Monopoly GO: Artic Adventures rewards and milestones

An arctic breeze ushers in sweet Monopoly GO rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 3, 2024 10:00 am
Scopely has a three-day Monopoly GO solo event called Artic Adventures, featuring an objective of Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. 

Get ready to roll those Dice in the Monopoly GO Artic Adventures solo event, containing 50 milestones. The event will run for three days, offering standard rewards like Dice and Stickers. Arctic Adventures rewards also include Peg-E tokens, which I am chasing to unlock the next Sticker Wildcard. 

Full list of Artic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Completing all 50 milestones in the Artic Adventures solo event can earn 18,690 Dice, along with 896 Peg-E tokens. Multiple mini-games of High Roller are offered at milestones 28 and 43, and overachievers can unlock five-star Sticker packs starting on milestone 42.

MilestoneToken/PointsArtic Adventure reward
One25Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Two2010 Peg-E tokens
Three4015 Dice
Four45Cash
Five15075 Dice
Six4013 Peg-E tokens
Seven50Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
Eight55Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine6515 Peg-E tokens
10375200 Dice
116018 Peg-E tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
148020 Peg-E tokens
15100Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16850500 Dice
17100Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1811025 Peg-E tokens
1912050 Dice
2011530 Peg-E tokens
211,300700 Dice
22150Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
23175Cash
2420040 Peg-E tokens
25250Cash
262,5001,300 Dice
2727550 Peg-E tokens
28300High Roller for 10 minutes
2932560 Peg-E tokens
30400Cash
313,5001,600 Dice
32450150 Dice
3350075 Peg-E tokens
34650Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
3575080 Peg-E tokens
364,5002,000 Dice
3780090 Peg-E tokens
38900Cash
391,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
401,500100 Peg-E tokens
4110,0003,800 Dice
421,600Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
431,700High Roller for 20 minutes
441,800120 Peg-E tokens
457,000Cash
462,000800 Dice
473,000Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
483,500150 Peg-E tokens
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice

When do Artic Adventure rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Artic Adventures solo event in Monopoly GO will run from March 3, starting at 9am CT, to March 6 at around 8:58am CT. It is a three-day event that will coincide with tournaments and other special events. 

How to play Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures

Dogs howling at moon
How to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Artic Adventures is to land on either a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. I like these types of solo events as you can cash in on rewards from solo events and tournaments at the same time when you land on a Railroad tile. 

Monopoly GO tileArctic Adventures tokens
ChanceTwo
Community ChestThree
RailroadFive

Are the Artic Adventures rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?

Playing the Artic Adventures event is a must for me as I am still chasing the Sticker Wildcard from the Peg-E machine event. The event also coincides with tournament rewards, where you can potentially double up on Dice, Stickers, and more. Be sure to increase your multiplier when near a Chance tile, collecting tokens/points for hitting Chance and then getting sent to a Railroad tile. 

If you’re not a Monopoly GO degenerate like me, I recommend getting to at least milestone 30, using the High Roller special event to push those last few Artic Adventure rewards.

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.