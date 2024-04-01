Category:
Monopoly GO: All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones (April 1 to 4)

Pickups return to score more Egg Hunt rewards.
Published: Apr 1, 2024 10:00 am
Scopely has added a new solo event to Monopoly GO called Egg-Cellent Easter, featuring Pickup tokens as rewards to close out the Spring Treasure Hunt.

The Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is dropping into Monopoly GO for three days with the objective of Pickup tokens. The solo event will run during the last two days of the Spring Treasure Hunt, along with the Easter Egg Hunt tournament that features an Egg Shield for all who finish in the top 10 of the leaderboard. Be sure to collect your daily rewards in Monopoly GO during the first week of April as well to earn a free Wild Sticker toward unlocking a Making Music Sticker album.

Full list of Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Woman painitng Eggs with bunny robot
Pickups are back! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO solo event contains 50 milestones with Egg-Cellent Easter rewards ranging from up to 13,845 Dice, 268 Pickaxe tokens for the Treasure Hunt, cash, Stickers, and more. There’s even a High Roller special event through milestones 26 and 41.

MilestoneTokens/PointsEgg-Cellent Easter reward
OneThree10 Dice
Two10Four Pickaxe tokens
Three10Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four10Cash
Five60100 Dice
Six15Six Pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight25Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Nine20Seven Pickaxe tokens
10150225 Dice
1125Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
1230Eight Pickaxe tokens
1340Cash
144510 Pickaxe tokens
15400500 Dice
164514 Pickaxe tokens
1750Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1855Cash
196016 Pickaxe tokens
20800850 Dice
2160Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
226518 Pickaxe tokens
237070 Dice
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice
2690High Roller for 10 Minutes
2710020 Pickaxe tokens
28115Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
29140140 Dice
301,000Cash
31200Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
32250200 Dice
3330025 Pickaxe tokens
34350Cash
355001,400 Dice
36500Cash Boost for five minutes
37550Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
38700Cash
3980030 pickaxe tokens
402,5002,000 Dice
41900High Roller for 15 minutes
42950Cash
431,00045 Pickaxe tokens
441,100600 Dice
452,000Cash
461,150650 Dice
471,200Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
481,30065 Pickaxe tokens
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice

When do Egg-Cellent Easter rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards will end on April 4 at around 9:58am CT, with the solo event starting on April 1. The Monopoly GO event will run alongside tournaments and the end of the Spring Treasure Hunt.

How to get the most rewards out of Egg-Cellent Easter Monopoly GO event

The Egg-Cellent Easter event features an objective that requires you to land on Pickup tokens scattered around the Monopoly GO board. Of all the objectives for solo events, Pickups are my favorite because it’s easier to stick with a high multiplier and roll when the tokens are spaced out. When they’re grouped, I always maximize my multiplier and roll. Events in Monopoly GO with Pickups as an objective are rare, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize your Egg-Cellent Easter rewards. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points toward unlocking milestones.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.