Monopoly GO: All Bunny Hop rewards (April 3 to 4)

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop is set to run for 24 hours, featuring flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

The Spring Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO has come to an end, with the Bunny Hop tournament ushering in the return of normal gameplay. But normal isn’t bad when flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist are within the first 10 milestones. Another special event you shouldn’t sleep on is Builder’s Bash, slated to run for an hour between April 3 and 4 at around 7:59am CT.

Full list of Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 3 to 4)

It’s time to stock back up on Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist, Bunny Hop rewards can earn you up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. And remember that leftover Pickaxe tokens from the Treasure Hunt are worth having.

Milestones Tokens/Points Bunny Hop reward One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Bunny Hop rewards will end on April 4 at around 2:58pm CT. There is a small possibility that the tournament may end an hour earlier than expected. The last day of the Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is running alongside the tournament.

Are the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard rewards worth rolling for?

Extra rewards are always nice and finishing in the top 10 of the Bunny Hop leaderboards will get you extra Dice and a Sticker pack. Collecting extra Dice is worth it as a new Partner event is slated to drop in the coming weeks. At time of writing, there are no special rewards like a Shield or game piece token to chase after. To rank up the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO ladder, increase your Dice multiplier to get the most out of the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

