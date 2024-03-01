All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones

February has ended, and Safari Sprint is replacing Feb Frenzy as the active Monopoly GO tournament. Like the Habitat Heroes event, Safari Sprint gives you Peg-E Tokens as part of its milestone rewards, letting you earn extra prizes from the Prize Drop.

To win prizes in the Safari Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO, land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. This scores you points that go toward reaching milestones, unlocking rewards as you hit them. The bigger the dice multiplier you use on Railroads, the more points you earn in one go. In addition, your final score is ranked against your friends and other players on a leaderboard. The higher your rank is when Safari Sprint ends, the better the extra rewards you receive will be.

Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Safari Sprint is a one-day tournament with 30 milestones. You need to collect 17,400 points to claim all the milestone rewards. After reaching this limit, you can still play to rank higher on the leaderboards for a better position when the event finishes, but you won’t earn more rewards for extra points. Use the Peg-E Tokens from the Prize Drop event to get more dice, Sticker Packs, and unique player tokens and skins. Below is the complete list of the rewards for Safari Sprint, along with a table showing each milestone’s details.

3,110 dice

280 Peg-E Tokens

One Green Sticker Pack (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Six Cash rewards

25 minutes of Rent Frenzy

15 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of High Roller

Milestones Points Safari Sprint rewards 1 50 35 dice 2 40 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 3 80 5 Peg-E Tokens 4 120 Five-minute High Roller 5 140 100 dice 6 150 Cash 7 130 8 Peg-E Tokens 8 160 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 9 180 150 dice 10 200 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 12 225 175 dice 13 275 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 15 400 275 dice 16 375 Cash 17 425 50 Peg-E Tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 dice 20 650 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 22 700 80 Peg-E Tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 dice 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 100 Peg-E Tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 dice

Monopoly GO’s Safari Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards