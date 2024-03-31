Monopoly GO: Easter Egg Hunt rewards and milestones

The Monopoly GO hunt hits full swing with a new two-day tournament called Easter Egg Hunt, featuring Pickaxe rewards for the Treasure Hunt, Dice, Stickers, and more.

Wrapping up the holiday weekend is the Easter Egg Hunt Monopoly GO tournament, running alongside the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event. Both events have rewards that focus on Pickaxe tokens for the Spring Treasure Hunt, which can earn you even more Dice and Stickers, plus rewards like a Shield and a new game piece token. And be sure to roll for those Sticker packs to get ahead within the Making Music Sticker album.

Full list of Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO

Rolling for Easter Egg Hunt rewards in Monopoly GO can earn you up to 4,170 Dice, 130 Pickaxe tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. The tournament also includes a High Roller special event at milestone six and a Mega Heist at milestone 12. A total of 30 milestones contain Easter Egg Hunt rewards.

Milestone Tokens/Points Easter Egg Hunt reward One 75 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Two 50 Three Pickaxe tokens Three 100 Cash Four 175 100 Dice Five 225 Five Pickaxe tokens Six 300 High Roller for five minutes Seven 275 Seven Pickaxe tokens Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 400 10 Pickaxe tokens 10 420 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 11 400 12 Pickaxe tokens 12 700 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 13 800 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 14 750 15 Pickaxe tokens 15 850 420 Dice 16 900 18 Pickaxe tokens 17 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 25 Pickaxe tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice 24 2,600 35 Pickaxe tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

When do Easter Egg Hunt rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Easter Egg Hunt rewards will end on April 2 at around 12:58pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will last for two days, starting on March 31 at around 1pm CT. Running alongside the tournament is the Easter Cupcake Craze solo event.

How Easter Egg Hunt rewards work in Monopoly GO

The Easter Egg Hunt tournament requires you to land on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile, opening up the mini-games Bank Heist and Shutdown. Depending on your performance within the mini-games, you’ll receive tokens/points that unlock milestones within the tournament. For the Easter Egg Hunt, tokens/points are double what they normally are for a Bank Heist but remain the same for a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Easter Egg Hunt rewards

Small Heist: Eight

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Easter Egg Hunt rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

