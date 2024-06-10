Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones guide (June 10 to June 12)

Martian Treasures is over, but Boardwalk Bonanza is making up for it with a bunch of dice.
Published: Jun 10, 2024 07:54 am

The top event after a Treasure Hunt may feel like a Monopoly GO hangover to you since you’re not playing for special tokens or a Wild Sticker anymore. However, during Boardwalk Bonanza, you can get thousands of dice more than usual.

Boardwalk Bonanza offers over 20,000 dice across 43 milestones. Since this event ends on June 12, you should have enough time to collect all of them if you take advantage of High Roller and have a few thousand dice to spare. If you’re just starting to build up your dice bank, it’s a good idea to stop rolling for the event when you complete a dice milestone that was hard for you to reach. Just stop and wait for the next event. To find your best stopping point, check out the full Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO below.

Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Boardwalk Bonanza milestonesRewardsPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack10
230 dice30
3Cash40
475 dice100
5Green Sticker Pack50
660 dice60
7Orange Sticker Pack70
8250 dice320
9Cash70
10Orange Sticker Pack80
11Cash100
12450 dice800
13Mega Heist for 25 minutes100
14Orange Sticker Pack140
15Cash175
16650 dice1,200
17Cash Boost for five minutes160
18Pink Sticker Pack180
19Cash220
201,000 dice2,300
21High Roller for 10 minutes300
22Cash250
23Pink Sticker Pack350
24525 dice800
25Cash Boost for 10 minutes500
26Blue Sticker Pack650
271,600 dice3,500
28Blue Sticker Pack850
29Cash1,000
30700 dice1,500
31Cash1,700
321,800 dice4,200
33Purple Sticker Pack3,000
34Mega Heist for 40 minutes1,500
35Cash2,800
362,200 dice6,000
37Blue Sticker Pack2,500
38Purple Sticker Pack4,500
39Cash5,000
403,000 dice8,000
41Cash Boost for 10 minutes3,000
42Blue Sticker Pack4,000
438,000 dice14,000

Best strategy to win more points in Boardwalk Bonanza

A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
  1. Roll for Railroads: Boardwalk Bonanza gives you two points for landing on Chance, three for landing on Community Chest, and five for landing on a Railroad. To maximize your progress, always aim for Railroads. Roll your highest dice multiplier when you are six to eight squares away from a Railroad. This strategy helps you complete the event faster and saves dice.
  2. Wait for tournaments: Since you’re focusing on Railroads, play Boardwalk Bonanza when you still have tournament milestones to claim, like those from Property Prodigies. This way, you score points for two events with one roll, which saves you dice.
  3. Stop after dice milestones: If your dice bank is small, stop when you finish a good dice milestone like eight, 16, or 20. The smaller your dice bank, the earlier you should stop. You’ll know you’ve reached a stopping point when you have to wait for free dice to complete the next milestone.

Once you finish Boardwalk Bonanza, you must wait until June 12 at 1pm CT to play a new top event in Monopoly GO.

