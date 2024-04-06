Monopoly GO: All Pillar Prize Tour rewards

Kicking off the April Monopoly GO Partner event is the Pillar Prize Tour solo event, featuring 48 milestones with rewards like Partner tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Dropping into Monopoly GO for two days is the Pillar Prize Tour, a solo event containing Partner tokens for the April Fountain Partners event. The event features my favorite objective, Pickups, giving you more chances to earn Dice, Stickers, and Partner tokens. Also included in the Pillar Prize Tour solo event are flash events like High Roller, Cash Boost, and Cash Grab.

All Pillar Prize Tour rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Don’t sleep on all the rewards available this weekend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 48 milestones can earn you Pillar Prize Tour rewards like up to 15,180 Dice, 3,420 Partner tokens for the April Monopoly GO Partner event, nine Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event at milestone 23 for 10 minutes and again at milestone 40 for 15 minutes.

Milestone Tokens/Points Pillar Prize Tour reward One Five 70 Partner tokens Two Five Cash Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 75 125 Dice Five 15 80 Partner tokens Six 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Seven 20 120 Partner tokens Eight 25 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Nine 150 230 Dice 10 25 140 Partner tokens 11 30 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 12 30 Cash 13 35 180 Partner tokens 14 450 600 Dice 15 50 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 16 60 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 17 70 220 Partner tokens 18 80 Cash 19 900 800 Dice 20 60 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 21 65 250 Partner tokens 22 70 Cash 23 90 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,500 1,200 Dice 25 120 260 Partner tokens 26 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 150 280 Partner tokens 28 140 100 Dice 29 900 Cash 30 170 125 Dice 31 180 320 Partner tokens 32 210 Cash 33 250 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 34 1,800 1,500 Dice 35 250 350 Partner tokens 36 350 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 600 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 38 700 380 Partner tokens 39 4,000 2,800 Dice 40 700 High Roller for 15 minutes 41 900 500 Dice 42 800 450 Partner tokens 43 2,700 Cash 44 1,100 700 Dice 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,250 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 47 1,500 650 Partner tokens 48 7,500 6,500 Dice

When do Pillar Prize Tour rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Pillar Prize Tour solo event in Monopoly GO will run for 48 hours, starting on April 6 at 10am CT and ending at around 9:58am CT on April 8. The event will run alongside two tournaments and multiple flash events.

How to get the most Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour rewards

The Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour event features Pickup tokens as an objective, which can be a huge advantage when trying to get the most rewards for your rolls. Pickup tokens will randomly get placed around the board, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you have two or three Pickup tokens on the same side of the Monopoly GO board. And if you should miss, the odds of you hitting a Railroad tile are increased, gaining you rewards from the tournament instead. Either way, you win out.

For players who don’t have an abundance of Dice, I recommend trying to hit milestone 31 before the event ends. Take advantage of the High Roller at milestone 23 and use your Partner tokens wisely to increase your Monopoly GO rewards even more.

