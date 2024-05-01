Girl with flowers and a dog
Monopoly GO: Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones

Get ready for the next main event.
Published: May 1, 2024 11:32 am

Normality returns to Monopoly GO for a limited time through the Green Thumb Contest, showcasing rewards like dice and Sticker packs through 25 milestones.

The Monopoly GO April Partner event ends today and all drum tokens will be transformed. But don’t worry because a new Treasure Hunt event launches soon. Now is the time to stock up on dice and Sticker packs to unlock sets within the Making Music album, and the best way to do that is through Monopoly GO tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest.

All Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards

Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Roll to get ahead. Image via Scopely

The Green Thumb Contest features rewards like up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker Packs. It also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight. No special rewards have been announced at time of writing and the tournament will run at the same time as the Full Bloom solo event. All early reward predictions for the Green Thumb Contest were found through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

Green Thumb Contest milestonesPointsGreen Thumb Contest rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

A Monopoly GO tournament like the Green Thumb Contest requires you to land on a Railroad tile to earn rewards. A mini-game opens after landing on a Railroad tile, featuring either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on your performance through the mini-game, points are awarded to unlock milestones and Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards.

Bank Heist Green Thumb Contest rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Green Thumb Contest rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Completing tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest isn’t worth the dice rolls. But the Monopoly GO event does have value. To maximize rewards for your rolls, I recommend rolling dice with a five to 10 multiplier consistently around the board if possible to collect daily rewards. Don’t worry about the High Roller event if you’re low on dice or trying to save for the upcoming Treasure Hunt. But if you plan to keep rolling, take advantage of unlocking more milestones through the Mega Heist event behind milestone eight. And if you need Monopoly GO Stickers, getting to milestone 12 will unlock three packs.

