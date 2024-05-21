The Cloud Cruisin logo and keyart on a blurry background in candy colors.
Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)

Robo Partners may be over, but top events are still worth it for the thousands of dice you can get from them.
Published: May 21, 2024

Cloud Cruisin’ is back in Monopoly GO, offering 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, 15 minutes of the now-rare High Roller bonus, and some cash to help you boost your progress in Landmark Rush and Builders Bash. Here are all the Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones.

Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and strategy in Monopoly GO

MilestoneCloud Cruisin’ rewardPoints required
1Cash5
215 dice10
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
4125 dice80
5Cash15
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
7Cash25
8225 dice150
9Cash25
10Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes30
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
12Cash40
13570 dice425
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)45
15Cash50
16Cash55
17850 dice800
18Cash60
19Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
20Cash80
211,000 dice1,000
22High Roller for 15 minutes100
23Cash120
24120 dice130
25Cash700
26130 dice150
27Cash250
28Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)200
29Cash Boost for five minutes225
301,800 dice2,200
31Cash300
32Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
33Cash500
343,750 dice4,500
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)600
36Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes700
37500 dice800
38Cash3,500
39550 dice900
40Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,000
41Cash1,100
426,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)6,500

The pickup tokens in Cloud Cruisin’ move around the Monopoly GO board when you land on them. The best strategy to win big in this event is to use the x1 multiplier first to move the tokens until three or more are clustered together. Then, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster, use your higher dice multiplier to increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and rack up hundreds or even thousands of points with a single play.

Take advantage of the High Roller bonus if you have enough dice to spare and are willing to risk losing some. You can earn up to 2,000 points in a single play using the x1,000 roll multiplier, making your event experience smoother and easier.

Check out today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to find the best times to play Cloud Cruisin. The best times are usually when you can score in more than one event at once, such as when a new tournament is live.

