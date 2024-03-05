Monopoly GO: Reef Rush rewards and milestones (March 5 to 6)

Scopely is wrapping up the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO with a returning 24-hour tournament called Reef Rush, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

Recommended Videos

A returning Monopoly GO tournament has dropped for players, providing one last chance to collect Peg-E tokens in conjunction with the solo event, Arctic Adventures. Special events running alongside the tournament are fairly standard. Missing from the list is a Golden Blitz, which many players like myself are anxiously awaiting, and a Landmark Rush.

Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Only one day left to collect Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showcasing 30 total milestones, Reef Rush rewards include 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, Safari Sprint, High Roller is unlocked at milestone four and there is no extra Mega Heist.

Milestones Tokens/Points Safari Sprint rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 100 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 130 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When do Reef Rush rewards in Monopoly GO end?

All Reef Rush rewards will wrap on March 6 at around 11:58am CT, roughly 24 hours after the event began on March 5 at 10pm CT. There are a total of 30 milestones to unlock for players seeking every Monopoly GO reward offered through the tournament.

Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for

The chance to collect Peg-E tokens is a solid reason to play for Reef Rush rewards. Those low on Dice can hope to increase rolls by hitting the 20 Dice circle. Should you have some Peg-E tokens already gathered, I recommend trying to get above 100, using the 20 and 30 times multiplier to increase your rewards.

How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

Tokens/points for Reef Rush rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reef Rush tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Tokens/points are rewarded depending on the results of the mini-game, getting applied to unlocking Reef Rush rewards stashed behind milestones.

Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Reef Rush rewards