All Sky High Smash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones (July 15 to 16)

Earn more rewards.
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 02:01 am

The Sky High Smash event is dropping into Monopoly GO for one day, featuring 25 milestones. Sky High Smash rewards consist of 4,640 dice rolls for completing the tournament and five Sticker packs. The tournament also showcases a High Roller and Mega Heist event.

Get the most out of the 24-hour Monopoly GO event with this guide to all the Sky High Samsh rewards and milestones. Follow our tips and strategies to rank at the top of the leaderboard for free dice rolls and other bonus rewards.

All Monopoly GO Sky High Smash rewards and milestones

Here are the 25 milestones and Sky High Smash rewards for July 15 to 16.

Sky High Smash milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSky High Smash rewards
One2540 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three9070 Dice rolls
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice rolls
Six150Orange Sticker pack
Seven200Cash
Eight250Mega Heist for 20 minutes
Nine225175 Dice rolls
10275Cash
11300Pink Sticker pack
12400Cash Boost for 10 minutes
13375250 Dice rolls
14425Cash
15500Blue Sticker pack
16600375 Dice rolls
17550Cash
18700500 Dice rolls
19800Blue Sticker pack
201,000Cash
21900Mega Heist for 40 minutes
221,300750 Dice rolls
231,500Cash
241,8001,000 Dice rolls
252,0001,400 Dice rolls

How Sky High Smash milestone points work in Monopoly GO

Gold coins and dice in ocean chest through Monopoly GO
Cash in on Mega Heist events for more rewards. Image via Scopely

Earning Sky High Smash points is achieved by landing on a Railroad tile, unlocking either a Shutdown or Bank Heist minigame. I like to think of tournaments as a way to get bonus rewards while rolling for a main or solo event. Shutdown points are two if you’re blocked and four if you’re successful.

Bank Heist milestone points range from four to 10.

  • Coins: Four points
  • Cash: Six points
  • Ring: Eight points
  • Mega Heist bars: 10 points

Tips to getting more Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO

Earning extra Sky High Smash rewards in Monopoly GO takes timing and a little luck. Here are the best ways to improve your reward intake:

  • Log in during timed daily Monopoly GO Mega Heist events.
  • Take advantage of the Mega Heist flash events in Tycoon Fair.
  • Use High Roller timed and flash events to increase your dice multiplier, unlocking milestone points quicker.
  • Watch your placement on the leaderboard. Finishing at the top of the leaderboard earns you free dice rolls, Sticker packs, and other rewards.
