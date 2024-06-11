Billions Dash Monopoly GO rewards guide (June 11)

Billions Dash is an average Monopoly GO tournament that can still be useful if you’re building up your dice bank. While its rewards aren’t that different from similar events, it’s worth rolling for it so you can get extra Stickers before the Making Music album ends.

I say Billions Dash is average right now because there isn’t a big event happening. The next Partner Event is a few days away, and the next Treasure Hunt or Peg-E Prize Drop is also not yet here. This means the milestone rewards are limited to dice, Stickers, Cash, and temporary boosts like a short High Roller. Still, you should play to get some early milestones and extra dice to prepare for the big events coming soon. Here’s our guide on Billions Dash.

Monopoly GO’s Billions Dash rewards guide

There are 25 milestone rewards you can unlock during Billions Dash, with dice rewards amounting to 3,440 rolls. The later the milestone, the better the reward but also the more points you need to unlock it. Here’s the full rewards breakdown.

Milestone Reward Points required 1 40 dice 55 2 One-Star Sticker Pack 50 3 70 dice 90 4 High Roller for five minutes 130 5 80 dice 110 6 Cash 150 7 Two-Star Sticker Pack 200 8 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 250 9 Three-Star Sticker Pack 225 10 175 dice 275 11 Cash 300 12 Four-Star Sticker Pack 400 13 250 dice 375 14 Cash 425 15 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 500 16 375 dice 600 17 Four-Star Sticker Pack 550 18 Cash 700 19 500 dice 800 20 Cash 1,000 21 Cash 900 22 750 dice 1,300 23 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,500 24 Cash 1,800 25 1,200 dice 2,000

You score points in Monopoly GO’s Billions Dash by landing on Railroad tiles and playing Bank Heist or Shutdown. Bank Heists offer more points than Shutdown, but they’re random, so there’s some luck involved in maximizing your points during the event. Playing during Mega Heist increases Bank Heist points even more. The best strategy is to play aggressively when you have Mega Heist or High Roller, as both events boost your points per play.

If you’re struggling to reach a dice milestone, stop right after claiming it. Many rewards aren’t worth spending your dice on if you’re stuck behind a high points requirement, so after getting dice, consider if you can claim the next dice reward before rolling actively for the event.

Billions Dash ends on June 12 at 12:59pm CT.

