Monopoly GO: All Reef Rush rewards and milestones

A new two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Reef Rush has dropped, featuring the chance to score 282 Peg-E tokens and a Sticker Wildcard.

The hunt for a Monopoly GO Wildcard Sticker continues through Reef Rush, also known as Tropical Treasures, a 48-hour tournament with 30 milestones. Showcased through the event are Peg-E tokens that can unlock a Wildcard. Wildcards can unlock any Sticker of your choice within the Monopoly Origins Sticker albums.

Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Score those treasures

Packed within the Reef Rush rewards are up to 3,960 Dice, along with the special events High Roller and Mega Heist. There are a total of 282 Peg-E tokens to grab and five Sticker packs.

Milestones Tokens/Points Reef Rush rewards One 75 40 Dice Two 50 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 100 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 175 Cash Five 225 High Roller for five minutes Six 300 130 Dice Seven 275 Cash Eight 450 15 Peg-E tokens Nine 550 240 Dice 10 625 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 11 650 30 Peg-E tokens 12 700 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 13 800 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 14 750 300 Dice 15 850 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 16 900 50 Peg-E tokens 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 21 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 2,000 80 Peg-E tokens 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Peg-E tokens 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

When do Reef Rush rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Reef Rush tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on March 2 and will run until March 4 at 11:58am. Coinciding with the tournament is the Safari Sprint event, which is slated to end on March 3.

How to play Monopoly GO Reef Rush

Reef Rush leaderboard

Rewards in the Reef Rush tournament are obtained by landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your standings from the mini-games, you’ll earn tokens/points that are applied to unlocking milestones and Reef Rush rewards.

Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Reef Rush rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for?

The two-day tournament is worth playing, and I plan to complete all 30 milestones. For those who are short on Dice, I recommend trying to get to milestone 17. This will get you enough Peg-E tokens that refill your Dice, allowing you to push toward milestone 22, which has another 80 Peg-E Monopoly GO tokens as a reward in Reef Rush.