Monopoly GO: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards

Kicking off the April Monopoly GO Partner event is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event, featuring 48 milestones with rewards like Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Pillar Prize Tour, a solo event containing Partner tokens for the April Fountain Partners event. The event features my favorite objective, Pickups, giving you more chances to earn Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens. Also included in the Pillar Prize Tour solo event are flash events like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.
All Pillar Prize Tour rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing all 48 milestones can earn you Pillar Prize Tour rewards like up to 15,180 Dice, 3,420 Partner tokens for the April Monopoly GO Partner event, nine Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event at milestone 23 for 10 minutes and again at milestone 40 for 15 minutes.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Pillar Prize Tour reward
|One
|Five
|70 Partner tokens
|Two
|Five
|Cash
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|75
|125 Dice
|Five
|15
|80 Partner tokens
|Six
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Seven
|20
|120 Partner tokens
|Eight
|25
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Nine
|150
|230 Dice
|
|10
|25
|140 Partner tokens
|11
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|35
|180 Partner tokens
|14
|450
|600 Dice
|15
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|16
|60
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|17
|70
|220 Partner tokens
|18
|80
|Cash
|19
|900
|800 Dice
|
|20
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|21
|65
|250 Partner tokens
|22
|70
|Cash
|23
|90
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,500
|1,200 Dice
|25
|120
|260 Partner tokens
|26
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|150
|280 Partner tokens
|28
|140
|100 Dice
|29
|900
|Cash
|
|30
|170
|125 Dice
|31
|180
|320 Partner tokens
|32
|210
|Cash
|33
|250
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|34
|1,800
|1,500 Dice
|35
|250
|350 Partner tokens
|36
|350
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|38
|700
|380 Partner tokens
|39
|4,000
|2,800 Dice
|
|40
|700
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|41
|900
|500 Dice
|42
|800
|450 Partner tokens
|43
|2,700
|Cash
|44
|1,100
|700 Dice
|45
|1,000
|Cash
|46
|1,250
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|47
|1,500
|650 Partner tokens
|48
|7,500
|6,500 Dice
When do Pillar Prize Tour rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Pillar Prize Tour solo event in Monopoly GO will run for 48 hours, starting on April 6 at 10am CT and ending at around 9:58am CT on April 8. The event will run alongside two tournaments and multiple flash events.
How to get the most Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour rewards
The Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour event features Pickup tokens as an objective, which can be a huge advantage when trying to get the most rewards for your rolls. Pickup tokens will randomly get placed around the board, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you have two or three Pickup tokens on the same side of the Monopoly GO board. And if you should miss, the odds of you hitting a Railroad tile are increased, gaining you rewards from the tournament instead. Either way, you win out.
For players who don’t have an abundance of Dice, I recommend trying to hit milestone 31 before the event ends. Take advantage of the High Roller at milestone 23 and use your Partner tokens wisely to increase your Monopoly GO rewards even more.