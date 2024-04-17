Monopoly GO: All GO Prize Hunt rewards and milestones

The anniversary Treasure Hunt continues in Monopoly GO with a new 48-hour tournament called GO Prize Hunt, supporting it through Dice and Pickaxe tokens.

Double points return to Monopoly GO through the GO Prize Hunt two-day tournament, featuring twice as many tokens/points for placements through a Bank Heist. You can take advantage of a High Roller special event during the early stages of the tournament and rank up the leaderboard quicker through a Mega Heist at milestone 12. Be on the lookout for a Golden Blitz coming soon, and be sure to unlock as many Pickaxe tokens as you can to get the Wild Sticker at the end of the Anniversary Treasure Hunt.

Every GO Prize Hunt reward in Monopoly GO

Take advantage of double points to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total GO Prize Hunt rewards you can earn by completing the Monopoly GO tournament are 4,170 Dice, 121 Pickaxe tokens, five Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller flash event is located at milestone six, while a Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone 12. Other special events included as rewards are Rent Frenzy and Cash Grab.

GO Prize Hunt milestone Points/Tokens GO Prize Hunt reward One 75 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Two 50 Three Pickaxe tokens Three 100 Cash Four 175 100 Dice Five 225 Four Pickaxe tokens Six 300 High Roller for five minutes Seven 275 Six Pickaxe tokens Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 400 Eight Pickaxe tokens 10 420 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 400 10 Pickaxe tokens 12 700 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 13 800 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 14 750 12 Pickaxe tokens 15 850 420 Dice 16 900 18 Pickaxe tokens 17 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 25 Pickaxe tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 35 Pickaxe tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice All early Go Prize Hunt rewards are through Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do GO Prize Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All GO Prize Hunt rewards end on April 19 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament runs alongside two solo events, Anniversary Bash on April 17 and part of April 18, with a new Monopoly GO solo event dropping on April 18.

How do double points work in Monopoly GO Prize Hunt?

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile is the main objective of any tournament, offering players the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Double points increase the points/tokens you can earn for completing a Bank Heist. But with the double points are milestones with higher point/token values, so be sure to play until you hit a Bank Heist to capitalize on the extra points/tokens to earn more GO Prize Hunt rewards.

Bank Heist GO Prize Hunt rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown GO Prize Hunt rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

