Monopoly GO: Artic Adventures rewards and milestones

Scopely has a three-day Monopoly GO solo event called Artic Adventures, featuring an objective of Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles.
Get ready to roll those Dice in the Monopoly GO Artic Adventures solo event, containing 50 milestones. The event will run for three days, offering standard rewards like Dice and Stickers. Arctic Adventures rewards also include Peg-E tokens, which I am chasing to unlock the next Sticker Wildcard.
Full list of Artic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing all 50 milestones in the Artic Adventures solo event can earn 18,690 Dice, along with 896 Peg-E tokens. Multiple mini-games of High Roller are offered at milestones 28 and 43, and overachievers can unlock five-star Sticker packs starting on milestone 42.
|Milestone
|Token/Points
|Artic Adventure reward
|One
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Two
|20
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Three
|40
|15 Dice
|Four
|45
|Cash
|Five
|150
|75 Dice
|Six
|40
|13 Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|50
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|Eight
|55
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|65
|15 Peg-E tokens
|
|10
|375
|200 Dice
|11
|60
|18 Peg-E tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|80
|20 Peg-E tokens
|15
|100
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|850
|500 Dice
|17
|100
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|110
|25 Peg-E tokens
|19
|120
|50 Dice
|
|20
|115
|30 Peg-E tokens
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice
|22
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|23
|175
|Cash
|24
|200
|40 Peg-E tokens
|25
|250
|Cash
|26
|2,500
|1,300 Dice
|27
|275
|50 Peg-E tokens
|28
|300
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|29
|325
|60 Peg-E tokens
|
|30
|400
|Cash
|31
|3,500
|1,600 Dice
|32
|450
|150 Dice
|33
|500
|75 Peg-E tokens
|34
|650
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|35
|750
|80 Peg-E tokens
|36
|4,500
|2,000 Dice
|37
|800
|90 Peg-E tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|
|40
|1,500
|100 Peg-E tokens
|41
|10,000
|3,800 Dice
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|43
|1,700
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|44
|1,800
|120 Peg-E tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice
|47
|3,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|48
|3,500
|150 Peg-E tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice
When do Artic Adventure rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Artic Adventures solo event in Monopoly GO will run from March 3, starting at 9am CT, to March 6 at around 8:58am CT. It is a three-day event that will coincide with tournaments and other special events.
How to play Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures
The objective for Artic Adventures is to land on either a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. I like these types of solo events as you can cash in on rewards from solo events and tournaments at the same time when you land on a Railroad tile.
|Monopoly GO tile
|Arctic Adventures tokens
|Chance
|Two
|Community Chest
|Three
|Railroad
|Five
Are the Artic Adventures rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?
Playing the Artic Adventures event is a must for me as I am still chasing the Sticker Wildcard from the Peg-E machine event. The event also coincides with tournament rewards, where you can potentially double up on Dice, Stickers, and more. Be sure to increase your multiplier when near a Chance tile, collecting tokens/points for hitting Chance and then getting sent to a Railroad tile.
If you’re not a Monopoly GO degenerate like me, I recommend getting to at least milestone 30, using the High Roller special event to push those last few Artic Adventure rewards.