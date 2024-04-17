Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones

The anniversary Treasure Hunt continues in Monopoly GO with a new 48-hour tournament called GO Prize Hunt, supporting it through Dice and Pickaxe tokens.
Double points return to Monopoly GO through the GO Prize Hunt two-day tournament, featuring twice as many tokens/points for placements through a Bank Heist. You can take advantage of a High Roller special event during the early stages of the tournament and rank up the leaderboard quicker through a Mega Heist at milestone 12. Be on the lookout for a Golden Blitz coming soon, and be sure to unlock as many Pickaxe tokens as you can to get the Wild Sticker at the end of the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.
Every GO Prize Hunt reward in Monopoly GO
The total GO Prize Hunt rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 121 Pickaxe tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller flash event is located at milestone six, while a Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 12. Other special events included as rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.
|GO Prize Hunt milestone
|Points/Tokens
|GO Prize Hunt reward
|One
|75
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Two
|50
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Three
|100
|Cash
|Four
|175
|100 Dice
|Five
|225
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|300
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|275
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|400
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|10
|420
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|
|11
|400
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|700
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|800
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|750
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|850
|420 Dice
|16
|900
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|650 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|1,800
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do GO Prize Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All GO Prize Hunt rewards end on April 19 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament runs alongside two solo events, Anniversary Bash on April 17 and part of April 18, with a new Monopoly GO solo event dropping on April 18.
How do double points work in Monopoly GO Prize Hunt?
Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the main objective of any tournament, offering players the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Double points increase the points/tokens you can earn for completing a Bank Heist. But with the double points are milestones with higher point/token values, so be sure to play until you hit a Bank Heist to capitalize on the extra points/tokens to earn more GO Prize Hunt rewards.
Bank Heist GO Prize Hunt rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown GO Prize Hunt rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens