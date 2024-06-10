Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones guide (June 10 to June 12)

The top event after a Treasure Hunt may feel like a Monopoly GO hangover to you since you’re not playing for special tokens or a Wild Sticker anymore. However, during Boardwalk Bonanza, you can get thousands of dice more than usual.
Boardwalk Bonanza offers over 20,000 dice across 43 milestones. Since this event ends on June 12, you should have enough time to collect all of them if you take advantage of High Roller and have a few thousand dice to spare. If you’re just starting to build up your dice bank, it’s a good idea to stop rolling for the event when you complete a dice milestone that was hard for you to reach. Just stop and wait for the next event. To find your best stopping point, check out the full Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO below.
Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
|Boardwalk Bonanza milestones
|Rewards
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack
|10
|2
|30 dice
|30
|3
|Cash
|40
|4
|75 dice
|100
|5
|Green Sticker Pack
|50
|6
|60 dice
|60
|7
|Orange Sticker Pack
|70
|8
|250 dice
|320
|9
|Cash
|70
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack
|80
|
|11
|Cash
|100
|12
|450 dice
|800
|13
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|100
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack
|140
|15
|Cash
|175
|16
|650 dice
|1,200
|17
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|160
|18
|Pink Sticker Pack
|180
|19
|Cash
|220
|20
|1,000 dice
|2,300
|
|21
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|300
|22
|Cash
|250
|23
|Pink Sticker Pack
|350
|24
|525 dice
|800
|25
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|500
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack
|650
|27
|1,600 dice
|3,500
|28
|Blue Sticker Pack
|850
|29
|Cash
|1,000
|30
|700 dice
|1,500
|
|31
|Cash
|1,700
|32
|1,800 dice
|4,200
|33
|Purple Sticker Pack
|3,000
|34
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|1,500
|35
|Cash
|2,800
|36
|2,200 dice
|6,000
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack
|2,500
|38
|Purple Sticker Pack
|4,500
|39
|Cash
|5,000
|40
|3,000 dice
|8,000
|41
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|3,000
|42
|Blue Sticker Pack
|4,000
|43
|8,000 dice
|14,000
Best strategy to win more points in Boardwalk Bonanza
- Roll for Railroads: Boardwalk Bonanza gives you two points for landing on Chance, three for landing on Community Chest, and five for landing on a Railroad. To maximize your progress, always aim for Railroads. Roll your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad. This strategy helps you complete the event faster and saves dice.
- Wait for tournaments: Since you’re focusing on Railroads, play Boardwalk Bonanza when you still have tournament milestones to claim, like those from Property Prodigies. This way, you score points for two events with one roll, which saves you dice.
- Stop after dice milestones: If your dice bank is small, stop when you finish a good dice milestone like eight, 16, or 20. The smaller your dice bank, the earlier you should stop. You’ll know you’ve reached a stopping point when you have to wait for free dice to complete the next milestone.
Once you finish Boardwalk Bonanza, you must wait until June 12 at 1pm CT to play a new top event in Monopoly GO.