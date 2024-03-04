Monopoly GO: Safari Sprint rewards and milestones (March 4 to 5)

More Monopoly GO rewards are on the way through the Safari Sprint tournament, showcasing Peg-E tokens, High Roller, and Dice.
Two days remain for the Monopoly GO Peg-E token machine event, with Scopely dropping a 24-hour tournament called Safari Sprint. A Landmark Rush event is scheduled for March 4 at 10am CT, and no Golden Blitz is slated to drop at time of writing. And the free Dice links dropped another 30 rolls.
Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing all 30 milestones will reward you with Safari Sprint rewards like 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. The High Roller special event unlocks at milestone four, with no Mega Heist milestone. And the final Peg-E milestone is 26, rewarding you with 100 Peg-E tokens.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Safari Sprint rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|100 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|180
|150 Dice
|
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E tokens
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|225
|175 Dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards end?
The Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards will start dropping on March 4 at 12pm CT and end on March 5 at around 11:58am. It is a 30-milestone tournament with Peg-E tokens added to the loot.
Are the Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards worth playing?
There are two days left to the Peg-E token machine event, which is why I recommend playing for Safari Sprint rewards. The tournament also coincides with Artic Adventures, a solo event that includes the objective of landing on Railroad tiles.
How to play for Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards
The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on the results from the mini-games, you are rewarded with tokens/points that unlock milestones for Safari Sprint rewards.
Bank Heist Safari Sprint rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Safari Sprint rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens