All Sky High Smash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (July 15 to 16)

The Sky High Smash event is dropping into Monopoly GO for one day, featuring 25 milestones. Sky High Smash rewards consist of 4,640 dice rolls for completing the tournament and five Sticker packs. The tournament also showcases a High Roller and Mega Heist event.
Get the most out of the 24-hour Monopoly GO event with this guide to all the Sky High Samsh rewards and milestones. Follow our tips and strategies to rank at the top of the leaderboard for free dice rolls and other bonus rewards.
All Monopoly GO Sky High Smash rewards and milestones
Here are the 25 milestones and Sky High Smash rewards for July 15 to 16.
|Sky High Smash milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Sky High Smash rewards
|One
|25
|40 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|90
|70 Dice rolls
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|Orange Sticker pack
|Seven
|200
|Cash
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|Nine
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|10
|275
|Cash
|
|11
|300
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|400
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|13
|375
|250 Dice rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Blue Sticker pack
|16
|600
|375 Dice rolls
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|500 Dice rolls
|19
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice rolls
|23
|1,500
|Cash
|24
|1,800
|1,000 Dice rolls
|25
|2,000
|1,400 Dice rolls
How Sky High Smash milestone points work in Monopoly GO
Earning Sky High Smash points is achieved by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. I like to think of tournaments as a way to get bonus rewards while rolling for a main or solo event. Shutdown points are two if you’re blocked and four if you’re successful.
Bank Heist milestone points range from four to 10.
- Coins: Four points
- Cash: Six points
- Ring: Eight points
- Mega Heist bars: 10 points
Tips to getting more Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO
Earning extra Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO takes timing and a little luck. Here are the best ways to improve your reward intake:
- Log in during timed daily Monopoly GO Mega Heist events.
- Take advantage of the Mega Heist flash events in Tycoon Fair.
- Use High Roller timed and flash events to increase your dice multiplier, unlocking milestone points quicker.
- Watch your placement on the leaderboard. Finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns you free dice rolls, Sticker packs, and other rewards.