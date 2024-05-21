Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones guide (May 21 to 23)

Cloud Cruisin’ is back in Monopoly GO, offering 16,135 dice, 10 Sticker Packs, 15 minutes of the now-rare High Roller bonus, and some cash to help you boost your progress in Landmark Rush and Builders Bash. Here are all the Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and milestones.
Cloud Cruisin’ rewards and strategy in Monopoly GO
|Milestone
|Cloud Cruisin’ reward
|Points required
|1
|Cash
|5
|2
|15 dice
|10
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|4
|125 dice
|80
|5
|Cash
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|7
|Cash
|25
|8
|225 dice
|150
|9
|Cash
|25
|10
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|30
|
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|570 dice
|425
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|45
|15
|Cash
|50
|16
|Cash
|55
|17
|850 dice
|800
|18
|Cash
|60
|19
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|20
|Cash
|80
|
|21
|1,000 dice
|1,000
|22
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|100
|23
|Cash
|120
|24
|120 dice
|130
|25
|Cash
|700
|26
|130 dice
|150
|27
|Cash
|250
|28
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|200
|29
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|225
|30
|1,800 dice
|2,200
|
|31
|Cash
|300
|32
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|400
|33
|Cash
|500
|34
|3,750 dice
|4,500
|35
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|600
|36
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|700
|37
|500 dice
|800
|38
|Cash
|3,500
|39
|550 dice
|900
|40
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,000
|41
|Cash
|1,100
|42
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|6,500
The pickup tokens in Cloud Cruisin’ move around the Monopoly GO board when you land on them. The best strategy to win big in this event is to use the x1 multiplier first to move the tokens until three or more are clustered together. Then, when you’re five to nine squares away from the cluster, use your higher dice multiplier to increase your odds of landing on a scoring square and rack up hundreds or even thousands of points with a single play.
Take advantage of the High Roller bonus if you have enough dice to spare and are willing to risk losing some. You can earn up to 2,000 points in a single play using the x1,000 roll multiplier, making your event experience smoother and easier.
Check out today’s Monopoly GO event schedule to find the best times to play Cloud Cruisin. The best times are usually when you can score in more than one event at once, such as when a new tournament is live.