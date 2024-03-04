Category:
Monopoly GO: Safari Sprint rewards and milestones (March 4 to 5)

Peg-E rewards along the way.
Published: Mar 4, 2024
Two women diving in ocean water
More Monopoly GO rewards are on the way through the Safari Sprint tournament, showcasing Peg-E tokens, High Roller, and Dice. 

Two days remain for the Monopoly GO Peg-E token machine event, with Scopely dropping a 24-hour tournament called Safari Sprint. A Landmark Rush event is scheduled for March 4 at 10am CT, and no Golden Blitz is slated to drop at time of writing. And the free Dice links dropped another 30 rolls. 

Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing all 30 milestones will reward you with Safari Sprint rewards like 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. The High Roller special event unlocks at milestone four, with no Mega Heist milestone. And the final Peg-E milestone is 26, rewarding you with 100 Peg-E tokens. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSafari Sprint rewards
One5035 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five140100 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven13010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine180150 Dice
1020015 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
12225175 Dice
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
2270080 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards end?

The Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards will start dropping on March 4 at 12pm CT and end on March 5 at around 11:58am. It is a 30-milestone tournament with Peg-E tokens added to the loot. 

Are the Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards worth playing?

There are two days left to the Peg-E token machine event, which is why I recommend playing for Safari Sprint rewards. The tournament also coincides with Artic Adventures, a solo event that includes the objective of landing on Railroad tiles. 

How to play for Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on the results from the mini-games, you are rewarded with tokens/points that unlock milestones for Safari Sprint rewards. 

Bank Heist Safari Sprint rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Safari Sprint rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
