Monopoly GO: Reef Rush rewards and milestones (March 5 to 6)

Scopely is wrapping up the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO with a returning 24-hour tournament called Reef Rush, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, Stickers, and cash.
A returning Monopoly GO tournament has dropped for players, providing one last chance to collect Peg-E tokens in conjunction with the solo event, Arctic Adventures. Special events running alongside the tournament are fairly standard. Missing from the list is a Golden Blitz, which many players like myself are anxiously awaiting, and a Landmark Rush.
Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Showcasing 30 total milestones, Reef Rush rewards include 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, Safari Sprint, High Roller is unlocked at milestone four and there is no extra Mega Heist.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Safari Sprint rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|100 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When do Reef Rush rewards in Monopoly GO end?
All Reef Rush rewards will wrap on March 6 at around 11:58am CT, roughly 24 hours after the event began on March 5 at 10pm CT. There are a total of 30 milestones to unlock for players seeking every Monopoly GO reward offered through the tournament.
Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for
The chance to collect Peg-E tokens is a solid reason to play for Reef Rush rewards. Those low on Dice can hope to increase rolls by hitting the 20 Dice circle. Should you have some Peg-E tokens already gathered, I recommend trying to get above 100, using the 20 and 30 times multiplier to increase your rewards.
How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO
The Reef Rush tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Tokens/points are rewarded depending on the results of the mini-game, getting applied to unlocking Reef Rush rewards stashed behind milestones.
Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Reef Rush rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens