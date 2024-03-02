Monopoly GO: All Reef Rush rewards and milestones

A new two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Reef Rush has dropped, featuring the chance to score 282 Peg-E tokens and a Sticker Wildcard.
The hunt for a Monopoly GO Wildcard Sticker continues through Reef Rush, also known as Tropical Treasures, a 48-hour tournament with 30 milestones. Showcased through the event are Peg-E tokens that can unlock a Wildcard. Wildcards can unlock any Sticker of your choice within the Monopoly Origins Sticker albums.
Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Packed within the Reef Rush rewards are up to 3,960 Dice, along with the special events High Roller and Mega Heist. There are a total of 282 Peg-E tokens to grab and five Sticker packs.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Reef Rush rewards
|One
|75
|40 Dice
|Two
|50
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|100
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|175
|Cash
|Five
|225
|High Roller for five minutes
|Six
|300
|130 Dice
|Seven
|275
|Cash
|Eight
|450
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|550
|240 Dice
|
|10
|625
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|11
|650
|30 Peg-E tokens
|12
|700
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|13
|800
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|14
|750
|300 Dice
|15
|850
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|16
|900
|50 Peg-E tokens
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|2,000
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|2,300
|Cash
|24
|2,600
|950 Dice
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Reef Rush rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Reef Rush tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on March 2 and will run until March 4 at 11:58am. Coinciding with the tournament is the Safari Sprint event, which is slated to end on March 3.
How to play Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Rewards in the Reef Rush tournament are obtained by landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your standings from the mini-games, you’ll earn tokens/points that are applied to unlocking milestones and Reef Rush rewards.
Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Reef Rush rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens
Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for?
The two-day tournament is worth playing, and I plan to complete all 30 milestones. For those who are short on Dice, I recommend trying to get to milestone 17. This will get you enough Peg-E tokens that refill your Dice, allowing you to push toward milestone 22, which has another 80 Peg-E Monopoly GO tokens as a reward in Reef Rush.