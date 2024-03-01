Category:
All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones

A second opportunity to get more Peg-E Tokens for Prize Drop.
Bhernardo Viana
Mar 1, 2024
An image with the Safari Sprint event logo on a cartoon dirt background.
February has ended, and Safari Sprint is replacing Feb Frenzy as the active Monopoly GO tournament. Like the Habitat Heroes event, Safari Sprint gives you Peg-E Tokens as part of its milestone rewards, letting you earn extra prizes from the Prize Drop.

To win prizes in the Safari Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO, land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. This scores you points that go toward reaching milestones, unlocking rewards as you hit them. The bigger the dice multiplier you use on Railroads, the more points you earn in one go. In addition, your final score is ranked against your friends and other players on a leaderboard. The higher your rank is when Safari Sprint ends, the better the extra rewards you receive will be.

Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Safari Sprint is a one-day tournament with 30 milestones. You need to collect 17,400 points to claim all the milestone rewards. After reaching this limit, you can still play to rank higher on the leaderboards for a better position when the event finishes, but you won’t earn more rewards for extra points. Use the Peg-E Tokens from the Prize Drop event to get more dice, Sticker Packs, and unique player tokens and skins. Below is the complete list of the rewards for Safari Sprint, along with a table showing each milestone’s details.

  • 3,110 dice
  • 280 Peg-E Tokens
  • One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Six Cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of High Roller
MilestonesPointsSafari Sprint rewards
15035 dice
240Green Sticker Pack (one star)
3805 Peg-E Tokens
4120Five-minute High Roller
5140100 dice
6150Cash
71308 Peg-E Tokens
8160Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
9180150 dice
1020015 Peg-E Tokens
11250Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
12225175 dice
1327520 Peg-E Tokens
14300Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
15400275 dice
16375Cash
1742550 Peg-E Tokens
18500Cash
19600400 dice
2065025-minute Rent Frenzy
21550Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
2270080 Peg-E Tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 dice
25900Cash
261,300100 Peg-E Tokens
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Safari Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards

Final placementFeb Frenzy Leaderboard Rewards
First place850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Second place600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Third place400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
Fourth place300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Fifth place250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
Sixth place200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Seventh place150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
Eighth place100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
Ninth place75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
10th place50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
11th place25 dice, Cash
12th place25 dice, Cash
13th place25 dice, Cash
14th place25 dice, Cash
15th place25 dice, Cash
16th to 100th placeCash
21st to 50th placeCash
Bhernardo Viana
