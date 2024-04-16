Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Anniversary Bash kicks off the celebrations for Monopoly GO’s first anniversary, and players are in for a treat. Typical for solo events, participating in the Anniversary Bash allows you to collect thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and Pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures event.

Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones, listed

Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO offers 48 milestones brimming with rewards, including 15,180 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller bonus, and 195 Pickaxe tokens, letting you play in the treasure hunt event, Anniversary Treasures. The abundance of rewards makes investing your dice rolls in Anniversary Bash highly worthwhile. Here’s the full rundown of prizes available to boost your progression in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Anniversary Bash rewards Points required One Three Pickaxes Five Two Cash Five Three Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 Four 125 dice 75 Five Four Pickaxes 15 Six Green Sticker Pack (one star) 15 Seven Five Pickaxes 20 Eight Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 25 Nine 230 dice 150 10 Seven Pickaxes 25 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 30 12 Cash 30 13 Eight Pickaxes 35 14 600 dice 450 15 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 50 16 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 60 17 10 Pickaxes 70 18 Cash 80 19 800 dice 900 20 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 60 21 14 Pickaxes 65 22 Cash 70 23 High Roller for 10 minutes 90 24 1,200 dice 1,500 25 15 Pickaxes 120 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 200 27 17 Pickaxes 150 28 100 dice 140 29 Cash 900 30 125 dice 170 31 20 Pickaxes 180 32 Cash 210 33 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 250 34 1,500 dice 1,800 35 22 Pickaxes 250 36 Cash Boost for five minutes 350 37 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 600 38 30 Pickaxes 700 39 2,800 dice 4,000 40 High Roller for 15 minutes 700 41 500 dice 900 42 40 Pickaxes 800 43 Cash 2,700 44 700 dice 1,100 45 Cash 1,000 46 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,250 47 Cash 1,500 48 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 7,500

Use your dice multipliers wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to score points in Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash, you can score points by landing on tiles with the event’s pickup token. Each time you land on one of these tiles, you’ll receive two points multiplied by the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 roll multiplier, you’ll earn 100 points. After landing on a token, it randomly relocates to another position on the board.

Use your highest dice multiplier near a cluster of pickup tokens to maximize your dice rolls during the Anniversary Bash. This strategy increases the likelihood of landing on a token, saving throughout the event, and ensuring you finish with a net positive in dice.

