Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Anniversary Bash kicks off the celebrations for Monopoly GO’s first anniversary, and players are in for a treat. Typical for solo events, participating in the Anniversary Bash allows you to collect thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and Pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures event.
Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones, listed
Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO offers 48 milestones brimming with rewards, including 15,180 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller bonus, and 195 Pickaxe tokens, letting you play in the treasure hunt event, Anniversary Treasures. The abundance of rewards makes investing your dice rolls in Anniversary Bash highly worthwhile. Here’s the full rundown of prizes available to boost your progression in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone
|Anniversary Bash rewards
|Points required
|One
|Three Pickaxes
|Five
|Two
|Cash
|Five
|Three
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|Four
|125 dice
|75
|Five
|Four Pickaxes
|15
|Six
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|15
|Seven
|Five Pickaxes
|20
|Eight
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|25
|Nine
|230 dice
|150
|10
|Seven Pickaxes
|25
|
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|30
|12
|Cash
|30
|13
|Eight Pickaxes
|35
|14
|600 dice
|450
|15
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|50
|16
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|60
|17
|10 Pickaxes
|70
|18
|Cash
|80
|19
|800 dice
|900
|20
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|60
|
|21
|14 Pickaxes
|65
|22
|Cash
|70
|23
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|90
|24
|1,200 dice
|1,500
|25
|15 Pickaxes
|120
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|200
|27
|17 Pickaxes
|150
|28
|100 dice
|140
|29
|Cash
|900
|30
|125 dice
|170
|
|31
|20 Pickaxes
|180
|32
|Cash
|210
|33
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|250
|34
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|35
|22 Pickaxes
|250
|36
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|350
|37
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|600
|38
|30 Pickaxes
|700
|39
|2,800 dice
|4,000
|40
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|700
|41
|500 dice
|900
|42
|40 Pickaxes
|800
|43
|Cash
|2,700
|44
|700 dice
|1,100
|45
|Cash
|1,000
|46
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,250
|47
|Cash
|1,500
|48
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|7,500
How to score points in Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO
In Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash, you can score points by landing on tiles with the event’s pickup token. Each time you land on one of these tiles, you’ll receive two points multiplied by the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 roll multiplier, you’ll earn 100 points. After landing on a token, it randomly relocates to another position on the board.
Use your highest dice multiplier near a cluster of pickup tokens to maximize your dice rolls during the Anniversary Bash. This strategy increases the likelihood of landing on a token, saving throughout the event, and ensuring you finish with a net positive in dice.