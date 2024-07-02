New Chef’s Journey Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (July 2)

The new Chef’s Journey solo event in Monopoly GO starts today, replacing All You Can Win. Chef’s Journey is a short event with about 6,000 fewer dice than previous solo events, including those during Partner and Peg-E Prize Drop events that usually have less generous rewards.

This event is likely a placeholder, filling the time between the Peg-E event ending today and the next special event, probably a treasure hunt. So, developer Scopely keeps it short and simple. You can check the rewards below to see which milestones are worth focusing on while you play this event.

Full list of rewards of Chef’s Journey in Monopoly GO (July 2)

The rewards in this Monopoly GO event include a total of 14,000 dice, three purple sticker packs with a guaranteed five-star sticker, and 20 minutes of High Roller bonus, among other rewards. While the dice count isn’t impressive for an event like that, the high-value sticker packs can help you get rare stickers for your Monopoly Games album. If you’re more interested in stickers than dice, Chef’s Journey is a great event for you. Check out the full list of rewards and milestones below.

Milestone Rewards Points required 1 Sticker Pack (one star) 25 2 20 dice 40 3 Cash 50 4 75 dice 125 5 Cash 55 6 Sticker Pack (one star) 50 7 Cash Boost for five minutes 60 8 200 dice 350 9 Cash 75 10 Sticker Pack (one star) 90 11 Cash 100 12 400 dice 800 13 Sticker Pack (two stars) 125 14 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 175 15 Cash 200 16 600 dice 1,300 17 Cash 180 18 Sticker Pack (three stars) 200 19 Cash 250 20 700 dice 2,000 21 High Roller for 10 minutes 350 22 Cash 275 23 130 dice 400 24 Cash 1,000 25 150 dice 500 26 Sticker Pack (four stars) 600 27 Cash 800 28 1,400 dice 4,000 29 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 900 30 Cash 1,000 31 Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,500 32 Cash 2,000 33 2,800 dice 8,000 34 Cash 2,500 35 Sticker Pack (five stars) 3,000 36 1,000 dice 3,500 37 Cash 6,000 38 High Roller for 10 minutes 3,000 39 Sticker Pack (five stars) 4,500 40 Cash 5,000 41 6,500 dice + Sticker Pack (five stars) 16,000

Best strategy to win more at Chef’s Journey

The best strategy to score the most points in Chef’s Journey and get the rewards quickly is to land on Railroad Squares. These squares give you five points for each dice you spend, while Community Chests give you three, and Chance Squares give you two. Focusing on Railroads is the fastest way to gather points. If you focus on Railroad Squares while the Slice and Dice tournament is active, you score for both events with a single roll, saving dice and maintaining a healthy dice bank.

Is Chef’s Journey worth completing?

It’s a decent event for stickers. Image via Scopely

Completing Chef’s Journey is worth it if you want the five-star sticker packs in the later milestones at 35, 39, and 41. But if you’re looking to build up your dice bank, it might not be the best event as it doesn’t offer many dice. Aim for dice milestones at 20, 28, or 33, as they are the easiest to complete. Remember, it’s best to save your dice for the next event when you have more than you started with rather than spending it all in one event and having nothing left for upcoming events. Your goal should be to build a healthy dice bank to complete future tournaments instead of running out of dice halfway through the current event.

When is the next Monopoly GO event after Chef’s Journey?

The next Monopoly Go solo event should start on July 4, around 1pm CT. This is when Chef’s Journey will end and be replaced with a new solo event. It will likely be similar to Chef’s Journey since no special events, partner events, Peg-E Prize Drops, or treasure hunts are starting yet. Expect an event filled with cash rewards and not many dice, so it will probably be short like the current one.

