Monopoly GO: Reef Rush rewards and milestones (March 5 to 6)

Last chance to collect Peg-E tokens.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 01:04 pm
Scopely is wrapping up the Peg-E event in Monopoly GO with a returning 24-hour tournament called Reef Rush, featuring rewards like Peg-E tokens, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

A returning Monopoly GO tournament has dropped for players, providing one last chance to collect Peg-E tokens in conjunction with the solo event, Arctic Adventures. Special events running alongside the tournament are fairly standard. Missing from the list is a Golden Blitz, which many players like myself are anxiously awaiting, and a Landmark Rush. 

Full list of Reef Rush rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showcasing 30 total milestones, Reef Rush rewards include 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. Much like the previous Monopoly GO tournament, Safari Sprint, High Roller is unlocked at milestone four and there is no extra Mega Heist. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSafari Sprint rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140100 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven13010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2270080 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When do Reef Rush rewards in Monopoly GO end?

All Reef Rush rewards will wrap on March 6 at around 11:58am CT, roughly 24 hours after the event began on March 5 at 10pm CT. There are a total of 30 milestones to unlock for players seeking every Monopoly GO reward offered through the tournament. 

Are the Monopoly GO Reef Rush rewards worth playing for 

The chance to collect Peg-E tokens is a solid reason to play for Reef Rush rewards. Those low on Dice can hope to increase rolls by hitting the 20 Dice circle. Should you have some Peg-E tokens already gathered, I recommend trying to get above 100, using the 20 and 30 times multiplier to increase your rewards. 

How to play Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

The Reef Rush tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Tokens/points are rewarded depending on the results of the mini-game, getting applied to unlocking Reef Rush rewards stashed behind milestones. 

Bank Heist Reef Rush rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Reef Rush rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)




All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Mar 5, 2024
Monopoly GO: Safari Sprint rewards and milestones (March 4 to 5)




Monopoly GO: Safari Sprint rewards and milestones (March 4 to 5)
Mar 4, 2024
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event




Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Mar 4, 2024
