the Top rewards.

Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Race to the Top rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

