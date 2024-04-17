Mr. Monopoly reading blue prints in his office through Monopoly GO
Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones

Go on the hunt for more Pickaxe tokens.
The anniversary Treasure Hunt continues in Monopoly GO with a new 48-hour tournament called GO Prize Hunt, supporting it through Dice and Pickaxe tokens.

Double points return to Monopoly GO through the GO Prize Hunt two-day tournament, featuring twice as many tokens/points for placements through a Bank Heist. You can take advantage of a High Roller special event during the early stages of the tournament and rank up the leaderboard quicker through a Mega Heist at milestone 12. Be on the lookout for a Golden Blitz coming soon, and be sure to unlock as many Pickaxe tokens as you can to get the Wild Sticker at the end of the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.

Every GO Prize Hunt reward in Monopoly GO

Mrs. Monopoly looking at artifact in Monopoly GO
Take advantage of double points to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total GO Prize Hunt rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 121 Pickaxe tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller flash event is located at milestone six, while a Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 12. Other special events included as rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab

GO Prize Hunt milestonePoints/TokensGO Prize Hunt reward
One75Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Two50Three Pickaxe tokens
Three100Cash
Four175100 Dice
Five225Four Pickaxe tokens
Six300High Roller for five minutes
Seven275Six Pickaxe tokens
Eight350200 Dice
Nine400Eight Pickaxe tokens
10420Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1140010 Pickaxe tokens
12700Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13800Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
1475012 Pickaxe tokens
15850420 Dice
1690018 Pickaxe tokens
171,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,80025 Pickaxe tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice
242,60035 Pickaxe tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice
All early Go Prize Hunt rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do GO Prize Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All GO Prize Hunt rewards end on April 19 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament runs alongside two solo events, Anniversary Bash on April 17 and part of April 18, with a new Monopoly GO solo event dropping on April 18. 

How do double points work in Monopoly GO Prize Hunt?

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the main objective of any tournament, offering players the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Double points increase the points/tokens you can earn for completing a Bank Heist. But with the double points are milestones with higher point/token values, so be sure to play until you hit a Bank Heist to capitalize on the extra points/tokens to earn more GO Prize Hunt rewards.

Bank Heist GO Prize Hunt rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown GO Prize Hunt rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
