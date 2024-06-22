Maximizing Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards for Aqua Partners

Now is the time to roll the Monopoly GO Dice you’ve been saving for the start of Aqua Partners, with Ecological Escapade rewards containing over 2,000 event tokens.

Rolling smart earns more rewards: Here’s how we suggest you get the most rewards for your Dice rolls.

All Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones

Ecological Escapade milestones Points to unlock milestones Ecological Escapade rewards One Five 60 Partner tickets Two 10 30 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 45 120 Partner tickets Five 20 Green Sticker pack Six 25 50 Dice rolls Seven 35 100 Partner tokens Eight 180 180 Dice rolls Nine 35 100 Partner tokens 10 40 Orange Sticker pack 11 45 Cash 12 350 325 Dice rolls 13 45 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 140 Partner tokens 15 300 Orange Sticker pack 16 650 500 Dice rolls 17 70 150 Partner tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker pack 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 1,000 Dice rolls 21 130 200 Partner tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 Pink Sticker pack 24 350 300 Dice rolls 25 220 Cash 26 280 Blue Sticker pack 27 1,700 1,400 Dice rolls 28 380 320 Partner tokens 29 450 Blue Sticker pack 30 650 700 Dice Rolls 31 750 Cash 32 2,000 1,800 Dice rolls 33 1,300 Purple Sticker pack 34 650 450 Partner tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice rolls 37 1,100 Blue Sticker pack 38 1,600 500 Partner tokens 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 2,800 Dice rolls 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Blue Sticker pack 43 6,000 6,500 Dice rolls

What are the best Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards?

Plunge into rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event features decent milestone points and above-average rewards, like the Purple Sticker pack through milestone 33 or the 2,000-plus Partner event tokens for Aqua Partners.

Bank Heist is a great reward through milestone 13, especially if you wait to unlock it until Decor Splash-Down starts, which has a High Roller flash event through milestone six.

Dice roll milestones also have reasonable point thresholds, up to milestone 36. I don’t recommend rolling past milestone 35 unless you have an abundance of Dice rolls. Milestone 34 is my goal and if you get to milestone 21 you should be fine for the Aqua Partners rewards.

How to roll for Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards

The best way to maximize Ecological Escapade rewards is to roll at a 10x to 20x Dice multiplier after the Decor Splash-Down tournament starts. Take advantage of special Monopoly GO events throughout the two days of the solo event. And try to hit milestone 33 for a rare Purple Sticker pack.

Don’t go too wild with the Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event, though, since an objective of four corners isn’t the best. I predict we’ll see Pickups as the next objective, which is when you should push those Dice multipliers to the extreme.

