Monopoly GO: All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones (April 1 to 4)

Scopely has added a new solo event to Monopoly GO called Egg-Cellent Easter, featuring Pickup tokens as rewards to close out the Spring Treasure Hunt.

The Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is dropping into Monopoly GO for three days with the objective of Pickup tokens. The solo event will run during the last two days of the Spring Treasure Hunt, along with the Easter Egg Hunt tournament that features an Egg Shield for all who finish in the top 10 of the leaderboard. Be sure to collect your daily rewards in Monopoly GO during the first week of April as well to earn a free Wild Sticker toward unlocking a Making Music Sticker album.

Full list of Egg-Cellent Easter rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Pickups are back! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO solo event contains 50 milestones with Egg-Cellent Easter rewards ranging from up to 13,845 Dice, 268 Pickaxe tokens for the Treasure Hunt, cash, Stickers, and more. There’s even a High Roller special event through milestones 26 and 41.

Milestone Tokens/Points Egg-Cellent Easter reward One Three 10 Dice Two 10 Four Pickaxe tokens Three 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 10 Cash Five 60 100 Dice Six 15 Six Pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Nine 20 Seven Pickaxe tokens 10 150 225 Dice 11 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 12 30 Eight Pickaxe tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 10 Pickaxe tokens 15 400 500 Dice 16 45 14 Pickaxe tokens 17 50 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 18 55 Cash 19 60 16 Pickaxe tokens 20 800 850 Dice 21 60 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 22 65 18 Pickaxe tokens 23 70 70 Dice 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice 26 90 High Roller for 10 Minutes 27 100 20 Pickaxe tokens 28 115 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 29 140 140 Dice 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 32 250 200 Dice 33 300 25 Pickaxe tokens 34 350 Cash 35 500 1,400 Dice 36 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 37 550 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 pickaxe tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice 41 900 High Roller for 15 minutes 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 Pickaxe tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 Dice 47 1,200 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 48 1,300 65 Pickaxe tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice

When do Egg-Cellent Easter rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Egg-Cellent Easter rewards will end on April 4 at around 9:58am CT, with the solo event starting on April 1. The Monopoly GO event will run alongside tournaments and the end of the Spring Treasure Hunt.

How to get the most rewards out of Egg-Cellent Easter Monopoly GO event

The Egg-Cellent Easter event features an objective that requires you to land on Pickup tokens scattered around the Monopoly GO board. Of all the objectives for solo events, Pickups are my favorite because it’s easier to stick with a high multiplier and roll when the tokens are spaced out. When they’re grouped, I always maximize my multiplier and roll. Events in Monopoly GO with Pickups as an objective are rare, so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize your Egg-Cellent Easter rewards. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points toward unlocking milestones.

