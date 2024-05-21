Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)

Cloud Cruisin’ is back in Monopoly GO, offering 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, 15 minutes of the now-rare High Roller bonus, and some cash to help you boost your progress in Landmark Rush and Builders Bash. Here are all the Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones.

Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and strategy in Monopoly GO

Milestone Cloud Cruisin’ reward Points required 1 Cash 5 2 15 dice 10 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 4 125 dice 80 5 Cash 15 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 7 Cash 25 8 225 dice 150 9 Cash 25 10 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 30 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 12 Cash 40 13 570 dice 425 14 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 45 15 Cash 50 16 Cash 55 17 850 dice 800 18 Cash 60 19 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 20 Cash 80 21 1,000 dice 1,000 22 High Roller for 15 minutes 100 23 Cash 120 24 120 dice 130 25 Cash 700 26 130 dice 150 27 Cash 250 28 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 200 29 Cash Boost for five minutes 225 30 1,800 dice 2,200 31 Cash 300 32 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 33 Cash 500 34 3,750 dice 4,500 35 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 600 36 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 700 37 500 dice 800 38 Cash 3,500 39 550 dice 900 40 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,000 41 Cash 1,100 42 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 6,500

The pickup tokens in Cloud Cruisin’ move around the Monopoly GO board when you land on them. The best strategy to win big in this event is to use the x1 multiplier first to move the tokens until three or more are clustered together. Then, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster, use your higher dice multiplier to increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and rack up hundreds or even thousands of points with a single play.

Take advantage of the High Roller bonus if you have enough dice to spare and are willing to risk losing some. You can earn up to 2,000 points in a single play using the x1,000 roll multiplier, making your event experience smoother and easier.

Check out today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to find the best times to play Cloud Cruisin. The best times are usually when you can score in more than one event at once, such as when a new tournament is live.

