Monopoly GO: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards

Stock up on Partner tokens.
Published: Apr 6, 2024 10:00 am
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kicking off the April Monopoly GO Partner event is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event, featuring 48 milestones with rewards like Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Pillar Prize Tour, a solo event containing Partner tokens for the April Fountain Partners event. The event features my favorite objective, Pickups, giving you more chances to earn Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens. Also included in the Pillar Prize Tour solo event are flash events like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.

All Pillar Prize Tour rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and dog visiting ancient pillars
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 48 milestones can earn you Pillar Prize Tour rewards like up to 15,180 Dice, 3,420 Partner tokens for the April Monopoly GO Partner event, nine Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event at milestone 23 for 10 minutes and again at milestone 40 for 15 minutes.

MilestoneTokens/PointsPillar Prize Tour reward
OneFive70 Partner tokens
TwoFiveCash
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four75125 Dice
Five1580 Partner tokens
Six15Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Seven20120 Partner tokens
Eight25Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Nine150230 Dice
1025140 Partner tokens
1130Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
1230Cash
1335180 Partner tokens
14450600 Dice
1550Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1660Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1770220 Partner tokens
1880Cash
19900800 Dice
2060Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
2165250 Partner tokens
2270Cash
2390High Roller for 10 minutes
241,5001,200 Dice
25120260 Partner tokens
26200 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
27150280 Partner tokens
28140100 Dice
29900Cash
30170125 Dice
31180320 Partner tokens
32210Cash
33250Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
341,8001,500 Dice
35250350 Partner tokens
36350Cash Boost for five minutes
37600Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
38700380 Partner tokens
394,0002,800 Dice
40700High Roller for 15 minutes
41900500 Dice
42800450 Partner tokens
432,700Cash
441,100700 Dice
451,000Cash
461,250Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
471,500650 Partner tokens
487,5006,500 Dice

When do Pillar Prize Tour rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Pillar Prize Tour solo event in Monopoly GO will run for 48 hours, starting on April 6 at 10am CT and ending at around 9:58am CT on April 8. The event will run alongside two tournaments and multiple flash events.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour rewards

The Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour event features Pickup tokens as an objective, which can be a huge advantage when trying to get the most rewards for your rolls. Pickup tokens will randomly get placed around the board, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you have two or three Pickup tokens on the same side of the Monopoly GO board. And if you should miss, the odds of you hitting a Railroad tile are increased, gaining you rewards from the tournament instead. Either way, you win out.

For players who don’t have an abundance of Dice, I recommend trying to hit milestone 31 before the event ends. Take advantage of the High Roller at milestone 23 and use your Partner tokens wisely to increase your Monopoly GO rewards even more.

