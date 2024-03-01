All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones

Habitat Heroes is the latest main event in Monopoly GO, taking over from Prize Leap. The exciting part is the return of the Peg-E Prize Drop, beginning at the same, at 9am CT on March 1. This means you’ll earn tokens to play the Prize Drop and increase your rewards.
Your goal is to land on Pickup tokens scattered around the Monopoly GO board in Habitat Heroes. Each time you land on one, you collect points, can hit a milestone, and get rewards automatically. You earn a base of two points multiplied by the dice multiplier you used for that roll.
Full list of Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Habitat Heroes has 50 milestones, each with rewards. You need to gather 29,795 points to get all the prizes before the event ends on March 3. This event offers more dice than Prize Leap, but importantly, spend your Peg-E Tokens in the Prize Drop event to get more free dice and Sticker Packs, boosting your rewards.
Below is the complete list of rewards for Habitat Heroes, plus a detailed look at every milestone and the bonuses they offer.
- 13,200 dice
- 675 Peg-E Tokens
- 13 Cash rewards
- 25 minutes of High Roller
- 10 minutes of Cash Grab
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
- One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
- Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
|Milestones
|Points
|Habitat Heroes rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|10
|15 dice
|Three
|10
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|Four
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Five
|60
|100 dice
|Six
|15
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|Nine
|20
|12 Peg-E Tokens
|10
|150
|225 dice
|
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|25 Peg-E Tokens
|15
|500
|500 dice
|16
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|19
|60
|Cash
|20
|800
|850 dice
|
|21
|60
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|65
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|23
|70
|70 dice
|24
|80
|50 Peg-E Tokens
|25
|1,200
|1,100 dice
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|115
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|29
|140
|140 dice
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|
|31
|200
|65 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|250
|200 dice
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|35
|1,600
|1,400 dice
|36
|500
|Five-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Peg-E Tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 dice
|
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 dice
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)