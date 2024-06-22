Maximizing Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards for Aqua Partners

Now is the time to roll the Monopoly GO Dice you’ve been saving for the start of Aqua Partners, with Ecological Escapade rewards containing over 2,000 event tokens.
Rolling smart earns more rewards: Here’s how we suggest you get the most rewards for your Dice rolls.
All Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards and milestones
|Ecological Escapade milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Ecological Escapade rewards
|One
|Five
|60 Partner tickets
|Two
|10
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|45
|120 Partner tickets
|Five
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|25
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|35
|100 Partner tokens
|Eight
|180
|180 Dice rolls
|Nine
|35
|100 Partner tokens
|10
|40
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|45
|Cash
|12
|350
|325 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|140 Partner tokens
|15
|300
|Orange Sticker pack
|16
|650
|500 Dice rolls
|17
|70
|150 Partner tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|1,000 Dice rolls
|
|21
|130
|200 Partner tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Pink Sticker pack
|24
|350
|300 Dice rolls
|25
|220
|Cash
|26
|280
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,700
|1,400 Dice rolls
|28
|380
|320 Partner tokens
|29
|450
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|750
|Cash
|32
|2,000
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|1,300
|Purple Sticker pack
|34
|650
|450 Partner tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice rolls
|37
|1,100
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|1,600
|500 Partner tokens
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|2,800 Dice rolls
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Blue Sticker pack
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice rolls
What are the best Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards?
The Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event features decent milestone points and above-average rewards, like the Purple Sticker pack through milestone 33 or the 2,000-plus Partner event tokens for Aqua Partners.
Bank Heist is a great reward through milestone 13, especially if you wait to unlock it until Decor Splash-Down starts, which has a High Roller flash event through milestone six.
Dice roll milestones also have reasonable point thresholds, up to milestone 36. I don’t recommend rolling past milestone 35 unless you have an abundance of Dice rolls. Milestone 34 is my goal and if you get to milestone 21 you should be fine for the Aqua Partners rewards.
How to roll for Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade rewards
The best way to maximize Ecological Escapade rewards is to roll at a 10x to 20x Dice multiplier after the Decor Splash-Down tournament starts. Take advantage of special Monopoly GO events throughout the two days of the solo event. And try to hit milestone 33 for a rare Purple Sticker pack.
Don’t go too wild with the Monopoly GO Ecological Escapade event, though, since an objective of four corners isn’t the best. I predict we’ll see Pickups as the next objective, which is when you should push those Dice multipliers to the extreme.