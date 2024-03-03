Monopoly GO: Artic Adventures rewards and milestones

Scopely has a three-day Monopoly GO solo event called Artic Adventures, featuring an objective of Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles.

Get ready to roll those Dice in the Monopoly GO Artic Adventures solo event, containing 50 milestones. The event will run for three days, offering standard rewards like Dice and Stickers. Arctic Adventures rewards also include Peg-E tokens, which I am chasing to unlock the next Sticker Wildcard.

Full list of Artic Adventure rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get those Peg-E tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing all 50 milestones in the Artic Adventures solo event can earn 18,690 Dice, along with 896 Peg-E tokens. Multiple mini-games of High Roller are offered at milestones 28 and 43, and overachievers can unlock five-star Sticker packs starting on milestone 42.

Milestone Token/Points Artic Adventure reward One 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Two 20 10 Peg-E tokens Three 40 15 Dice Four 45 Cash Five 150 75 Dice Six 40 13 Peg-E tokens Seven 50 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes Eight 55 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 65 15 Peg-E tokens 10 375 200 Dice 11 60 18 Peg-E tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 80 20 Peg-E tokens 15 100 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 850 500 Dice 17 100 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 110 25 Peg-E tokens 19 120 50 Dice 20 115 30 Peg-E tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 23 175 Cash 24 200 40 Peg-E tokens 25 250 Cash 26 2,500 1,300 Dice 27 275 50 Peg-E tokens 28 300 High Roller for 10 minutes 29 325 60 Peg-E tokens 30 400 Cash 31 3,500 1,600 Dice 32 450 150 Dice 33 500 75 Peg-E tokens 34 650 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 35 750 80 Peg-E tokens 36 4,500 2,000 Dice 37 800 90 Peg-E tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 40 1,500 100 Peg-E tokens 41 10,000 3,800 Dice 42 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 43 1,700 High Roller for 20 minutes 44 1,800 120 Peg-E tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice 47 3,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 48 3,500 150 Peg-E tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice

When do Artic Adventure rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Artic Adventures solo event in Monopoly GO will run from March 3, starting at 9am CT, to March 6 at around 8:58am CT. It is a three-day event that will coincide with tournaments and other special events.

How to play Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures

How to play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Artic Adventures is to land on either a Chance, Community Chest, or Railroad tile. I like these types of solo events as you can cash in on rewards from solo events and tournaments at the same time when you land on a Railroad tile.

Monopoly GO tile Arctic Adventures tokens Chance Two Community Chest Three Railroad Five

Are the Artic Adventures rewards worth playing the Monopoly GO event?

Playing the Artic Adventures event is a must for me as I am still chasing the Sticker Wildcard from the Peg-E machine event. The event also coincides with tournament rewards, where you can potentially double up on Dice, Stickers, and more. Be sure to increase your multiplier when near a Chance tile, collecting tokens/points for hitting Chance and then getting sent to a Railroad tile.

If you’re not a Monopoly GO degenerate like me, I recommend getting to at least milestone 30, using the High Roller special event to push those last few Artic Adventure rewards.