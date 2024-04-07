Monopoly GO: Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Carve and Conquer, featuring tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and flash events.
Now is the time to cash in on Monopoly GO rewards with friends through the Fountain Partners event. To earn the tokens you need for the once-a-month friend event is a two-day tournament called Carve and Conquer., running alongside the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. The tournament starts with 120 Partner tokens through the first milestone, has two High Roller flash events, and even has a Mega Hiest special event through milestone 19.
Full list of Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Carve and Conquer tournament can earn you up to 6,120 Dice, 1,990 Partner tokens, cans, and six Sticker packs in rewards. You can also take advantage of Monopoly GO High Roller at milestones seven and 29. And the Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 19.
|Carve and Conquer milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Carve and Conquer reward
|One
|50
|120 Partner tokens
|Two
|80
|40 Dice
|Three
|70
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|150
|150 Partner tokens
|Fie
|200
|100 Dice
|Six
|300
|180 Partner tokens
|Seven
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|Cash
|Nine
|500
|220 Dice
|
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|800
|250 Partner tokens
|12
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|13
|950
|400 Dice
|14
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|15
|900
|340 Partner tokens
|16
|1,200
|500 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,300
|450 Partner tokens
|19
|1,500
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|
|20
|2,100
|750 Dice
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|22
|2,200
|Cash
|23
|2,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|24
|3,000
|500 Partner tokens
|25
|3,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|3,200
|Cash
|27
|3,600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|28
|4,200
|1,400 Dice
|29
|4,500
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|30
|6,500
|1,700 Dice
When do Carve and Conquer rewards end in Monopoly GO?
You can collect Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards up until April 9 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run for 48 hours, starting on April 7 at 1pm CT, running alongside flash and solo events.
How to get the most out of Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards
The Carve and Conquer tournament in Monopoly GO features double tokens/points for the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when close to a Railroad tile. Search for players on your friends list that don’t have Shields protecting their Landmarks to get maximum Shutdown rewards. And watch the reflection on the Bank Heist bars to pull off a Bankrupt Heist.
Bank Heist Carve and Conquer rewards
- Small Heist: Eight
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Carve and Conquer rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens