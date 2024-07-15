All Sky High Smash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (July 15 to 16)

The Sky High Smash event is dropping into Monopoly GO for one day, featuring 25 milestones. Sky High Smash rewards consist of 4,640 dice rolls for completing the tournament and five Sticker packs. The tournament also showcases a High Roller and Mega Heist event.

Recommended Videos

Get the most out of the 24-hour Monopoly GO event with this guide to all the Sky High Samsh rewards and milestones. Follow our tips and strategies to rank at the top of the leaderboard for free dice rolls and other bonus rewards.

All Monopoly GO Sky High Smash rewards and milestones

Here are the 25 milestones and Sky High Smash rewards for July 15 to 16.

Sky High Smash milestones Points to unlock milestones Sky High Smash rewards One 25 40 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 90 70 Dice rolls Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice rolls Six 150 Orange Sticker pack Seven 200 Cash Eight 250 Mega Heist for 20 minutes Nine 225 175 Dice rolls 10 275 Cash 11 300 Pink Sticker pack 12 400 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 13 375 250 Dice rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 Blue Sticker pack 16 600 375 Dice rolls 17 550 Cash 18 700 500 Dice rolls 19 800 Blue Sticker pack 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 22 1,300 750 Dice rolls 23 1,500 Cash 24 1,800 1,000 Dice rolls 25 2,000 1,400 Dice rolls

How Sky High Smash milestone points work in Monopoly GO

Cash in on Mega Heist events for more rewards. Image via Scopely

Earning Sky High Smash points is achieved by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. I like to think of tournaments as a way to get bonus rewards while rolling for a main or solo event. Shutdown points are two if you’re blocked and four if you’re successful.

Bank Heist milestone points range from four to 10.

Coins: Four points

Cash: Six points

Ring: Eight points

Mega Heist bars: 10 points

Tips to getting more Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO

Earning extra Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO takes timing and a little luck. Here are the best ways to improve your reward intake:

Log in during timed daily Monopoly GO Mega Heist events.

Take advantage of the Mega Heist flash events in Tycoon Fair.

Use High Roller timed and flash events to increase your dice multiplier, unlocking milestone points quicker.

Watch your placement on the leaderboard. Finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns you free dice rolls, Sticker packs, and other rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy