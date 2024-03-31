Category:
Monopoly GO: Easter Egg Hunt rewards and milestones

Let the hunt begin.
Danny Forster
Mar 31, 2024
Mr. Monopoly as bunny handing out cash, Dice, and Easter Eggs
The Monopoly GO hunt hits full swing with a new two-day tournament called Easter Egg Hunt, featuring Pickaxe rewards for the Treasure Hunt, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Wrapping up the holiday weekend is the Easter Egg Hunt Monopoly GO tournament, running alongside the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event. Both events have rewards that focus on Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Hunt, which can earn you even more Dice and Stickers, plus rewards like a Shield and a new game piece token. And be sure to roll for those Sticker packs to get ahead within the Making Music Sticker album.

Full list of Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO

Rolling for Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO can earn you up to 4,170 Dice, 130 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. The tournament also includes a High Roller special event at milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 12. A total of 30 milestones contain Easter Egg Hunt rewards.

MilestoneTokens/PointsEaster Egg Hunt reward
One75Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Two50Three Pickaxe tokens
Three100Cash
Four175100 Dice
Five225Five Pickaxe tokens
Six300High Roller for five minutes
Seven275Seven Pickaxe tokens
Eight350200 Dice
Nine40010 Pickaxe tokens
10420Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1140012 Pickaxe tokens
12700Mega Heist for 20 minutes
13800Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
1475015 Pickaxe tokens
15850420 Dice
1690018 Pickaxe tokens
171,000Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,80025 Pickaxe tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice
242,60035 Pickaxe tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

When do Easter Egg Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Easter Egg Hunt rewards will end on April 2 at around 12:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will last for two days, starting on March 31 at around 1pm CT. Running alongside the tournament is the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event.

How Easter Egg Hunt rewards work in Monopoly GO

The Easter Egg Hunt tournament requires you to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your performance within the mini-games, you’ll receive tokens/points that unlock milestones within the tournament. For the Easter Egg Hunt, tokens/points are double what they normally are for a Bank Heist but remain the same for a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Easter Egg Hunt rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Easter Egg Hunt rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
