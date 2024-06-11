The Billions Dash event logo highlighting 'June 11 to 12'
Monopoly Go

Billions Dash Monopoly GO rewards guide (June 11)

You can still make this filler tournament worth it.
Published: Jun 11, 2024 08:40 am

Billions Dash is an average Monopoly GO tournament that can still be useful if you’re building up your dice bank. While its rewards aren’t that different from similar events, it’s worth rolling for it so you can get extra Stickers before the Making Music album ends.

I say Billions Dash is average right now because there isn’t a big event happening. The next Partner Event is a few days away, and the next Treasure Hunt or Peg-E Prize Drop is also not yet here. This means the milestone rewards are limited to dice, Stickers, Cash, and temporary boosts like a short High Roller. Still, you should play to get some early milestones and extra dice to prepare for the big events coming soon. Here’s our guide on Billions Dash.

Monopoly GO’s Billions Dash rewards guide

There are 25 milestone rewards you can unlock during Billions Dash, with dice rewards amounting to 3,440 rolls. The later the milestone, the better the reward but also the more points you need to unlock it. Here’s the full rewards breakdown.

MilestoneRewardPoints required
140 dice55
2One-Star Sticker Pack50
370 dice90
4High Roller for five minutes130
580 dice110
6Cash150
7Two-Star Sticker Pack200
8Mega Heist for 15 minutes250
9Three-Star Sticker Pack225
10175 dice275
11Cash300
12Four-Star Sticker Pack400
13250 dice375
14Cash425
15Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes500
16375 dice600
17Four-Star Sticker Pack550
18Cash700
19500 dice800
20Cash1,000
21Cash900
22750 dice1,300
23Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,500
24Cash1,800
251,200 dice2,000

You score points in Monopoly GO’s Billions Dash by landing on Railroad tiles and playing Bank Heist or Shutdown. Bank Heists offer more points than Shutdown, but they’re random, so there’s some luck involved in maximizing your points during the event. Playing during Mega Heist increases Bank Heist points even more. The best strategy is to play aggressively when you have Mega Heist or High Roller, as both events boost your points per play.

If you’re struggling to reach a dice milestone, stop right after claiming it. Many rewards aren’t worth spending your dice on if you’re stuck behind a high points requirement, so after getting dice, consider if you can claim the next dice reward before rolling actively for the event.

Billions Dash ends on June 12 at 12:59pm CT.

