Monopoly GO: All Top Hat rewards and milestones

A new tournament with standard rewards called Top Hat will drop into Monopoly GO for 24 hours.
Wrapping up with the four-day Monopoly Origins solo event is a new Monopoly GO tournament. The Top Hat rewards and milestones are the same as the previous tournaments, featuring a decent amount of free Dice, Sticker packs, special events, and cash. The total Monopoly GO Dice rewards for the Top Hat tournament is 3,440 throughout 25 milestones.
Full list of Monopoly GO Top Hat rewards and milestones
The name change is the only adjustment made by Scopely for the Top Hat rewards and milestones. All rewards are the same as previous tournaments from the start of the Monopoly Origins season.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Race to the Top rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
Are the Top Hat rewards and milestones worth playing Monopoly GO?
Based on the previous Monopoly GO tournaments since the start of Origins, unlocking up to milestone 17 is worth it. Much of this depends on where you are in the Monopoly Origins solo event, though. If you need some extra Dice to unlock hundreds of Dice from the solo event, then playing the Top Hat tournament might be worth investing in.
How to play Top Hat in Monopoly GO
The main objective for Top Hat, much like Race to the Top, is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist mini-game over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher. And don’t forget to increase your Dice multiplier.
Bank Heist Top Hat rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Top Hat rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens