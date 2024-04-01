Monopoly GO: All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones (April 1 to 4)

Scopely has added a new solo event to Monopoly GO called Egg-Cellent Easter, featuring Pickup tokens as rewards to close out the Spring Treasure Hunt.
The Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is dropping into Monopoly GO for three days with the objective of Pickup tokens. The solo event will run during the last two days of the Spring Treasure Hunt, along with the Easter Egg Hunt tournament that features an Egg Shield for all who finish in the top 10 of the leaderboard. Be sure to collect your daily rewards in Monopoly GO during the first week of April as well to earn a free Wild Sticker toward unlocking a Making Music Sticker album.
Full list of Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO solo event contains 50 milestones with Egg-Cellent Easter rewards ranging from up to 13,845 Dice, 268 Pickaxe tokens for the Treasure Hunt, cash, Stickers, and more. There’s even a High Roller special event through milestones 26 and 41.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Egg-Cellent Easter reward
|One
|Three
|10 Dice
|Two
|10
|Four Pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|10
|Cash
|Five
|60
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Six Pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Nine
|20
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|150
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|12
|30
|Eight Pickaxe tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice
|16
|45
|14 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|16 Pickaxe tokens
|
|20
|800
|850 Dice
|21
|60
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|22
|65
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|23
|70
|70 Dice
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|90
|High Roller for 10 Minutes
|27
|100
|20 Pickaxe tokens
|28
|115
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|29
|140
|140 Dice
|
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|32
|250
|200 Dice
|33
|300
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|500
|1,400 Dice
|36
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|30 pickaxe tokens
|
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice
|41
|900
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|45 Pickaxe tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,150
|650 Dice
|47
|1,200
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|48
|1,300
|65 Pickaxe tokens
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice
When do Egg-Cellent Easter rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards will end on April 4 at around 9:58am CT, with the solo event starting on April 1. The Monopoly GO event will run alongside tournaments and the end of the Spring Treasure Hunt.
How to get the most rewards out of Egg-Cellent Easter Monopoly GO event
The Egg-Cellent Easter event features an objective that requires you to land on Pickup tokens scattered around the Monopoly GO board. Of all the objectives for solo events, Pickups are my favorite because it’s easier to stick with a high multiplier and roll when the tokens are spaced out. When they’re grouped, I always maximize my multiplier and roll. Events in Monopoly GO with Pickups as an objective are rare, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize your Egg-Cellent Easter rewards. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points toward unlocking milestones.