All Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones

The new Peg-E season starts with Habitat Heroes.
A picture of the Habitat Heroes logo with two characters planting a tree.
Habitat Heroes is the latest main event in Monopoly GO, taking over from Prize Leap. The exciting part is the return of the Peg-E Prize Drop, beginning at the same, at 9am CT on March 1. This means you’ll earn tokens to play the Prize Drop and increase your rewards.

Your goal is to land on Pickup tokens scattered around the Monopoly GO board in Habitat Heroes. Each time you land on one, you collect points, can hit a milestone, and get rewards automatically. You earn a base of two points multiplied by the dice multiplier you used for that roll.

Full list of Habitat Heroes rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO board
You can build a big dice bank in this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Habitat Heroes has 50 milestones, each with rewards. You need to gather 29,795 points to get all the prizes before the event ends on March 3. This event offers more dice than Prize Leap, but importantly, spend your Peg-E Tokens in the Prize Drop event to get more free dice and Sticker Packs, boosting your rewards.

Below is the complete list of rewards for Habitat Heroes, plus a detailed look at every milestone and the bonuses they offer.

  • 13,200 dice
  • 675 Peg-E Tokens
  • 13 Cash rewards
  • 25 minutes of High Roller
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • One Blue Sticker Pack (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Two Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
MilestonesPointsHabitat Heroes rewards
OneFiveCash
Two1015 dice
Three105 Peg-E Tokens
Four10Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Five60100 dice
Six158 Peg-E Tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight2510-minute Cash Grab
Nine2012 Peg-E Tokens
10150225 dice
1125Cash
1230Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1340Cash
144525 Peg-E Tokens
15500500 dice
1645Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
1750Cash
185530 Peg-E Tokens
1960Cash
20800850 dice
216040 Peg-E Tokens
2265Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
237070 dice
248050 Peg-E Tokens
251,2001,100 dice
269010-minute High Roller
27100Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
2811560 Peg-E Tokens
29140140 dice
301,000Cash
3120065 Peg-E Tokens
32250200 dice
33300Cash
3435070 Peg-E Tokens
351,6001,400 dice
36500Five-minute Cash Boost
37550Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
38700Cash
3980080 Peg-E Tokens
402,5002,000 dice
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 Peg-E Tokens
441,100600 dice
452,000Cash
461,100130 Peg-E Tokens
471,200Cash
481,300Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)

