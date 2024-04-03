Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Bunny Hop rewards (April 3 to 4)

Hop into a top leaderboard finish.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 03:00 pm
Mr. Monopoly as a bunny rabbit
Screenshot by Dot Esports

A returning Monopoly GO tournament called Bunny Hop is set to run for 24 hours, featuring flash events, Dice, Stickers, and cash.

Recommended Videos

The Spring Treasure Hunt in Monopoly GO has come to an end, with the Bunny Hop tournament ushering in the return of normal gameplay. But normal isn’t bad when flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist are within the first 10 milestones. Another special event you shouldn’t sleep on is Builder’s Bash, slated to run for an hour between April 3 and 4 at around 7:59am CT.

Full list of Bunny Hop rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO (April 3 to 4)

Mr. Monopoly as bunny handing out cash, Dice, and Easter Eggs
It’s time to stock back up on Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist, Bunny Hop rewards can earn you up to 3,440 Dice and five Sticker packs. And remember that leftover Pickaxe tokens from the Treasure Hunt are worth having.

MilestonesTokens/PointsBunny Hop reward
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Bunny Hop rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Bunny Hop rewards will end on April 4 at around 2:58pm CT. There is a small possibility that the tournament may end an hour earlier than expected. The last day of the Egg-Cellent Easter solo event is running alongside the tournament.

Are the Monopoly GO Bunny Hop leaderboard rewards worth rolling for?

Extra rewards are always nice and finishing in the top 10 of the Bunny Hop leaderboards will get you extra Dice and a Sticker pack. Collecting extra Dice is worth it as a new Partner event is slated to drop in the coming weeks. At time of writing, there are no special rewards like a Shield or game piece token to chase after. To rank up the Bunny Hop Monopoly GO ladder, increase your Dice multiplier to get the most out of the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Bunny Hop rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Bunny Hop rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 3, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 3, 2024
Read Article When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO partner event Thanksgiving Partners logo
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 3, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.