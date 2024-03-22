Monopoly GO: Race to the top rewards and milestones (March 22 to 23)

A standard tournament called Race to the Top has returned to Monopoly GO, featuring a Mega Heist, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Returning to Monopoly GO following the end of the Treasure Hunt event is the Race to the Top tournament. Those who didn’t get a chance to finish the event may have missed out on the Wild Sticker, but there are other ways to get one before the Making Music Sticker album drops. And be sure to take advantage of the Golden Blitz while you can.
Every Race to the Top reward and milestone in Monopoly GO
Packed behind 25 milestones are Race to the Top rewards like a Mega Heist at milestone eight and a High Roller special event at milestone four. Completing the tournament will earn you 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Race to the Top rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards end?
All Race to the Top rewards end on March 23 at around 2:58pm CT. The tournament only runs for 24 hours, and the solo event Full Bloom runs alongside it.
How to get more Race to the Top rewards in Monopoly GO
The best way to earn more Race to the Top rewards is to place within the top 10 on the leaderboard. To get ahead, I recommend rolling as soon as the tournament drops on March 22 at around 3pm CT. This should put you near the top of the leaderboard, which you can maintain by playing in smaller intervals until the tournament ends.
How to play Monopoly GO Race to the Top
The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on the Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Your performance during these mini-games rewards you with tokens/points that unlock milestones and Race to the Top rewards.
Bank Heist Race to the Top rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Race to the Top rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens