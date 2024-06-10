Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones guide (June 10 to June 12)

The top event after a Treasure Hunt may feel like a Monopoly GO hangover to you since you’re not playing for special tokens or a Wild Sticker anymore. However, during Boardwalk Bonanza, you can get thousands of dice more than usual.

Recommended Videos

Boardwalk Bonanza offers over 20,000 dice across 43 milestones. Since this event ends on June 12, you should have enough time to collect all of them if you take advantage of High Roller and have a few thousand dice to spare. If you’re just starting to build up your dice bank, it’s a good idea to stop rolling for the event when you complete a dice milestone that was hard for you to reach. Just stop and wait for the next event. To find your best stopping point, check out the full Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO below.

Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Boardwalk Bonanza milestones Rewards Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack 10 2 30 dice 30 3 Cash 40 4 75 dice 100 5 Green Sticker Pack 50 6 60 dice 60 7 Orange Sticker Pack 70 8 250 dice 320 9 Cash 70 10 Orange Sticker Pack 80 11 Cash 100 12 450 dice 800 13 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 100 14 Orange Sticker Pack 140 15 Cash 175 16 650 dice 1,200 17 Cash Boost for five minutes 160 18 Pink Sticker Pack 180 19 Cash 220 20 1,000 dice 2,300 21 High Roller for 10 minutes 300 22 Cash 250 23 Pink Sticker Pack 350 24 525 dice 800 25 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 500 26 Blue Sticker Pack 650 27 1,600 dice 3,500 28 Blue Sticker Pack 850 29 Cash 1,000 30 700 dice 1,500 31 Cash 1,700 32 1,800 dice 4,200 33 Purple Sticker Pack 3,000 34 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 1,500 35 Cash 2,800 36 2,200 dice 6,000 37 Blue Sticker Pack 2,500 38 Purple Sticker Pack 4,500 39 Cash 5,000 40 3,000 dice 8,000 41 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 3,000 42 Blue Sticker Pack 4,000 43 8,000 dice 14,000

Best strategy to win more points in Boardwalk Bonanza

Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Roll for Railroads: Boardwalk Bonanza gives you two points for landing on Chance, three for landing on Community Chest, and five for landing on a Railroad. To maximize your progress, always aim for Railroads. Roll your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad. This strategy helps you complete the event faster and saves dice. Wait for tournaments: Since you’re focusing on Railroads, play Boardwalk Bonanza when you still have tournament milestones to claim, like those from Property Prodigies. This way, you score points for two events with one roll, which saves you dice. Stop after dice milestones: If your dice bank is small, stop when you finish a good dice milestone like eight, 16, or 20. The smaller your dice bank, the earlier you should stop. You’ll know you’ve reached a stopping point when you have to wait for free dice to complete the next milestone.

Once you finish Boardwalk Bonanza, you must wait until June 12 at 1pm CT to play a new top event in Monopoly GO.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy