Monopoly GO: Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones

Normality returns to Monopoly GO for a limited time through the Green Thumb Contest, showcasing rewards like dice and Sticker packs through 25 milestones.
The Monopoly GO April Partner event ends today and all drum tokens will be transformed. But don’t worry because a new Treasure Hunt event launches soon. Now is the time to stock up on dice and Sticker packs to unlock sets within the Making Music album, and the best way to do that is through Monopoly GO tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest.
All Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards
The Green Thumb Contest features rewards like up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker Packs. It also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight. No special rewards have been announced at time of writing and the tournament will run at the same time as the Full Bloom solo event. All early reward predictions for the Green Thumb Contest were found through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.
|Green Thumb Contest milestones
|Points
|Green Thumb Contest rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
A Monopoly GO tournament like the Green Thumb Contest requires you to land on a Railroad tile to earn rewards. A mini-game opens after landing on a Railroad tile, featuring either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on your performance through the mini-game, points are awarded to unlock milestones and Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards.
Bank Heist Green Thumb Contest rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Green Thumb Contest rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO tips and strategies
Completing tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest isn’t worth the dice rolls. But the Monopoly GO event does have value. To maximize rewards for your rolls, I recommend rolling dice with a five to 10 multiplier consistently around the board if possible to collect daily rewards. Don’t worry about the High Roller event if you’re low on dice or trying to save for the upcoming Treasure Hunt. But if you plan to keep rolling, take advantage of unlocking more milestones through the Mega Heist event behind milestone eight. And if you need Monopoly GO Stickers, getting to milestone 12 will unlock three packs.