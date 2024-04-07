Category:
Monopoly GO: Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones

Get those M Partner tokens while you can.
Apr 7, 2024
Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Carve and Conquer, featuring tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and flash events.

Now is the time to cash in on Monopoly GO rewards with friends through the Fountain Partners event. To earn the tokens you need for the once-a-month friend event is a two-day tournament called Carve and Conquer., running alongside the Pillar Prize Tour solo event. The tournament starts with 120 Partner tokens through the first milestone, has two High Roller flash events, and even has a Mega Hiest special event through milestone 19.

Full list of Carve and Conquer rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Ar. and Mrs. M carving in Monopoly GO
Completing the Carve and Conquer tournament can earn you up to 6,120 Dice, 1,990 Partner tokens, cans, and six Sticker packs in rewards. You can also take advantage of Monopoly GO High Roller at milestones seven and 29. And the Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 19.

Carve and Conquer milestonePoints/TokensCarve and Conquer reward
One50120 Partner tokens
Two8040 Dice
Three70Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four150150 Partner tokens
Fie200100 Dice
Six300180 Partner tokens
Seven250High Roller for five minutes
Eight350Cash
Nine500220 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
11800250 Partner tokens
12900Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
13950400 Dice
141,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
15900340 Partner tokens
161,200500 Dice
171,000Cash
181,300450 Partner tokens
191,500High Roller for 20 minutes
202,100750 Dice
211,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
222,200Cash
232,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
243,000500 Partner tokens
253,2001,100 Dice
263,200Cash
273,600Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
284,2001,400 Dice
294,500High Roller for 20 minutes
306,5001,700 Dice

When do Carve and Conquer rewards end in Monopoly GO?

You can collect Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards up until April 9 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run for 48 hours, starting on April 7 at 1pm CT, running alongside flash and solo events.

How to get the most out of Monopoly GO Carve and Conquer rewards

Mr. and Mrs. M carving in Monopoly GO
The Carve and Conquer tournament in Monopoly GO features double tokens/points for the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Be sure to increase your Dice multiplier when close to a Railroad tile. Search for players on your friends list that don’t have Shields protecting their Landmarks to get maximum Shutdown rewards. And watch the reflection on the Bank Heist bars to pull off a Bankrupt Heist.

Bank Heist Carve and Conquer rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Carve and Conquer rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.