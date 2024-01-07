Monopoly GO: All Top Hat rewards and milestones

Get to the top for sweet rewards.

Monopoly GO's characters trading gold stickers.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new tournament with standard rewards called Top Hat will drop into Monopoly GO for 24 hours. 

Wrapping up with the four-day Monopoly Origins solo event is a new Monopoly GO tournament. The Top Hat rewards and milestones are the same as the previous tournaments, featuring a decent amount of free Dice, Sticker packs, special events, and cash. The total Monopoly GO Dice rewards for the Top Hat tournament is 3,440 throughout 25 milestones.

Full list of Monopoly GO Top Hat rewards and milestones

Top Hat rewards leaderboard
Top Hat rewards leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The name change is the only adjustment made by Scopely for the Top Hat rewards and milestones. All rewards are the same as previous tournaments from the start of the Monopoly Origins season

MilestonesTokens/PointsRace to the Top rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice


Are the Top Hat rewards and milestones worth playing Monopoly GO?

Based on the previous Monopoly GO tournaments since the start of Origins, unlocking up to milestone 17 is worth it. Much of this depends on where you are in the Monopoly Origins solo event, though. If you need some extra Dice to unlock hundreds of Dice from the solo event, then playing the Top Hat tournament might be worth investing in. 

How to play Top Hat in Monopoly GO

Top Hat how to play tokens
Top Hat Monopoly GO | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The main objective for Top Hat, much like Race to the Top, is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist mini-game over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher. And don’t forget to increase your Dice multiplier.

Bank Heist Top Hat rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Top Hat rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

