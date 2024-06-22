Maximizing Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards for Aqua Partners

Forgot password
Get the best rewards from the 43 milestone Monopoly GO event.
Now is the time to roll the Monopoly GO Dice you’ve been saving for the start of Aqua Partners, with Ecological Escapade rewards containing over 2,000 event tokens.

Rolling smart earns more rewards: Here’s how we suggest you get the most rewards for your Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones

Ecological Escapade milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesEcological Escapade rewards
OneFive60 Partner tickets
Two1030 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four45120 Partner tickets
Five20Green Sticker pack
Six2550 Dice rolls
Seven35100 Partner tokens
Eight180180 Dice rolls
Nine35100 Partner tokens
1040Orange Sticker pack
1145Cash
12350325 Dice rolls
1345Bank Heist for 25 minutes
1460140 Partner tokens
15300Orange Sticker pack
16650500 Dice rolls
1770150 Partner tokens
1885Pink Sticker pack
19100Cash
201,2001,000 Dice rolls
21130200 Partner tokens
22110Cash
23150Pink Sticker pack
24350300 Dice rolls
25220Cash
26280Blue Sticker pack
271,7001,400 Dice rolls
28380320 Partner tokens
29450Blue Sticker pack
30650700 Dice Rolls
31750Cash
322,0001,800 Dice rolls
331,300Purple Sticker pack
34650450 Partner tokens
351,200Cash
362,7002,100 Dice rolls
371,100Blue Sticker pack
381,600500 Partner tokens
392,200Cash
403,5002,800 Dice rolls
411,300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
421,750Blue Sticker pack
436,0006,500 Dice rolls

What are the best Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards?

Women diving into ice
Plunge into rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event features decent milestone points and above-average rewards, like the Purple Sticker pack through milestone 33 or the 2,000-plus Partner event tokens for Aqua Partners.

Bank Heist is a great reward through milestone 13, especially if you wait to unlock it until Decor Splash-Down starts, which has a High Roller flash event through milestone six.

Dice roll milestones also have reasonable point thresholds, up to milestone 36. I don’t recommend rolling past milestone 35 unless you have an abundance of Dice rolls. Milestone 34 is my goal and if you get to milestone 21 you should be fine for the Aqua Partners rewards.

How to roll for Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards

The best way to maximize Ecological Escapade rewards is to roll at a 10x to 20x Dice multiplier after the Decor Splash-Down tournament starts. Take advantage of special Monopoly GO events throughout the two days of the solo event. And try to hit milestone 33 for a rare Purple Sticker pack.

Don’t go too wild with the Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event, though, since an objective of four corners isn’t the best. I predict we’ll see Pickups as the next objective, which is when you should push those Dice multipliers to the extreme.

