Monopoly GO: All Top Hat rewards and milestones

A new tournament with standard rewards called Top Hat will drop into Monopoly GO for 24 hours.

Wrapping up with the four-day Monopoly Origins solo event is a new Monopoly GO tournament. The Top Hat rewards and milestones are the same as the previous tournaments, featuring a decent amount of free Dice, Sticker packs, special events, and cash. The total Monopoly GO Dice rewards for the Top Hat tournament is 3,440 throughout 25 milestones.

Full list of Monopoly GO Top Hat rewards and milestones

Top Hat rewards leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The name change is the only adjustment made by Scopely for the Top Hat rewards and milestones. All rewards are the same as previous tournaments from the start of the Monopoly Origins season.

Milestones Tokens/Points Race to the Top rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All Monopoly GO Race to the Top rewards and milestones

Are the Top Hat rewards and milestones worth playing Monopoly GO?

Based on the previous Monopoly GO tournaments since the start of Origins, unlocking up to milestone 17 is worth it. Much of this depends on where you are in the Monopoly Origins solo event, though. If you need some extra Dice to unlock hundreds of Dice from the solo event, then playing the Top Hat tournament might be worth investing in.

How to play Top Hat in Monopoly GO

Top Hat Monopoly GO | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The main objective for Top Hat, much like Race to the Top, is to land on a Railroad tile, triggering either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. You want a Bank Heist mini-game over a Shutdown, especially during a Mega Heist special event, as the tokens/points you receive are higher. And don’t forget to increase your Dice multiplier.

Bank Heist Top Hat rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Top Hat rewards