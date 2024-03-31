Monopoly GO: Easter Egg Hunt rewards and milestones

The Monopoly GO hunt hits full swing with a new two-day tournament called Easter Egg Hunt, featuring Pickaxe rewards for the Treasure Hunt, Dice, Stickers, and more.
Wrapping up the holiday weekend is the Easter Egg Hunt Monopoly GO tournament, running alongside the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event. Both events have rewards that focus on Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Hunt, which can earn you even more Dice and Stickers, plus rewards like a Shield and a new game piece token. And be sure to roll for those Sticker packs to get ahead within the Making Music Sticker album.
Full list of Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO
Rolling for Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO can earn you up to 4,170 Dice, 130 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. The tournament also includes a High Roller special event at milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 12. A total of 30 milestones contain Easter Egg Hunt rewards.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Easter Egg Hunt reward
|One
|75
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Two
|50
|Three Pickaxe tokens
|Three
|100
|Cash
|Four
|175
|100 Dice
|Five
|225
|Five Pickaxe tokens
|Six
|300
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|275
|Seven Pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|400
|10 Pickaxe tokens
|
|10
|420
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|11
|400
|12 Pickaxe tokens
|12
|700
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|800
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|14
|750
|15 Pickaxe tokens
|15
|850
|420 Dice
|16
|900
|18 Pickaxe tokens
|17
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|650 Dice
|
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|1,800
|25 Pickaxe tokens
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|1,000 Dice
|24
|2,600
|35 Pickaxe tokens
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Easter Egg Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Easter Egg Hunt rewards will end on April 2 at around 12:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will last for two days, starting on March 31 at around 1pm CT. Running alongside the tournament is the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event.
How Easter Egg Hunt rewards work in Monopoly GO
The Easter Egg Hunt tournament requires you to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your performance within the mini-games, you’ll receive tokens/points that unlock milestones within the tournament. For the Easter Egg Hunt, tokens/points are double what they normally are for a Bank Heist but remain the same for a Shutdown.
Bank Heist Easter Egg Hunt rewards
- Small Heist: Eight
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Easter Egg Hunt rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens