Image Credit: Bethesda
The Chef's Journey keyart on an orange background with 'July 2 to 4' written above it.
Image via Scopely. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

New Chef's Journey Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (July 2)

This short solo event is good for your sticker album.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 07:52 am

The new Chef’s Journey solo event in Monopoly GO starts today, replacing All You Can Win. Chef’s Journey is a short event with about 6,000 fewer dice than previous solo events, including those during Partner and Peg-E Prize Drop events that usually have less generous rewards.

This event is likely a placeholder, filling the time between the Peg-E event ending today and the next special event, probably a treasure hunt. So, developer Scopely keeps it short and simple. You can check the rewards below to see which milestones are worth focusing on while you play this event.

Full list of rewards of Chef’s Journey in Monopoly GO (July 2)

The rewards in this Monopoly GO event include a total of 14,000 dice, three purple sticker packs with a guaranteed five-star sticker, and 20 minutes of High Roller bonus, among other rewards. While the dice count isn’t impressive for an event like that, the high-value sticker packs can help you get rare stickers for your Monopoly Games album. If you’re more interested in stickers than dice, Chef’s Journey is a great event for you. Check out the full list of rewards and milestones below.

MilestoneRewardsPoints required
1Sticker Pack (one star)25
220 dice40
3Cash50
475 dice125
5Cash55
6Sticker Pack (one star)50
7Cash Boost for five minutes60
8200 dice350
9Cash75
10Sticker Pack (one star)90
11Cash100
12400 dice800
13Sticker Pack (two stars)125
14Mega Heist for 25 minutes175
15Cash200
16600 dice1,300
17Cash180
18Sticker Pack (three stars)200
19Cash250
20700 dice2,000
21High Roller for 10 minutes350
22Cash275
23130 dice400
24Cash1,000
25150 dice500
26Sticker Pack (four stars)600
27Cash800
281,400 dice4,000
29Cash Boost for 10 minutes900
30Cash1,000
31Sticker Pack (four stars)1,500
32Cash2,000
332,800 dice8,000
34Cash2,500
35Sticker Pack (five stars)3,000
361,000 dice3,500
37Cash6,000
38High Roller for 10 minutes3,000
39Sticker Pack (five stars)4,500
40Cash5,000
416,500 dice + Sticker Pack (five stars)16,000

Best strategy to win more at Chef’s Journey

The best strategy to score the most points in Chef’s Journey and get the rewards quickly is to land on Railroad Squares. These squares give you five points for each dice you spend, while Community Chests give you three, and Chance Squares give you two. Focusing on Railroads is the fastest way to gather points. If you focus on Railroad Squares while the Slice and Dice tournament is active, you score for both events with a single roll, saving dice and maintaining a healthy dice bank.

Is Chef’s Journey worth completing?

Mr. Monopoly looking at rewards in Monopoly GO
It’s a decent event for stickers. Image via Scopely

Completing Chef’s Journey is worth it if you want the five-star sticker packs in the later milestones at 35, 39, and 41. But if you’re looking to build up your dice bank, it might not be the best event as it doesn’t offer many dice. Aim for dice milestones at 20, 28, or 33, as they are the easiest to complete. Remember, it’s best to save your dice for the next event when you have more than you started with rather than spending it all in one event and having nothing left for upcoming events. Your goal should be to build a healthy dice bank to complete future tournaments instead of running out of dice halfway through the current event.

When is the next Monopoly GO event after Chef’s Journey?

The next Monopoly Go solo event should start on July 4, around 1pm CT. This is when Chef’s Journey will end and be replaced with a new solo event. It will likely be similar to Chef’s Journey since no special events, partner events, Peg-E Prize Drops, or treasure hunts are starting yet. Expect an event filled with cash rewards and not many dice, so it will probably be short like the current one.

Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.