New Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards and milestones (July 2)

The new edition of the Slice and Dice tournament in Monopoly GO is starting with a longer duration of two days and slightly better dice rewards. But overall, it’s not as good as the tournaments we just had during the Peg-E Prize Drop event.

The tournament ends on July 4 and offers more dice than its previous one-day version, but also way more cash rewards, which are usually low-value prizes. Previously, the cash milestones were replaced with Peg-E tokens that could be used on Prize Drop for extra rewards like dice and sticker packs. Now, these milestones are cash instead. The number of sticker packs remains the same as the previous one-day Slice and Dice, so don’t expect a big boost to your Monopoly Games album, though the four-star sticker packs are still valuable. Here’s our guide on the event.

Full list of Slice and Dice rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

This edition of Slice and Dice offers 6,990 dice, five sticker packs (including two blue sticker packs with a guaranteed four-star sticker), and a total of 25 minutes of High Roller, with 20 minutes at Milestone 24. Although this event lasts two days, it won’t have any Mega Heist bonuses, making it harder to get extra points from Bank Heists after landing on Railroads. You’ll probably need to use bonuses from Chef’s Journey, which has a Mega Heist reward, to boost your earnings in Slice and Dice.

Here’s the full prize breakdown and milestones for this new edition of Slice and Dice in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Reward Points required 1 35 dice 75 2 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 55 3 Cash 140 4 85 dice 180 5 Sticker Pack (one star) 160 6 High Roller for five minutes 250 7 170 dice 380 8 Cash 450 9 200 dice 420 10 Sticker Pack (two stars) 550 11 Cash 650 12 Sticker Pack (three stars) 725 13 350 dice 800 14 Cash 775 15 Sticker Pack (four stars) 850 16 350 dice 900 17 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,000 18 Cash 1,100 19 500 dice 1,300 20 Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,500 21 Cash 1,800 22 Cash 2,000 23 900 dice 2,300 24 High Roller for 20 minutes 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 1,200 dice 3,300 27 Cash 3,500 28 1,400 dice 4,000 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500

Best strategy to win more at Slice and Dice in Monopoly GO

As with most tournaments, the best strategy for Slice and Dice is to play when a Mega Heist is active, either from flash events or bonuses from other events like Chef’s Journey. Mega Heist boosts your earnings during Bank Heists on Railroads, increasing both the minimum and maximum points you can get from this event. Since Slice and Dice is a two-day tournament, all Bank Heist points are doubled, meaning you can get lots of points from them if you’re lucky enough to land on Railroad tiles, and these points will be boosted even further by Mega Heists. So, whenever you get a Mega Heist, play actively to spend the least amount of dice for the most rewards.

Is Slice and Dice worth spending dice on?

The more dice you have, the easier Slice and Dice becomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Slice and Dice is worth it if you can use Mega Heist to boost your points, but it might be best to stop early if you don’t have many dice to spend. I recommend playing to the end only if you have around 10,000 dice in your bank, giving you a higher chance to complete the event quickly and absorb any losses if you chase the final milestones aggressively. If you’re focused on expanding your Monopoly Games album, stop around milestone 20, the last sticker pack milestone. You won’t get many points to compete for the Leaderboards, but it’s almost never worth it to chase the top spots if they don’t offer massive dice rewards or a Wild Sticker. If you can’t finish Slice and Dice and don’t have enough dice, stop after milestone 19 if you’re playing for dice and milestone 20 if you’re playing for sticker packs.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament after Slice and Dice?

The next Monopoly GO tournament will likely be shorter than Slice and Dice since it’s unusual for the game to have multiple two-day tournaments in a row. As soon as Slice and Dice ends on July 4, we’ll probably have the next tournament starting, likely lasting one day with slightly lower dice rewards. Expect a similar reward spread with lots of cash rewards and not many sticker packs. There probably won’t be any special events like treasure digs or partner events because we just had a Prize Drop concluding today. Developer Scopely usually takes about a week to release a new special event after one ends, so expect a standard-looking tournament next.

