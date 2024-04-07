Monopoly GO: Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Carve and Conquer, featuring tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and flash events.

Now is the time to cash in on Monopoly GO rewards with friends through the Fountain Partners event. To earn the tokens you need for the once-a-month friend event is a two-day tournament called Carve and Conquer., running alongside the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. The tournament starts with 120 Partner tokens through the first milestone, has two High Roller flash events, and even has a Mega Hiest special event through milestone 19.

Full list of Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Partner tokens are for the taking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Carve and Conquer tournament can earn you up to 6,120 Dice, 1,990 Partner tokens, cans, and six Sticker packs in rewards. You can also take advantage of Monopoly GO High Roller at milestones seven and 29. And the Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 19.

Carve and Conquer milestone Points/Tokens Carve and Conquer reward One 50 120 Partner tokens Two 80 40 Dice Three 70 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 150 150 Partner tokens Fie 200 100 Dice Six 300 180 Partner tokens Seven 250 High Roller for five minutes Eight 350 Cash Nine 500 220 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 800 250 Partner tokens 12 900 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 13 950 400 Dice 14 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 15 900 340 Partner tokens 16 1,200 500 Dice 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,300 450 Partner tokens 19 1,500 High Roller for 20 minutes 20 2,100 750 Dice 21 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 22 2,200 Cash 23 2,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 24 3,000 500 Partner tokens 25 3,200 1,100 Dice 26 3,200 Cash 27 3,600 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 28 4,200 1,400 Dice 29 4,500 High Roller for 20 minutes 30 6,500 1,700 Dice

When do Carve and Conquer rewards end in Monopoly GO?

You can collect Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards up until April 9 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run for 48 hours, starting on April 7 at 1pm CT, running alongside flash and solo events.

How to get the most out of Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards

Rank up the leaderboard for more rewards and tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Carve and Conquer tournament in Monopoly GO features double tokens/points for the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when close to a Railroad tile. Search for players on your friends list that don’t have Shields protecting their Landmarks to get maximum Shutdown rewards. And watch the reflection on the Bank Heist bars to pull off a Bankrupt Heist.

Bank Heist Carve and Conquer rewards

Small Heist: Eight

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Carve and Conquer rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

