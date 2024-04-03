Monopoly GO: All Bunny Hop rewards (April 3 to 4)

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop is set to run for 24 hours, featuring flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.
The Spring Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO has come to an end, with the Bunny Hop tournament ushering in the return of normal gameplay. But normal isn’t bad when flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist are within the first 10 milestones. Another special event you shouldn’t sleep on is Builder’s Bash, slated to run for an hour between April 3 and 4 at around 7:59am CT.
Full list of Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 3 to 4)
In addition to the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist, Bunny Hop rewards can earn you up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. And remember that leftover Pickaxe tokens from the Treasure Hunt are worth having.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Bunny Hop reward
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Monopoly GO Bunny Hop rewards will end on April 4 at around 2:58pm CT. There is a small possibility that the tournament may end an hour earlier than expected. The last day of the Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is running alongside the tournament.
Are the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard rewards worth rolling for?
Extra rewards are always nice and finishing in the top 10 of the Bunny Hop leaderboards will get you extra Dice and a Sticker pack. Collecting extra Dice is worth it as a new Partner event is slated to drop in the coming weeks. At time of writing, there are no special rewards like a Shield or game piece token to chase after. To rank up the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO ladder, increase your Dice multiplier to get the most out of the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.
Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens