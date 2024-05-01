Monopoly GO: Green Thumb Contest rewards and milestones

Normality returns to Monopoly GO for a limited time through the Green Thumb Contest, showcasing rewards like dice and Sticker packs through 25 milestones.

The Monopoly GO April Partner event ends today and all drum tokens will be transformed. But don’t worry because a new Treasure Hunt event launches soon. Now is the time to stock up on dice and Sticker packs to unlock sets within the Making Music album, and the best way to do that is through Monopoly GO tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest.

All Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards

Roll to get ahead. Image via Scopely

The Green Thumb Contest features rewards like up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker Packs. It also includes flash events like High Roller through milestone four and Mega Heist at milestone eight. No special rewards have been announced at time of writing and the tournament will run at the same time as the Full Bloom solo event. All early reward predictions for the Green Thumb Contest were found through the Monopoly GO wiki and are confirmed by us at Dot Esports when the tournament goes live.

Green Thumb Contest milestones Points Green Thumb Contest rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

A Monopoly GO tournament like the Green Thumb Contest requires you to land on a Railroad tile to earn rewards. A mini-game opens after landing on a Railroad tile, featuring either Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on your performance through the mini-game, points are awarded to unlock milestones and Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO rewards.

Bank Heist Green Thumb Contest rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Green Thumb Contest rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

Green Thumb Contest Monopoly GO tips and strategies

Completing tournaments like the Green Thumb Contest isn’t worth the dice rolls. But the Monopoly GO event does have value. To maximize rewards for your rolls, I recommend rolling dice with a five to 10 multiplier consistently around the board if possible to collect daily rewards. Don’t worry about the High Roller event if you’re low on dice or trying to save for the upcoming Treasure Hunt. But if you plan to keep rolling, take advantage of unlocking more milestones through the Mega Heist event behind milestone eight. And if you need Monopoly GO Stickers, getting to milestone 12 will unlock three packs.

