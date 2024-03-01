All Monopoly GO Safari Sprint rewards and milestones

February has ended, and Safari Sprint is replacing Feb Frenzy as the active Monopoly GO tournament. Like the Habitat Heroes event, Safari Sprint gives you Peg-E Tokens as part of its milestone rewards, letting you earn extra prizes from the Prize Drop.
To win prizes in the Safari Sprint tournament in Monopoly GO, land on Railroad squares and play the Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames. This scores you points that go toward reaching milestones, unlocking rewards as you hit them. The bigger the dice multiplier you use on Railroads, the more points you earn in one go. In addition, your final score is ranked against your friends and other players on a leaderboard. The higher your rank is when Safari Sprint ends, the better the extra rewards you receive will be.
Full list of Safari Sprint rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Safari Sprint is a one-day tournament with 30 milestones. You need to collect 17,400 points to claim all the milestone rewards. After reaching this limit, you can still play to rank higher on the leaderboards for a better position when the event finishes, but you won’t earn more rewards for extra points. Use the Peg-E Tokens from the Prize Drop event to get more dice, Sticker Packs, and unique player tokens and skins. Below is the complete list of the rewards for Safari Sprint, along with a table showing each milestone’s details.
- 3,110 dice
- 280 Peg-E Tokens
- One Green Sticker Pack (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- Six Cash rewards
- 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of High Roller
|Milestones
|Points
|Safari Sprint rewards
|1
|50
|35 dice
|2
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|3
|80
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|4
|120
|Five-minute High Roller
|5
|140
|100 dice
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|130
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|160
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|9
|180
|150 dice
|10
|200
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|12
|225
|175 dice
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|15
|400
|275 dice
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 dice
|20
|650
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|22
|700
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 dice
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 dice
Monopoly GO’s Safari Sprint tournament leaderboard rewards
|Final placement
|Feb Frenzy Leaderboard Rewards
|First place
|850 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Second place
|600 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Third place
|400 dice, Cash, Four-Star Sticker pack
|Fourth place
|300 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Fifth place
|250 dice, Cash, Three-Star Sticker pack
|Sixth place
|200 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Seventh place
|150 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|Eighth place
|100 dice, Cash, Two -Star Sticker pack
|Ninth place
|75 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|10th place
|50 dice, Cash, Two-Star Sticker pack
|11th place
|25 dice, Cash
|12th place
|25 dice, Cash
|13th place
|25 dice, Cash
|14th place
|25 dice, Cash
|15th place
|25 dice, Cash
|16th to 100th place
|Cash
|21st to 50th place
|Cash