Monopoly GO: Safari Sprint rewards and milestones (March 4 to 5)

More Monopoly GO rewards are on the way through the Safari Sprint tournament, showcasing Peg-E tokens, High Roller, and Dice.

Two days remain for the Monopoly GO Peg-E token machine event, with Scopely dropping a 24-hour tournament called Safari Sprint. A Landmark Rush event is scheduled for March 4 at 10am CT, and no Golden Blitz is slated to drop at time of writing. And the free Dice links dropped another 30 rolls.

Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing all 30 milestones will reward you with Safari Sprint rewards like 3,110 Dice, 280 Peg-E tokens, and five Sticker packs. The High Roller special event unlocks at milestone four, with no Mega Heist milestone. And the final Peg-E milestone is 26, rewarding you with 100 Peg-E tokens.

Milestones Tokens/Points Safari Sprint rewards One 50 35 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 100 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 130 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 180 150 Dice 10 200 15 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 225 175 Dice 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 700 80 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards end?

The Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards will start dropping on March 4 at 12pm CT and end on March 5 at around 11:58am. It is a 30-milestone tournament with Peg-E tokens added to the loot.

Are the Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards worth playing?

There are two days left to the Peg-E token machine event, which is why I recommend playing for Safari Sprint rewards. The tournament also coincides with Artic Adventures, a solo event that includes the objective of landing on Railroad tiles.

How to play for Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards

The objective for Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile, unlocking the mini-games Shutdown or Bank Heist. Depending on the results from the mini-games, you are rewarded with tokens/points that unlock milestones for Safari Sprint rewards.

Bank Heist Safari Sprint rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Safari Sprint rewards