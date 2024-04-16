The Anniversary Bash logo in Monopoly GO over an orange and white blurry background.
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO's anniversary is packed with dice, Stickers, and pickaxe rewards.
Anniversary Bash kicks off the celebrations for Monopoly GO’s first anniversary, and players are in for a treat. Typical for solo events, participating in the Anniversary Bash allows you to collect thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and Pickaxes for the Anniversary Treasures event.

Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones, listed

Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO offers 48 milestones brimming with rewards, including 15,180 dice, 25 minutes of High Roller bonus, and 195 Pickaxe tokens, letting you play in the treasure hunt event, Anniversary Treasures. The abundance of rewards makes investing your dice rolls in Anniversary Bash highly worthwhile. Here’s the full rundown of prizes available to boost your progression in Monopoly GO.

MilestoneAnniversary Bash rewardsPoints required
OneThree PickaxesFive
TwoCashFive
ThreeGreen Sticker Pack (one star)10
Four125 dice75
FiveFour Pickaxes15
SixGreen Sticker Pack (one star)15
SevenFive Pickaxes20
EightRent Frenzy for 10 minutes25
Nine230 dice150
10Seven Pickaxes25
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)30
12Cash30
13Eight Pickaxes35
14600 dice450
15Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)50
16Cash Grab for 10 minutes60
1710 Pickaxes70
18Cash80
19800 dice900
20Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)60
2114 Pickaxes65
22Cash70
23High Roller for 10 minutes90
241,200 dice1,500
2515 Pickaxes120
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)200
2717 Pickaxes150
28100 dice140
29Cash900
30125 dice170
3120 Pickaxes180
32Cash210
33Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)250
341,500 dice1,800
3522 Pickaxes250
36Cash Boost for five minutes350
37Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)600
3830 Pickaxes700
392,800 dice4,000
40High Roller for 15 minutes700
41500 dice900
4240 Pickaxes800
43Cash2,700
44700 dice1,100
45Cash1,000
46Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,250
47Cash1,500
486,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)7,500
People on a Monopoly GO board
Use your dice multipliers wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to score points in Anniversary Bash in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO’s Anniversary Bash, you can score points by landing on tiles with the event’s pickup token. Each time you land on one of these tiles, you’ll receive two points multiplied by the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 roll multiplier, you’ll earn 100 points. After landing on a token, it randomly relocates to another position on the board.

Use your highest dice multiplier near a cluster of pickup tokens to maximize your dice rolls during the Anniversary Bash. This strategy increases the likelihood of landing on a token, saving throughout the event, and ensuring you finish with a net positive in dice.

