Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Reef Rush rewards and milestones

Score Peg-E tokens and rank up the leaderboard.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 2, 2024 01:00 pm
Western figures hanging around Monopoly GO board
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new two-day Monopoly GO tournament called Reef Rush has dropped, featuring the chance to score 282 Peg-E tokens and a Sticker Wildcard. 

Recommended Videos

The hunt for a Monopoly GO Wildcard Sticker continues through Reef Rush, also known as Tropical Treasures, a 48-hour tournament with 30 milestones. Showcased through the event are Peg-E tokens that can unlock a Wildcard. Wildcards can unlock any Sticker of your choice within the Monopoly Origins Sticker albums

Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Two women diving in ocean water
Score those treasures, Screenshot by Dot Esports

Packed within the Reef Rush rewards are up to 3,960 Dice, along with the special events High Roller and Mega Heist. There are a total of 282 Peg-E tokens to grab and five Sticker packs. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsReef Rush rewards
One7540 Dice
Two50Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three100Seven Peg-E tokens
Four175Cash
Five225High Roller for five minutes
Six300130 Dice
Seven275Cash
Eight45015 Peg-E tokens
Nine550240 Dice
10625Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1165030 Peg-E tokens
12700Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
13800Mega Heist for 20 minutes
14750300 Dice
15850Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
1690050 Peg-E tokens
171,000Cash
181,200Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
211,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
222,00080 Peg-E tokens
232,300Cash
242,600950 Dice
253,000Cash
263,500100 Peg-E tokens
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

When do Reef Rush rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Reef Rush tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on March 2 and will run until March 4 at 11:58am. Coinciding with the tournament is the Safari Sprint event, which is slated to end on March 3. 

How to play Monopoly GO Reef Rush

Two women diving in ocean water
Reef Rush leaderboard, Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards in the Reef Rush tournament are obtained by landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your standings from the mini-games, you’ll earn tokens/points that are applied to unlocking milestones and Reef Rush rewards. 

Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Reef Rush rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for?

The two-day tournament is worth playing, and I plan to complete all 30 milestones. For those who are short on Dice, I recommend trying to get to milestone 17. This will get you enough Peg-E tokens that refill your Dice, allowing you to push toward milestone 22, which has another 80 Peg-E Monopoly GO tokens as a reward in Reef Rush.

related content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones
An image with the Safari Sprint event logo on a cartoon dirt background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones
A picture of the Habitat Heroes logo with two characters planting a tree.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones
An image with the Safari Sprint event logo on a cartoon dirt background.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones
A picture of the Habitat Heroes logo with two characters planting a tree.
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 1, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.